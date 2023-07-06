In recent years, Amazon has become one of the foremost destinations for affordable, on-trend fashion. While the platform is amazing for finding pretty much any piece you could think of — from leggings to a wedding guest dress — this also means that navigating all the brands that are available from Amazon can be a bit of a minefield. Here, we give you the low-down on 15 of our very favorite labels to shop from Amazon. Many of these are exclusive to the e-commerce giant (e.g. The Drop and Amazon Essentials), while some are just super easy to shop from there, thanks to a user-friendly interface and generous shipping and returns policies (e.g. Levi’s and Cupshe). Whatever you’re shopping for, we highly recommend bookmarking these Amazon storefronts to come back to whenever you’re in the market for something new to refresh your wardrobe.

Sugar Lips Amazon View On Amazon Sugar Lips is THE Amazon store we’d recommend for pretty, romantic pieces to wear to work, as well as dressy brunches, summer dinners, wedding parties, bridal showers… It has a large selection of dresses, jumpsuits and rompers, sets and more, many of which feature sweet details such as florals, lace or bows. But it doesn’t stop there: It also has some great sweaters and jackets that are equal parts functional and fashiony, each capable of elevating an otherwise plain outfit effortlessly. Last but not least, it also has a collection of “seamless” basics, made up of tank tops, tube tops, t-shirts and long-sleeve shirts in neutral colors, all of which can easily be layered under other clothes, since their seamless and skintight construction means it won’t show in weird ways under your blouses or low-cut dresses. Love that for you. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best for: Feminine styles | Size Range: XS-L | Price Range: $-$$

Prettygarden Amazon View On Amazon Prettygarden has clothing for all occasions, but it’s worth noting off the bat that the store is an especially great destination for all things event dressing — from bridesmaid dresses to wedding guest dresses in satins and florals and jewel tones. We also love the brand for professional yet breezy pieces for summer workwear, as well as for more casual sundresses. With that in mind, this is another Amazon storefront with something for everyone and every occasion. Aside from their dressier bits, they also have more casual, comfy loungewear that’s ideal for traveling or loafing, plus everyday pieces that range from basic essentials to cute and versatile pieces. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best for: Event dressing | Size Range: S-XL | Price Range: $-$$

Levi’s Amazon View On Amazon View On Levi.com Levi’s obviously needs no introduction, the brand is known for denim clothing of all kinds — plus some cute tops to pair with all that denim, of course. Amazon is a great place to score some of the label’s best designs, since they’re all organized into a handy digital storefront, and you also benefit from the easy free shipping and free returns policy Amazon abides by for many of their products (oh, and because they often have amazing deals!). Here, the jeans are broken down into categories: tapered, skinny, straight, bootcut, loose, and distressed & ripped, to make it easier to find exactly what you’re looking for. You can also shop for overalls, denim shorts, and skirts, plus the aforementioned tops like this ‘70s-inspired cropped blouse. We also really appreciate that Levi’s makes many items up to a size 4X, which is rare for legacy brands. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best for: Denim | Size Range: XS-4X | Price Range: $$-$$$

Daily Ritual Amazon View On Amazon Daily Ritual is another Amazon-exclusive brand that two of our experts cited as an amazing place to shop. Though this label is similar to Amazon Essentials, it’s even more of a back-to-basics situation, with all sorts of everyday streamlined items to have on hand as wardrobe staples. It has simple crewnecks and t-shirt dresses galore, with Vargas suggesting this scoopneck dress as a perfect piece to throw on when you need to leave the house in a hurry. Meanwhile, Laudort is a big fan of this sleeveless terry jumpsuit, which she says can easily be dressed up or down — which is kind of Daily Ritual’s *thing* anyway. Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Best for: Everyday basics | Size Range: XS-XXL | Price Range: $-$$