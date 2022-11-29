The 15 Best Clean Haircare Brands of 2022

To give you the tools to make the best decision, we consulted three hairstylists, checked-in with a board-certified dermatologist, and researched lots of options that use clean ingredients and climate-conscious efforts to produce products. Below are some of our own favorite clean hair brands that are good for the planet and great for your hair.

As the definition of clean beauty continues to evolve, getting down to the root of what it means for our hair products can be confusing. Leigh Hardges , a stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, tells us, “Beauty brands use the term ‘clean’ to signal that products don't contain certain ingredients (natural or synthetic) that they consider questionable or unsafe.” Ingredients like parabens, phthalates, oxybenzone, and talc are usually off-limits in clean hair brands, she says.

We can’t always control what the climate does to our hair, but we can control how our products affect it. Clean beauty encompasses more than just what harsh ingredients a brand leaves out of formulas and includes the sustainable methods that go into making them.

Briogeo Briogeo View On Briogeohair.com Get ready for takeoff — Briogeo has a TSA-approved no-fly list for what it won’t allow in its formulas, like silicone, aerosols, or microplastics. The Curl Charisma line is a popular choice for conscious curly-haired clients for its use of rice amino acids and quinoa extract. According to Hardges, these ingredients don’t just sound like superfoods in a salad bowl—they are “optimal in reducing frizz while building the hair’s tensile strength.” Bonus: Briogeo’s product bottles, tubes, jars, and caps are 100 percent recyclable.

Olaplex Olaplex View On Olaplex.com Leaping Bunny certified since 2021, all Olaplex’s cruelty-free viral vegan products continue to stand up against TikTok reviews and harsh ingredients. You won’t find sulfates, phthalates, or phosphates in any of the formulas. Although its products come in plastic packaging, the brand limits its use of secondary packing. Olaplex also participates in sustainable methods that save gallons of water, help prevent the emission of greenhouse gasses, and save trees from being cut down. If you want to save the planet and your hair from over bleaching, our editors recommend Olaplex No. 4 and Olaplex No. 5 shampoo and conditioner, and we ranked the brand as our best overall bond builder.

R + CO Bleu R + CO Bleu View On Randco.com You can shop guilt-free from all of R+CO’s hair products, knowing they are vegan (minus its hair brushes), cruelty-free, and Leaping Bunny certified, but the R+CO Bleu collection takes it one step further. This line specifically focuses on using sustainable practices through methods such as using packing made of 100 percent post-consumer recycled material, aluminum, and post-consumer recycled paper. If you’re looking for something similar to the brand’s cult-favorite High Dive cream, try the Super Style Crème which hydrates hair using vitamin E and avocado oil.

Vegamour Vegamour View On Vegamour.com A Nicole Kidman favorite and a vegan and cruelty-free brand, Vegamour gives us a lot reasons to love it. For me, it’s the brand’s GRO Hair Serum that reversed my stress shedding. The serum, like all Vegamour’s products, only includes ingredients that can be, “absorbed and synthesized by the body,” according to the brand. You’ll also find plant-based marula oil in Vegamour products, which they source through its sister company Southern Botanica. Fun fact: by partnering with Southern Botanic, the brand provides Fair Trade jobs to over 5,000 women in northern Namibia each year.

Monday Haircare View On Amazon Did you know your favorite pink packaging is 100 percent green? In addition to having a PETA-approved formula free of parabens and sulfates, Monday haircare also recycles its bottles. According to Stephanie Angelone, master stylist at RPZL Hair Extension & Blowout Bar in NYC, the Monday Shampoo is one of the best natural shampoos for cleansing and detangling hair. We’re also fans of the fact that their products boast an affordable price tag, so you don’t have to increase your budget to reduce your carbon footprint. Monday’s products are vegan and use naturally-derived ingredients like artichoke extract and shea butter for silky smooth hair.

Innersense Organic Beauty Innersense View On Innersensebeauty.com This family-owned brand creates products for all hair types, but its hydrating ingredients make it a favorite for curly-haired customers. Hardges says after styling for over 17 years, “Innersense is the first ‘clean’ product that really knocked my socks off.” She tells us that a former client allergic to 90 percent of personal care products finally found relief using Innersense. “I was amazed at how healthy and calm her scalp was, and no more huge flakes…Her hair felt moisturized and hydrated post-shampoo,” she says. This is partially thanks to Innersense using conscious chemistry to process all its formulas without synthetics. The game-changing results don’t come at a cost to the planet either. The B Corp and Climate-Neutral certified company keeps its water usage low by keeping its concentrations of key ingredients high. We also love that Innersense makes its white bottles from 100 percent post-consumer recycled materials.

Davines Davines View On Davines.com I didn’t realize that while Davines Love Curl Shampoo was saving my hair from becoming a frizzy nightmare, it was saving species from becoming extinct. The certified B Corp brand partners with Slow Food Presidia, a nonprofit focused on protecting food biodiversity, to source ingredients like almond and buckwheat from small family farms in Italy. By supporting sustainable ingredients and using ones at risk of extinction, our hair and planet become healthier. While not all of its products are vegan (you can find the three that use animal-derived ingredients here), it is a cruelty-free brand, and Davines does not include sulfates or parabens in its formulas.

Aveda Aveda View On Aveda.com This classic brand has always been a forward-thinker, and not just when it comes to creating formulas for healthier hair. “Aveda is the ‘founding father’ of clean beauty,’” Hardges says. She adds, “The brand is known for their naturally derived plant-based ingredients and their commitment to the environment and the communities from which their ingredients are sourced.” Case in point: they manufacture their products with 100 percent wind power. The brand makes solving all your hair woes just as breezy. I finally found success in taming flyaways when a former stylist recommended trying the Aveda Botanical Repair Shampoo and Conditioner. The vegan formula uses plant-based ingredients to strengthen heat-damaged hair, leaving it super soft and smelling of essential oils.

Prose Prose View On Prose.com Have you ever had a friend rave about their new shampoo only for you to try it and have the results (and your hair) fall flat? Clean beauty brand Prose recognizes no two strands are the same, which is why it creates a custom routine for clients based on an online consultation. Your quiz results determine which Prose product — all formulated with natural ingredients like Aloe Vera, sea moss, kombucha, and even okra — is the best fit. The B Corp Certified company (AKA: the brand commits to using sustainable and ethically-sourced materials and ingredients) is the first and only carbon-neutral custom beauty brand according to its site.

Pureology Pureology View On Pureology.com Using a Pureology product is another way to cut water consumption while you’re taking a shorter shower. According to their website, the brand reduced the amount of water needed per batch in their manufacturing processes. Pureology scores straight As for sustainability by packing its vegan products using 95 percent post-consumer recycled materials that are 100 percent recyclable. And for those days when your hair is 100 percent not washed, Angelone says the Style + Protect Refresh & Go Dry Shampoo is one of the best dry shampoos on the market. It uses rice starch and almond milk to prevent dry strands, and Cedarwood leaves hair smelling fantastic.

JVN Hair JVN Hair View On Jvnhair.com Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness promotes inclusivity in everything he does, and his hairline is no exception. JVN Hair designs its nongendered haircare products by taking every kind of customer’s concern into consideration. The main character starring in each product is the line’s patented ingredient Hemisqualane, which reduces frizz and improves color. Per the website, the brand creates it through a bio-fermentation process that uses sustainable sugarcane. In addition to using clean beauty practices in his ingredients, when we spoke to Van Ness last year, he also told us the brand chooses sustainable packaging whenever possible and opts for materials like aluminum and post-consumer plastic.

Odele Odele View On Odelebeauty.com Even a quick trip to the drugstore can result in a thoughtful choice for the planet. Odele is an affordable women-owned brand that creates gender-neutral haircare products manufactured using wind energy. Between being cruelty-free, vegan, and using packaging made of post-consumer recycled material, Odele proves you don’t need a high-price point to have high standards for your hair products. All of their formulas contain gentle ingredients, but if you need some extra TLC we recommend Odele’s Ultra-Sensitive Shampoo. Amino acids and oat extract give you shine and nourish hair without harsh chemicals. The Best Drugstore Volumizing Products for Fine Hair

Acure Acure View On Acure.com I originally swiped a bottle of Acure’s Ultra Hydrating Shampoo during a visit home. After trying it once, I remembered being so wowed by its vegan formula, which significantly softens hair, that I was tempted to cancel all future blowouts. So, imagine my surprise when I learned I could pick it up at the same store I do my grocery shopping and that it has a list of clean beauty benefits. Acure is paraben, sulfate, mineral, oil, formaldehyde, and cruelty-free. While the brand does use plastic packaging, we’re pleased to see it offers a recycling program with Terracycle.