The 13 Best Compression Leggings for Comfort, Support, and Style

With so many options available, it can be difficult to find a pair that meets your needs. That’s why we’ve done the work to research, test, and round up the best pairs of compression leggings on the market. We also spoke to fitness experts to learn what pairs work best for different workouts, along with things to keep in mind when shopping for compression wear. Read on for our favorite pairs of compression leggings to shop right now.

From grocery shopping to breaking a sweat, leggings are a staple in many of our wardrobes — and compression leggings are no exception. Compression garments are typically used in the medical field to promote blood circulation, but lower-grade compression leggings have taken the activewear and athleisure world by storm thanks to the additional support they provide. There’s evidence that compression leggings may reduce how sore you feel after a workout, and we certainly won’t complain about that!

Best Overall Athleta Salutation Stash 7/8 Tights Athleta View On Gap.com View On Gap.com What We Love: The signature fabric is buttery soft with a high-quality feel. What We Don’t Love: The fit varies slightly depending on the color. It’s no secret that InStyle loves shopping at Athleta for high-quality activewear. The Salutation Stash ⅞ Tight has 7,000+ reviews with nearly a 5-star average. This timeless style has hidden pockets and a buttery soft fabric. While these leggings are best suited for yoga or gentle exercise, they also get a stamp of approval for higher-intensity movement. “These leggings are great for lifting or HIIT, don’t budge at all, and never stretch out,” says Bella Jaeggi, an instructor at Boost Pilates and Barry’s. Sizing goes up to 3X, so these leggings accommodate a wider range of customers than some of our other picks. While many compression-style leggings contain polyester, this pair contains nylon which can provide odor resistance and greater durability. Athleta is also a certified B Corp and is committed to empowering women and giving back. Some customers wish the material was thicker and report that sizing is inconsistent across different colors. However, these leggings check nearly every box, making them our favorite overall pick. Price at time of publish: $109 Size: XXS-3X | Material: Nylon, Lycra | Length: Regular, petite, tall | Colors: 8 | Compression Level: Light | Pockets: Yes

Best Budget Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft ⅞ Legging for Women Old Navy View On Gap.com What We Love: These leggings offer value without sacrificing style. What We Don’t Love: The fabric tends to stretch out over time more than some higher-end brands. Old Navy’s activewear selection proves that you can find functional pieces without the high cost—and these leggings are no exception. This pair of leggings comes in a variety of sizes, colors, and patterns, letting you flex your personal style. The extended size range has been redesigned to create a comfortable fit across the board. These leggings frequently go on sale, occasionally bringing the already inexpensive price tag even lower. Reviewers recommend sizing down as this style runs loose and may stretch over time, but these leggings are a solid option for those looking for a lot of style, comfort, and value. Price at time of publish: $35 Size: XS-4X | Material: Polyester, Spandex | Length: Regular, petite, tall | Colors: 11 | Compression Level: Light | Pockets: No

Best Splurge Alo High-Waist Airlift Legging Alo View On Aloyoga.com What We Love: These leggings are sculpting and supporting, designed to flatter the body. What We Don’t Love: The care instructions are rather high-maintenance for workout wear. We’re big fans of the concept of treating yourself, which is why we recommend splurging on the Alo High-Waist Airlift Legging. These leggings are suitable for any activity from yoga to running, offering high support however you choose to move. This pair also comes in an impressive range of 14 colors from basic black to bright green, and is also available in a ⅞ fit for petite women. These leggings don’t extend past size XL, and we’re not huge fans of the fact that the care instructions require hand washing. We do love the fabric and overall flattering fit though, making these a great higher-end option. Price at time of publish: $128 Size: XXS-XL | Material: Polyester, Spandex | Length: 28”-28.5” | Colors: 14 | Compression Level: High | Pockets: No

Best Plus-Size Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Legging 4.2 Girlfriend Collective View On Bloomingdales View On Girlfriend.com View On Net-a-Porter What We Love: The brand’s commitment to sustainability and inclusivity shines through. What We Don’t Love: The fabric doesn’t retain its quality long-term. A truly inclusive size range is hard to come by, but these Girlfriend leggings go up to 6XL and are available in more colors than just basic black. Equally impressive is the composition: the fabric is made from 79% recycled plastic bottles. Writer Kirby Kelly has owned a pair of Girlfriend’s leggings for years and they’ve kept their stretch and shape after too many washes to count. Though the leggings have visible seams, the thread is non-itchy and blends in with the fabric’s second-skin feel. The extra high-rise waistband does not appeal to everyone, but the brand also offers a Mid-Rise and Pocket style for versatility across any high- or low-intensity activities. These leggings tend to pill over time but we love the brand’s commitment to sustainability and size inclusivity. Price at time of publish: $78 Size: XXS-6XL | Material: RPET, Spandex | Length: 19.5”, 23 ¾”, 28.5” | Colors: 7 | Compression Level: Medium | Pockets: Yes

Best High-Waisted Astoria Activewear Luxe Ignite Full Length Legging Astoria Activewear View On Astoria-activewear.com What We Love: They're highly sculpting and supportive. What We Don't Love: The colors are very limited. Most of the leggings on the market are high-waisted, which lends the most comfortable and flattering fit. But these ones top the list for the way they hug the body — and the full length means they're great for taller women. "I just love these leggings for teaching and lounging," says Y7 yoga instructor Amanda Valdes, noting that she gets tons of compliments any time she wears them. These leggings come in a few different variations for low- to high-intensity activities, but their site isn't the easiest to shop. These leggings also come heavy on the patterns and aren't the best option if you're looking for an everyday black pair to add to your wardrobe. All in all, they're a cute and comfortable option for high-waist leggings with added flair. Price at time of publish: $73 Size: XS-XXL | Material: Nylon, Spandex | Length: Ankle | Colors: 3 | Compression Level: Medium | Pockets: No

Best for Running Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets Nike View On Nordstrom View On Nike.com What We Love: They have tons of extra pockets for stashing. What We Don’t Love: They may slide down after several wears. Whether you’re running one mile or training for a marathon, Nike’s leggings are made to move with you. We love the extra pockets that hold your snacks, cards, or keys. The high-support design and midweight fabric make these comfortable for long stretches of time. Jess Elliott, a strength coach and biomechanist, runs ultra distances and Nike is one of her go-to brands. At 5’3”, she notes, “most leggings are too long unless I manage to find a ⅞ length,” and these ones fit the bill. And if high-rise styles aren’t your thing, these come in a mid-rise cut as well. These leggings come in standard colors as well as a few unexpected options, so there’s really something for everyone. They’re also made with 50% recycled nylon fibers, so you can feel good while you look good. Some runners found these leggings can stretch over time. We wish they held their shape longer, but they’re still a great option for your everyday runs. Price at time of publish: $110 Size: XXS-XXL | Material: Nylon, Spandex | Length: 25” | Colors: 9 | Compression Level: Medium | Pockets: Yes

Best for Travel Set Active Sculptflex Leggings Set Active View On Setactive.co What We Love: These leggings score high on style points and come in a wide range of colors. What We Don’t Love: The fabric tends to show sweat marks. When you’re on the go, comfort is key. Set Active’s Sculptflex Leggings are the perfect option whether you’re running to catch a train or navigating the airport. The brand is viral on TikTok and other platforms for a good reason — its matching sets are fun and fashionable, helping you look put together even when you feel anything but. Set Active’s leggings are highly supportive and great for working out, but the author prefers them for casual wear. Jaeggi also highly recommends this pair for lower-intensity days. “I love the thick waistband, and they’re definitely the best seamless leggings I’ve tried,” she says. These leggings are better suited for petite women due to their 23 ¾” inseam unless you like a cropped fit. Price at time of publish: $72 Size: XS-XL | Material: Nylon, Spandex | Length: 23 ¾” | Colors: 16 | Compression Level: High | Pockets: No

Best for Lounging Vuori Daily Legging Vuori View On Nordstrom View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com What We Love: The soft fabric and second skin feel provide unparalleled comfort. What We Don’t Love: Some reviewers feel these don’t hold their shape. For days when you just want to lie in bed and can’t be bothered, there’s the Vuori Daily Legging. The fabric is soft and breathable enough for lounging while also being supportive enough for activities. Valdes is a huge fan of Vuori’s offerings. “I love the softness and vibrancy of these leggings; they’re super comfortable and effortless,” she says. The drawstring waistband and cuffed ankles help the leggings stay in place — Jaeggi finds that these leggings don’t budge throughout multiple pilates sessions. Some reviewers note that these leggings run on the loose side in the waist or legs due to the stretchiness, so if you’re between two sizes, you may want to size down. Vuori currently only offers the Daily Legging in five neutral colors, so there’s not a lot of room to express your personal style. These leggings truly are designed for daily use, and there’s no better option for staying comfy in style. Price at time of publish: $78 Size: XXS-XXL | Material: Polyester, Elastane | Length: ⅞ | Colors: 5 | Compression Level: Light | Pockets: No

Best for Crossfit lululemon Wunder Train Hi-Rise Tight 25" 5 Lululemon View On Lululemon What We Love: These leggings support running, jumping, and lifting — no sweat. What We Don’t Love: Sizing can be tricky. Lululemon is another InStyle favorite, and our experts all concur. We love these leggings for their supportive compression and ultra-soft fabric that’s both sweat-wicking and fast-drying. These ones are specifically designed for high-intensity training and have a hidden waistband drawcord, so you can trust they’ll stay in place. Plus, we love the extensive sizing and length options. Another plus is that these can go in the washer and dryer, which adds convenience between sweat sessions. These leggings have thousands of devotees and over 4,000 5-star reviews that speak for themselves. The one drawback longtime fans note is that the sizing and material has recently changed, giving this pair a tighter fit. Size up if you’re between two sizes to avoid any discomfort. Price at time of publish: $98 Size: 0-20 | Material: Polyester, Lycra | Length: 23”, 25”, 28”, 31” | Colors: 17 | Compression Level: Medium | Pockets: No

Best for Cycling Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings 4.9 Gymshark View On Gymshark.com View On Gymshark.com What We Love: These offer extreme comfort for high-intensity workouts. What We Don't Love: The sizing range is limited. Gymshark is a favorite of the InStyle crew — for good reason! We're huge fans of these leggings for their seamless and high-waisted design, which provides extra comfort when you're in the saddle. They stay in place throughout high-intensity workouts and the breathable, sweat-wicking fabric means you won't have any embarrassing sweat stains after class. We also love how these have shading that contours your figure, and they really hug your body (enough to forget you're even wearing leggings). These come in a variety of fun colors from pretty pastels to muted jewel tones. We wish there were more size or length options, though. Price at time of publish: $54 Size: XS-XXL | Material: Nylon, Elastane | Length: Ankle | Colors: 11 | Compression Level: Medium | Pockets: No

Best for Circulation CEP Recovery Compression Tights CEP View On Cepcompression.com What We Love: These leggings boost recovery and circulation effectively. What We Don’t Love: The medical-grade compression isn’t for everyone. Back to the true purpose of compression leggings: improving circulation. This pair is designed to do just that, and they’re actually rated to provide 20-30 mmHg of compression. Positive reviews come from everyone from runners to people with joint conditions. While these leggings may reduce muscle soreness and will likely improve circulation, you should be cautious before jumping into full compression wear (more on that later). “Ultimately, individuals should check in with a qualified medical professional prior to experimenting with compression in the 20+ mmHg ranges,” Elliott advises. Keep in mind that these leggings are intended to be worn for recovery purposes and not during movement. Price at time of publish: $150 Size: I-IV | Material: Nylon, Elastane | Length: Ankle | Colors: 1 | Compression Level: High

Best on Amazon Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: The price is more accessible than our other picks. What We Don’t Love: The quality is hit or miss. With over 42,000 ratings and 4.5 stars, it’s hard to deny that these leggings are one of the best options on Amazon. They have a similar material blend to some of our more expensive picks, and fans of this brand rave about the buttery soft fabric. In some colors, the thinner fabric does mean you can see through the leggings, but this issue can be avoided by sizing up to minimize stretch (or just picking a darker color). These come in an impressive 32 colors and patterns, so you’re sure to find a pair that matches your style. The Colorfulkoala leggings also include a pocket for storing your phone or essentials, and a compressive waistband that supports you while you move. At $29, these leggings can’t be beat. Price at time of publish: $25 Size: XS-XL | Material: Polyester, Spandex | Length: Ankle| Colors: 32 | Compression Level: Light | Pockets: Yes