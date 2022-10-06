Fashion Clothing Outerwear So Many Fall-Ready Coats and Jackets Are Discounted Right Now for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Including the Oprah-loved Orolay coat. By Natasha Marsh Natasha Marsh Natasha has been in the beauty and fashion industry for over 10 years, starting off first as a buyer and stylist, then moving on to journalism. Her previous roles held makes her a well-rounded voice in the industry. She is constantly testing new products and treatments, speaking to top experts and specialists, and being a voice for minorities and BIPOC brands. InStyle's editorial guidelines and Zarah Kavarana Zarah Kavarana Instagram Zarah Kavarana has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and is currently an ecommerce editor for InStyle and Shape. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 6, 2022 @ 03:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/ InStyle I might be the only New York transplant who still enjoys snow days. As a California-native, the changing of seasons will always excite me, but when it comes to fashion, winter really does it for me. All over the city, people use the streets as runways to showcase the latest combat boots, beanies, scarves, and outerwear. And as we slowly inch into single-digit territory, it’s never too early to invest in a heavy-duty coat — winter’s most essential outfit staple — to protect you from the harsh elements. Fortunately, Amazon’s steep discounts are in full swing ahead of the retailer’s Prime Early Access Sale. Regardless of whether you’re looking for heavyweight winter coats, puffer jackets, or lightweight bombers, the savings event is packed with a wide assortment of outerwear to choose from. Luckily, we did the hard work for you and scoured the site for the 20 best coats and jackets, all discounted for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Shop them below. Shop 20 Coat and Jacket Deals Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale: Obosoyo Long Down Parka, $130 (Originally $145) Calvin Klein Wool Jacket, $102 (Originally $170) Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, $150 (Originally $160) Bellivera Belted Puffer Jacket With Faux Fur Collar, $76 (Originally $90) Columbia Ember Springs Long Down Jacket, $150 (Originally $280) WenVen Puffer Coat, $72 (Originally $85) Daily Ritual Quilted Long Coat, $64 (Originally $75) KYL Oversized Puffer Jacket, $63 with coupon (Originally $90) BGSD Anna Suede Leather Car Coat, $180 with coupon (Originally $200) Amazon Essentials Oversized Plush Button-Front Coat, $51 (Originally $60) Yousify Oversize Plaid Button-Down Long Shacket, $35 (Originally $44) French Connection Teddy Faux Shearling Coat, $77 (Originally $110) Amazon Essentials Lightweight Puffer Jacket, $36 (Originally $42) London Fog Double-Breasted Trench Coat, $84 (Originally $120) Levi's Breanna Puffer Jacket, $140 (Originally $200) S13 Kylie Down Puffer Jacket, $95 (Originally $125) Kenneth Cole New York Full-Length Wool Jacket, $100 (Originally $140) Cole Haan Signature Hooded Wool Duffle Coat, $79 (Originally $140) Aprsfn Mid-Length Wool-Blend Coat, $75 (Originally $79) Tahari Saylor Mixed Media Down Puffer Coat, $120 with coupon (Originally $150) Courtesy The longer your coat, the more equipped you will be for harsh winter temperatures, and if you live in climates that experience snow, wind, and rain, the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket is the way to go. The viral ‘Amazon coat’ is made of polyester, so it has moisture-wicking qualities that make this a great water-resistant choice, regardless of the weather. And if Oprah’s approval hasn’t already convinced you, a choice of 13 colors just might. Shop now: $150 (Originally $160); amazon.com One of the most significant discounts in this list, the Calvin Klein Wool Jacket is stylish and chic without skimping on warmth. It features a tunnel-neck collar, zipper closure, and leather piping along the center and side pockets. Double snap buttons at the neck securely keep out the winter chill, and a longer hemline hits mid-thigh for extra coverage. The jacket comes in three neutral colors — gray, black, and camel — and sizes XX-small through XX-large. Shop now: $102 (Originally $170); amazon.com You can’t go wrong with a trench coat in the fall, and this one from London Fog has all of the classic elements. Think: shoulder epaulets, slanted welt pockets, sleeve straps, and a tie-waist. Celebs like Gigi Hadid and Anne Hathaway have given the staple their stamp of approval, and now, you can get the look for under $100. With up to 30 percent off in advance of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, this waterproof style will keep you rainy day-ready at a reduced price. Shop now: $84 (Originally $120); amazon.com Amazon A great option for unpredictable winter weather, the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Puffer Jacket has a removable hood that can easily be added on rainy days and removed in warmer temperatures. It comes in 14 bright colors, has more than 9,000 five-star reviews, and is a number one best-seller in Amazon’s Women's Down Jackets and Parkas category. It’s lightweight enough to layer under a heavier coat and compactly pack into a drawstring carrying bag while traveling. 