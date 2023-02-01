Your Nightly Skincare Routine Needs a Cleansing Balm — These Are the 13 Best

Your skin is about to feel so soft.

By Jessica Fields
Published on February 1, 2023 @ 10:00AM
After a long day removing your makeup before beginning your nightly routine may be the last thing on your mind. But as we know, washing off a day's worth of makeup before sleep is a cardinal rule of good skincare. So you either grab a trusty makeup wipe or simply skip the removal process altogether. If this scenario sounds all too familiar, your routine needs a cleansing balm. 

Unlike makeup wipes, cleaning balms are formulated to dissolve makeup for complete removal –– no skin tugging required. They’re also extremely effective when it comes to stubborn products such as waterproof mascaras, or lip stains thanks to their unique consistency. 

According to board-certified dermatologist and founder of Advanced Dermatology and Skin Cancer Associates Dr. Purvisha Patel, the secret to cleansing balms’ abilities lies within the oils they’re made from.  As a soft balm-to-oil cleanser, these products bind to makeup, sunscreen, and even naturally produced oils to help dissolve and wash them away.


Dr. Patel notes that using a cleaning balm before a water-based cleanser will help wash off excess oil that has bound to dirt. This step, also known as double cleansing, is as ideal for full-coverage looks as it is for makeup-free days. “Double cleansing is super important because it rids the oil-derived products from the skin ultimately preventing clogged pores and breakouts,” Dr. Patel says.

If you’re new to cleaning balms not to worry, below you’ll find a curated selection of top sellers available right now. From oily to sensitive skin, these makeup-melting balms are the perfect first step to nightly skincare routines. Read on to find which best fits your needs.

01 of 10

Best For Dry Skin: Belif Aqua Bomb Cleansing Balm

In 2023, Your Nightly Skincare Routine Needs a Cleansing Balm
Belif.

To shop: $38; belifusa.com

Part of Belif’s beloved Aqua Bomb line, this cleansing balm helps skin retain moisture as it softens makeup for easy removal. Its bouncy sherbet-like texture comes from key ingredients like marshmallow root and lotus flower, both of which hydrate dry skin helping to boost its radiance.

02 of 10

Best For Oily Skin: Innisfree Pore Clearing Cleansing Balm

In 2023, Your Nightly Skincare Routine Needs a Cleansing Balm
Innisfree.

To shop: $10; innisfree.com

Made with pulverized volcanic clusters to absorb excess oil, this cleansing balm is ideal for oily and combination skin types. After breaking down makeup, the naturally porous clusters go to work removing impurities deeply embedded in pores. The result: smooth and even toned skin

03 of 10

Best For Sensitive Skin: Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm

In 2023, Your Nightly Skincare Routine Needs a Cleansing Balm
Farmacy Beauty.

To shop: $36; farmacybeauty.com

Housed in a recyclable container, this vegan cleansing balm effectively dissolves makeup, creams, and even sunscreen. Its vegan formula includes ginger root oil and turmeric to comfort sensitive skin and papa extract to gently exfoliate.

04 of 10

Best Anti-Aging: Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

In 2023, Your Nightly Skincare Routine Needs a Cleansing Balm
Elemis.

To shop: $66; elemis.com

This cleansing balm brings together soothing essential oils such as lavender, eucalyptus, and chamomile for a spa-like experience each time you use it. Formulated with skin-smoothing ingredients, this pro-collagen balm works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while melting makeup with ease.

05 of 10

Best For Redness: The INKEY List Oat Cleansing Balm

In 2023, Your Nightly Skincare Routine Needs a Cleansing Balm
The Inkey List.

To shop: $12; theinkeylist.com

The unique formulation of this cleansing balm is perfect for those with sensitive skin prone to redness. Its ingredient list contains oat kernel to moisturize dry areas and colloidal oatmeal to soothe irritation and calm redness. Plus, it’s housed in a travel-friendly tube and is affordably priced under $15.

06 of 10

Best For Brightening: IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup Cleansing Balm

it cosmetics cleansing balm

Sephora

To shop: $42; sephora.com

This balm is infused with vitamin C to improve tone and texture while boosting the skin's radiance. Its benefits don’t stop there, though. Its ingredient list also boasts rosehip oil to moisturize and soften your skin.

07 of 10

Best for Brightening: Banila Co Clean It Zero 3-in-1 Clarifying Cleansing Balm

Clean it Zero

Ulta

To shop: $22; ulta.com

Who doesn’t love multi-tasking skincare? If you’re looking to wash away your makeup and gently exfoliate then look no further than this clarifying balm. Its tri-peel acid blend includes AHA, BHA, and LHA to lightly remove dead cells from the surface of the skin while discarding makeup and residue.

08 of 10

Best Cult-Classic: Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm

In 2023, Your Nightly Skincare Routine Needs a Cleansing Balm
Clinique.

To shop: $36; clinique.com

A long-standing favorite among beauty enthusiasts, this lightweight balm effortlessly removes makeup while nourishing the skin. Ideal for all skin types, its clean formula is vegan and it's fragrance-free making it great for those with sensitive skin as well.

09 of 10

Best Drugstore: Neutrogena Makeup Remover Melting Balm

In 2023, Your Nightly Skincare Routine Needs a Cleansing Balm
Neutrogena.

To shop: $12; neutrogena.com

This drugstore find is as effective as it is gentle thanks to nourishing vitamin E and coconut oil. A little dab goes a long way with this balm as it seamlessly melts away a day’s worth of makeup including waterproof mascaras.

10 of 10

Best Sustainable: JUNO & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm

In 2023, Your Nightly Skincare Routine Needs a Cleansing Balm
Junoco.

To shop: $15; junoco.com

Just as its name suggests, this cleansing balm is made from just 10 ingredients. Vegan and cruelty-free, this formulation is packed with vitamins and antioxidants that help regulate melanin production and reduce hyperpigmentation. Along with its deep cleansing abilities, this balm is housed in packaging that is microplastic-free and recyclable.

