The 15 Best Clothing Brands on Amazon, According to Editors & Influencers The Drop, Amazon Essentials, and more influencer and editor-loved brands. By Iris Goldsztajn Published on July 6, 2023 @ 06:00PM In recent years, Amazon has become one of the foremost destinations for affordable, on-trend fashion. While the platform is amazing for finding pretty much any piece you could think of — from leggings to a wedding guest dress — this also means that navigating all the brands that are available from Amazon can be a bit of a minefield.Here, we give you the low-down on 15 of our very favorite labels to shop from Amazon. Many of these are exclusive to the e-commerce giant (e.g. The Drop and Amazon Essentials), while some are just super easy to shop from there, thanks to a user-friendly interface and generous shipping and returns policies (e.g. Levi’s and Cupshe). Whatever you’re shopping for, we highly recommend bookmarking these Amazon storefronts to come back to whenever you’re in the market for something new to refresh your wardrobe. Our Top Picks The Drop at Amazon Jump to Review Sugar Lips at Amazon Jump to Review Prettygarden at Amazon Jump to Review Amazon Essentials at Amazon Jump to Review Levi’s at Amazon Jump to Review CUPSHE at Amazon Jump to Review Floerns at Amazon Jump to Review MakeMeChic at Amazon Jump to Review Amazon Luxury Stores at Amazon Jump to Review Daily Ritual at Amazon Jump to Review Early Amazon Prime Day Deals The Drop Amazon View On Amazon The Drop is an Amazon exclusive brand that keeps its finger firmly on the pulse of what’s trending now. With a mix of beautiful essentials and limited-edition influencer-curated collections, this is one of the most inspiring storefronts on the platform. It’s the perfect place to refresh your seasonal wardrobe season after season, and score pieces you’ll come back to again and again — like this compliment-generating machine of a slip dress. They carry everything from the most simple pieces like a striped crop t-shirt to the most statement-making bright-colored floral dress, as well as some really great shoes, bags, and accessories, all at relatively wallet-friendly prices. Also, everything comes in sizes XXS to 5X, so a wider range of people can enjoy some lovely styles — refreshing, to say the least.41% Off: Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $35 (originally $60) Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best for: Influencer-inspired looks | Size Range: XXS-5X | Price Range: $-$$ Sugar Lips Amazon View On Amazon Sugar Lips is THE Amazon store we’d recommend for pretty, romantic pieces to wear to work, as well as dressy brunches, summer dinners, wedding parties, bridal showers… It has a large selection of dresses, jumpsuits and rompers, sets and more, many of which feature sweet details such as florals, lace or bows. But it doesn’t stop there: It also has some great sweaters and jackets that are equal parts functional and fashiony, each capable of elevating an otherwise plain outfit effortlessly. Last but not least, it also has a collection of “seamless” basics, made up of tank tops, tube tops, t-shirts and long-sleeve shirts in neutral colors, all of which can easily be layered under other clothes, since their seamless and skintight construction means it won’t show in weird ways under your blouses or low-cut dresses. Love that for you. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best for: Feminine styles | Size Range: XS-L | Price Range: $-$$ Prettygarden Amazon View On Amazon Prettygarden has clothing for all occasions, but it’s worth noting off the bat that the store is an especially great destination for all things event dressing — from bridesmaid dresses to wedding guest dresses in satins and florals and jewel tones. We also love the brand for professional yet breezy pieces for summer workwear, as well as for more casual sundresses. With that in mind, this is another Amazon storefront with something for everyone and every occasion. Aside from their dressier bits, they also have more casual, comfy loungewear that’s ideal for traveling or loafing, plus everyday pieces that range from basic essentials to cute and versatile pieces. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best for: Event dressing | Size Range: S-XL | Price Range: $-$$ Amazon Essentials Amazon View On Amazon We spoke to four experts for this article, and three of them cited Amazon Essentials as an absolute must-shop. Model Allison Weiss Brady is obsessed with these fun leggings, which come in leopard and star prints among others; style influencer and fashion expert Karine Laudort loves this simple and versatile turtleneck dress; and celebrity business strategist and stylist Nina Vargas recommends this cute twist-front yoga top. Basically, Amazon Essentials has you covered for all your basics needs, which includes plain shirts and activewear, but also everyday pieces in bright colors and prints that are easy to style but still fun and on-trend. Many items from this brand also come in up to a size 6X, which we love. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best for: Basics and activewear | Size Range: XS-6X | Price Range: $-$$ Levi’s Amazon View On Amazon View On Levi.com Levi’s obviously needs no introduction, the brand is known for denim clothing of all kinds — plus some cute tops to pair with all that denim, of course. Amazon is a great place to score some of the label’s best designs, since they’re all organized into a handy digital storefront, and you also benefit from the easy free shipping and free returns policy Amazon abides by for many of their products (oh, and because they often have amazing deals!). Here, the jeans are broken down into categories: tapered, skinny, straight, bootcut, loose, and distressed & ripped, to make it easier to find exactly what you’re looking for. You can also shop for overalls, denim shorts, and skirts, plus the aforementioned tops like this ‘70s-inspired cropped blouse. We also really appreciate that Levi’s makes many items up to a size 4X, which is rare for legacy brands. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best for: Denim | Size Range: XS-4X | Price Range: $$-$$$ CUPSHE Cupshe View On Amazon View On Cupshe.com Cupshe isn’t an Amazon exclusive brand, but it also isn’t a mainstream shop per se, since it’s only available from select affordable websites. They specialize in swimwear of all kinds, plus related items such as beach dresses, coverups, and summery jumpsuits. At InStyle, we’re longtime fans of the brand’s many beautiful and wallet-friendly swim styles: this stunning scalloped and cutout one-piece, this ruffled V-necked suit, and this frankly perfect high-waisted bikini. Best of all, pretty much every piece from the brand comes in a (pardon our French) crap ton of colors, so if you like something, you can literally just buy three of the same one. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best for: Swimwear | Size Range: XS-XL | Price Range: $-$$ The 19 Best Swimsuits on Amazon for All Your Summer Needs Floerns Amazon View On Amazon Floerns, like many shops on Amazon, has a bit of everything. That said, people flock to the brand for fun, modern pieces that wouldn’t look out of place on an influencer’s profile (and in fact often make appearances in TikToks). Their plus-size cowl-neck satin dress is a fan favorite for wearing to weddings, while their romantic tiered maxi-dress looks beautiful on everyone — even the shorter gals who typically struggle to find a long dress that fits them. You can get so many more beautiful items from Floerns, including work-appropriate blouses, sexy going-out tops, and orange-print sundresses. Um, also, the short two-piece pajama set is a total blockbuster, with literally thousands of five-star reviews, so we suggest you get on that train. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best for: TikTok-friendly pieces | Size Range: XXS-5XL | Price Range: $-$$ The 22 Best Dresses on Amazon for Every Occasion MakeMeChic Amazon View On Amazon By many accounts, MakeMeChic keeps its promises to, well, you know… make you chic. The brand name may be a touch on the nose, but we swear you’ll love what they have to offer — whether that’s a hot pink sweater, an asymmetrical floral dress, a plain white T, or a ruffled one-piece swimsuit. The brand is a go-to for super cute and fairly timeless pieces, many of which have a more casual vibe that’s ideal for summer vacation, festivals, or just spending quality time with your friends. On that note, we love this really simple romper, this crochet coverup, and this loungy set. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best for: Casual wear | Size Range: XS-4XL | Price Range: $-$$ Amazon Luxury Stores Amazon View On Amazon Amazon Luxury Stores isn’t a brand, but a storefront that gathers all the luxury, designer items on the platform in one handy place. It offers up everything from brand new Oscar de la Renta earrings, to pre-loved Gucci Marmont bags, to tons and tons of sale designer items. Even cooler, the digital shopfront offers curated edits that — no lie — rival the equivalent ones you might find on Net-a-Porter. High-end brands available from Amazon include Rodarte, Giuseppe Zanotti, Elie Saab, Aquazzura, Missoni, and many more. On the pre-loved side, expect to see items from Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Hermès, Yves Saint Laurent… Seriously, who needs Rodeo Drive, right? Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best for: New and pre-loved designer items | Size Range: All sizing | Price Range: $$$-$$$$ Daily Ritual Amazon View On Amazon Daily Ritual is another Amazon-exclusive brand that two of our experts cited as an amazing place to shop. Though this label is similar to Amazon Essentials, it’s even more of a back-to-basics situation, with all sorts of everyday streamlined items to have on hand as wardrobe staples. It has simple crewnecks and t-shirt dresses galore, with Vargas suggesting this scoopneck dress as a perfect piece to throw on when you need to leave the house in a hurry. Meanwhile, Laudort is a big fan of this sleeveless terry jumpsuit, which she says can easily be dressed up or down — which is kind of Daily Ritual’s *thing* anyway. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best for: Everyday basics | Size Range: XS-XXL | Price Range: $-$$ Amazon Aware Amazon View On Amazon While Amazon carries basically every style of clothing you could possibly ask for, the platform definitely has a long way to go in terms of setting up sustainable standards. That’s why, if this is a major concern for you, Amazon Aware is the perfect compromise, allowing you to reap the benefits of shopping on a super efficient e-commerce platform while knowing the items you’re purchasing are at least a little kinder to the planet. Every item in the Amazon Aware line features third-party certifications that ensure it meets certain standards, such as being fairtrade or carbon-neutral, or utilizing organic materials. When it comes to womenswear, Amazon Aware offers a great selection of everyday basics, loungewear, underwear and outerwear, all in sizes XXS through 7X. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best for: Planet-friendly fashion | Size Range: XXS-7X | Price Range: $-$$ Core 10 Amazon View On Amazon Core 10 is one of InStyle’s favorite brands for activewear and athleisure that rivals your Lululemons and your Alos for a fraction of the price. Weiss Brady has a soft spot for these stirrup leggings, while Vargas absolutely loves this sweet cropped hoodie in the mushroom brown color. As for us, we’ve been known to recommend their Lululemon Align lookalike leggings, as well as their extra soft fleece hoodie to everyone who’ll listen. Core 10 also has a wide-ranging selection of joggers, bike shorts, sports bras, workout tops, and much more. Lastly, we’d be remiss not to mention that Core 10 caters for up to a size 3X, which is certainly more inclusive than many equivalent brands out there. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best for: Athleisure | Size Range: XS-3X | Price Range: $-$$ The 17 Best Leggings on Amazon for Workouts, Lounging and Beyond Anrabess Amazon View On Amazon Anrabess has similar vibes to MakeMeChic and The Drop, but a little elevated. We especially love the label for all your summer dressing needs — whether that’s a maxi dress for the beach, a breezy romper for your coffee run, an elegant two-piece set that feels like loungewear, or the perfect floral wedding guest dress. While we love the affordable brand so much for the warmer days, that doesn’t mean their colder weather attire doesn’t pass the test, because it totally does. We’re big fans of this flattering crewneck sweater, for example, and they also have tons of sweatshirts and coats to choose from for when you need to ward off that unwanted chill. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best for: Seasonal dressing | Size Range: S-XXL | Price Range: $-$$ English Factory Amazon View On Amazon As far as brands on Amazon go, English Factory is on the higher end. Exhibit A: It’s also available from Nordstrom, Shopbop and Saks Fifth Avenue. The name of the brand should give you a pretty good idea of what to expect here, with fan-favorite colorblock dresses that would look perfect on the English beaches of Brighton, and gingham midis that were just made for a Great British Baking Show contestant. Anyway, we’re totally obsessed with the brand’s puff-sleeve, asymmetrical-hemmed dress, as well as their ruffled mini. Anyway, you’ve figured out by now: English Factory is amazing for cute sundresses (some of which are totally wearable for work, too). Elsewhere, they also have some whimsical tops and sweaters, skirts and skorts, and versatile tops. Shipping Policy: Free delivery on certain items, free returns | Best for: Dresses | Size Range: XS-L | Price Range: $$-$$$ Automet Amazon View On Amazon While Automet does sell some great shorts that are actually designed for working out, most of their offering focuses on the loungewear side of things — which they do to perfection. “This brand gives you all of your loungewear essentials,” says fashion and beauty content creator Austen Tosone. “I personally have bought their sweat shorts in several colors and they're my favorite thing to sleep in.” We also love their SKIMS-like bodysuits and their classic sweatpants. Amazingly, Automet also carries a bunch of items that feel as comfy as loungewear, but look like cute daywear, such as this InStyle fave jumpsuit, these ruffled shorts, and this stunning linen short set. Yes, please! Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best for: Cozy loungewear | Size Range: S-XL | Price Range: $-$$ Why Shop With Us Iris Goldsztajn is a Paris-born, London-based freelance writer with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty, wellness and lifestyle for the likes of InStyle, British Vogue, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, Bustle, Refinery29 and many more. As the former associate editor for Her Campus, she was responsible for all style and beauty news coverage. In order to write this article, she conducted extensive research into the best brands to shop on Amazon, and spoke to various style experts who shared their recommendations: model Allison Weiss Brady; style influencer and fashion expert Karine Laudort; celebrity business strategist and stylist Nina Vargas; and fashion and beauty content creator Austen Tosone.