So Many Fall-Ready Coats and Jackets Are Discounted Right Now for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Including the Oprah-loved Orolay coat.

Published on October 6, 2022 @ 03:00AM

I might be the only New York transplant who still enjoys snow days. As a California-native, the changing of seasons will always excite me, but when it comes to fashion, winter really does it for me. All over the city, people use the streets as runways to showcase the latest combat boots, beanies, scarves, and outerwear. And as we slowly inch into single-digit territory, it’s never too early to invest in a heavy-duty coat — winter’s most essential outfit staple — to protect you from the harsh elements.

Fortunately, Amazon’s steep discounts are in full swing ahead of the retailer’s Prime Early Access Sale. Regardless of whether you’re looking for heavyweight winter coats, puffer jackets, or lightweight bombers, the savings event is packed with a wide assortment of outerwear to choose from. Luckily, we did the hard work for you and scoured the site for the 20 best coats and jackets, all discounted for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Shop them below.

Shop 20 Coat and Jacket Deals Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale:

Orolay Women's Stylish Down Jacket Hooded Winter Coat Two-Way Zipper Puffer Jacket
Courtesy

The longer your coat, the more equipped you will be for harsh winter temperatures, and if you live in climates that experience snow, wind, and rain, the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket is the way to go. The viral ‘Amazon coat’ is made of polyester, so it has moisture-wicking qualities that make this a great water-resistant choice, regardless of the weather. And if Oprah’s approval hasn’t already convinced you, a choice of 13 colors just might. 

Shop now: $150 (Originally $160); amazon.com

Calvin Klein Women's Wool Jacket

One of the most significant discounts in this list, the Calvin Klein Wool Jacket is stylish and chic without skimping on warmth. It features a tunnel-neck collar, zipper closure, and leather piping along the center and side pockets. Double snap buttons at the neck securely keep out the winter chill, and a longer hemline hits mid-thigh for extra coverage. The jacket comes in three neutral colors — gray, black, and camel — and  sizes XX-small through XX-large.

Shop now: $102 (Originally $170); amazon.com

London Fog Women's 3/4 Length Double-Breasted Trench Coat with Belt

You can’t go wrong with a trench coat in the fall, and this one from London Fog has all of the classic elements. Think: shoulder epaulets, slanted welt pockets, sleeve straps, and a tie-waist. Celebs like Gigi Hadid and Anne Hathaway have given the staple their stamp of approval, and now, you can get the look for under $100. With up to 30 percent off in advance of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, this waterproof style will keep you rainy day-ready at a reduced price.

 Shop now: $84 (Originally $120); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Long-Sleeve Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket

Amazon

A great option for unpredictable winter weather, the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Puffer Jacket has a removable hood that can easily be added on rainy days and removed in warmer temperatures. It comes in 14 bright colors, has more than 9,000 five-star reviews, and is a number one best-seller in Amazon’s Women's Down Jackets and Parkas category. It’s lightweight enough to layer under a heavier coat and compactly pack into a drawstring carrying bag while traveling.

Shop now: $36 (Originally $42); amazon.com

