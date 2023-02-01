Your Nightly Skincare Routine Needs a Cleansing Balm — These Are the 13 Best

After a long day removing your makeup before beginning your nightly routine may be the last thing on your mind. But as we know, washing off a day's worth of makeup before sleep is a cardinal rule of good skincare. So you either grab a trusty makeup wipe or simply skip the removal process altogether. If this scenario sounds all too familiar, your routine needs a cleansing balm.

Unlike makeup wipes, cleaning balms are formulated to dissolve makeup for complete removal –– no skin tugging required. They’re also extremely effective when it comes to stubborn products such as waterproof mascaras, or lip stains thanks to their unique consistency.

According to board-certified dermatologist and founder of Advanced Dermatology and Skin Cancer Associates Dr. Purvisha Patel, the secret to cleansing balms’ abilities lies within the oils they’re made from. As a soft balm-to-oil cleanser, these products bind to makeup, sunscreen, and even naturally produced oils to help dissolve and wash them away.



Dr. Patel notes that using a cleaning balm before a water-based cleanser will help wash off excess oil that has bound to dirt. This step, also known as double cleansing, is as ideal for full-coverage looks as it is for makeup-free days. “Double cleansing is super important because it rids the oil-derived products from the skin ultimately preventing clogged pores and breakouts,” Dr. Patel says.

If you’re new to cleaning balms not to worry, below you’ll find a curated selection of top sellers available right now. From oily to sensitive skin, these makeup-melting balms are the perfect first step to nightly skincare routines. Read on to find which best fits your needs.

