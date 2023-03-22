The 12 Best Clean Hairstyling Products of 2023

So, which clean styling products should you add to your product stash? We tapped eight hair experts to weigh in on their favorite clean picks for everything from hairspray to heat protectant . We also spritzed, smoothed, and sampled our way through dozens of products, and took our own past research into account. In the end, we found 12 unparalleled clean styling products — including drugstore gems and splurge-worthy styling creams — that will help you achieve salon-quality results from the comfort of your home.

Upgrading your hair styling routine to include formulas without these ingredients can have a host of benefits. “It’s better for your overall health, better for the environment, and better for your scalp,” notes Marwa Bashir, a Nashville-based celebrity hairstylist and member of the R+Co Collective. That said, don’t panic if your go-to texture spray isn’t Leaping-Bunny-certified or your ride-or-die gel has silicones. The key is to clean up your routine gradually, taking time to find clean products that really mesh with your mane.

Over the past decade, clean ingredients have taken center stage in skincare and makeup. Now, clean haircare is finally having its moment, giving clean hair a whole new meaning. We’ll be the first to acknowledge that “clean” is an ambiguous (and unregulated) term. But as a rule of thumb, hair products labeled as such are free from phthalates, sulfates, synthetic ingredients, and other potentially harmful chemicals.

Best Overall Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Hair Oil Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Asos What We Love: This catch-all styling product increases shine and softness while also taming flyaways and repairing damaged hair. What We Don’t Love: The bottle is on the small side — but you only need to use a tiny amount of product per styling session. It’s no secret that InStyle editors love Olaplex, and we’re in well-coiffed company. Everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Margot Robbie and Gwenyth Paltrow are gluttons for the brand’s signature ingredient: Bis-aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate. Don’t worry about pronouncing it. Just know that it works wonders to strengthen hair by repairing broken bonds, and it’s a central ingredient in the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Hair Oil. We like to call this vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free styling product liquid gold (and not just because of its color). The oil quickly absorbs into all hair types — even fine, thin hair — to increase shine, softness, and color vibrancy, while also repairing hair from the inside out and protecting it from future heat damage. Think of this as the Swiss Army Knife of your styling kit. To use the oil, dispense a dime-sized amount, distribute it through wet or dry hair, and style as usual. The one ounce container is on the small side, but because you only need a tiny amount of product, it should last you a very long time. Price at time of publish: $30 Formula: Oil | Hair Type: All | Size: 1 oz | Best For: Strengthening hair and adding shine

Best Budget Odele Air Dry Styler Target View On Target View On Walmart View On Ulta What We Love: It works on all hair types. What We Don’t Love: It can leave a white residue behind if you use too much. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to spend an exorbitant amount of money to get salon-worthy results at home. We consider this affordable hair hero from Odele to be the white t-shirt of air dry stylers: It works on every hair type, takes care of frizz and flyaways, adds shine and hold, and it has a beautiful scent that combines notes of oak moss, cucumber, and ylang-ylang. Vegan and cruelty-free, the salon-grade cream is also sulfate-free and comes in sustainable packaging. To use, just work a small amount into towel-dried hair, and go about your day. Take note: If you’re too heavy-handed with this product, it may leave white residue on your hair or on your comb (we recommend no more than a quarter-sized dollop.) When applied more sparingly, the non-sticky cream quickly absorbs into your mane. It separates strands for a look that the brand calls “artfully rumpled.” Not bad, for less than $15 a pop. Price at time of publish: $12 Formula: Cream | Hair Type: All | Size: 6 oz | Best For: Smoothing frizz and conditioning hair

Best Splurge R+Co Bleu Super Style Crème Amazon View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Randco.com What We Love: It offers a host of benefits, ranging from taming frizz to sealing split ends. What We Don’t Love: The product has a distinct fragrance, which may be too strong for those who are sensitive to scent. R+CO refers to this as an “all-around hairstyling hero,” and we couldn't agree more. While it works beautifully as a blow-dry cream to create an ultra-sleek look, we also found that it provides curls and waves with ample hold and definition, too. It’s not just a blow-dry cream, though: The leave-in moisturizer smooths out air-dried styles as well. As if that wasn't enough, the cream also seals split ends, adds movement to hair, and keeps frizz at bay thanks to ingredients like vitamin E and sunflower-seed extract. And not only is this splurge-worthy cream Leaping Bunny-certified, its packaging is also designed with the environment in mind — the bottle and cap are made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled materials, making them completely recyclable. It is not, however, fragrance-free. While the scent doesn’t bother us (it’s woody, citrusy, and bright) it may be too strong for some. Price at time of publish: $64 Formula: Cream | Hair Type: All | Size: 5 oz | Best For: Adding hydration and shine

Best Drugstore KRISTIN ESS HAIR Style Assist Blow Dry Mist - Hair Heat Protectant Spray ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: It’s lightweight enough for fine hair. What We Don’t Love: Though the scent is fresh — like clean laundry — it can be a bit overpowering. For under $20, this styler achieves even more than some of its pricier counterparts: It cuts down on drying time, adds shine, smooths split ends, and serves as a heat protectant. You can use it on wet hair before a blow-dry, or smooth it onto dry hair before thermal styling. Dianna Cohen, founder and CEO of the buzzy clean hair brand Crown Affair, lists this as one of her go-to drugstore picks, too. Vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainably packaged, the mist leaves hair smelling like fresh laundry (though the scent is a bit strong, so spritz it on sparingly). Plus, its featherweight texture plays well with fine hair, so you won’t have to worry about it weighing your mane down. Price at time of publish: $15 Formula: Mist | Hair Type: All | Size: 5 oz | Best For: Reducing drying time and adding shine

Best Leave-In Conditioner JVN Complete Conditioning Mist Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Jvnhair.com What We Love: Its plant-based ingredients are good for your skin. What We Don’t Love: The packaging is a bit faulty. While the main purpose of leave-in conditioner is to, well, condition hair, This JVN mist goes above and beyond to hydrate, detangle, add shine, and protect your hair from heat — and it won’t harm your skin in the process because it’s formulated without silicones. Instead, it contains squalene and hemisqualane. “There are many wonderful and effective non-toxic ingredients out there, but plant-derived squalane and hemisqualane are among my favorites because they deliver amazing hair benefits without clogging pores or irritating the skin,” notes Dr. Iris Rubin, a Harvard-trained, board certified dermatologist and founder of SEEN Skin & Hair Care. Another noteworthy ingredient is tremella mushroom extract, which holds 500 times its weight in water to keep hair well moisturized. We have no complaints about the formula, but the packaging could use some work: It sprays the mist out unevenly. Luckily, there’s a workaround. Try spraying it directly into your hands, rub your palms together, and then run it through your hair. Price at time of publish: $21 Formula: Mist | Hair Type: All | Size: 5 oz | Best For: Adding moisture and detangling

Best Hair Oil Fable & Mane MahaMane Smooth & Shine Hair Oil Sephora View On Sephora View On Beautybay.com View On Selfridges.com What We Love: It’s made with adaptogenic plants and ayurvedic herbs to support overall hair health. What We Don’t Love: This oil may be a bit too heavy for those with very fine hair. Adding a hair oil to your styling routine is an absolute must if you want to boost shine and nourish your hair. This ayurvedic leave-in oil treatment an InStyle favorite because absorbs into hair instantly — and adds shine just as fast. The formula contains an antioxidant-rich blend of six super-strength fruit oils, which give hair enviable shine. It also contains ashwagandha to strengthen and condition hair, and the plant shikaki to smooth strands and add (even more) shine. These time-tested ingredients work: Vegan, silicone-free, and suitable for all hair types, the oil has been clinically proven to strengthen hair and reduce frizz after just one use. Another perk is the fragrance, which is spicy, sexy, and fashion-crowd-approved. In fact, all Fable & Mane scents are created by the perfumer who concocts fragrances for Dior. A little of this goes a long way, too: One drop of oil is enough for a full head of fine hair, while three drops does the trick for a thicker mane. As with any hair oil, using too much might make your hair feel weighed-down, so be sure to use it sparingly. To apply, smooth it through towel-dried hair, then style and get ready to glimmer. Price at time of publish: $38 Formula: Oil | Hair Type: Thick and curly | Size: 1.8 oz | Best For: Adding shine

Best Blow-Dry Cream SEEN Blow-Out Creme Ulta View On Dermstore View On Ulta View On Helloseen.com What We Love: It’s formulated by a dermatologist, and it won’t clog your pores. What We Don’t Love: This can be challenging to find at brick-and-mortar stores. Have you ever experienced acne along your hairline or on your back? Believe it or not, the culprit behind these breakouts may be your hair products. You won’t have to worry about skin flare ups with this blow-dry cream from Seen, though, as it's non-comedogenic, has a seal of approval from the National Eczema Association, and still gives you a sleek, salon-quality blowout. Formulated without sulfates, silicones, phthalates, parabens, or dyes, the cream helps banish frizz and add shine. It also serves as a heat protectant, helping hair resist damage from styling and UV rays. To use it, apply a dime-to-quarter-sized amount to damp hair from roots to ends. Then blow-dry or heat style as usual. “I love [this blow-out cream] for its lightweight touchable hold that's easy to use with any hair type,” says Bronwen Robinson, a New York City-based hairstylist. “It provides soft fullness and natural shine with no pore-clogging residue on hair or skin.” This cream can be tricky to find at brick-and-mortar stores. Luckily, it isn’t hard to come by online — both Ulta and Amazon stock it. Price at time of publish: $24 Formula: Cream | Hair Type: All | Size: 5 oz | Best For: Adding body and bounce to hair, and added heat protection

Best Texture Spray Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Hair Volumizing Spray 4.6 Sephora View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Sephora What We Love: It instantly adds fullness to hair. What We Don’t Love: It can feel tacky or gritty if applied to dry hair. For best results, use it on damp strands. Hair falling a little flat? This citrus-scented spray adds instant fullness to hair and works to strengthen it over time. The cruelty-free, gluten-free, and naturally-derived formula has natural hair thickeners including maltodextrin and biotin; plus, it also contains ginseng, which can stimulate hair growth, and witch hazel extract to sop up extra oil. Combine these ingredients, and you have a recipe that will provide a quick boost to fine, flat hair. Unlike most texturizing sprays, this one works best when applied to damp hair. Though it can be used on dry strands, it can make hair feel tacky or gritty, so be sure to use sparingly for quick refreshes. Price at time of publish: $25 Formula: Spray | Hair Type: Fine and Thin | Size: 5 oz | Best For: Adding volume We Tested 22 Texturizing Sprays, These 10 Hold The Secret to Instant Volume and Tousled Waves

Best Shine Spray Authentic Beauty Concept Glow Touch Amazon View On Amazon View On Beautycarechoices.com View On Beautyplussalon.com What We Love: It gives hair a healthy-looking, smooth finish. What We Don’t Love: It has a light floral scent — we love it, but if you prefer unscented hair products you probably won’t like this. Clariss Rubenstein, a Los-Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist and member of the R+Co Collective, loves using this shine spray. “It’s glossy and light,” she raves. A quick spritz breathes life back into dull hair, reviving shine and making it feel smooth and soft. The oil-mist is formulated with plant extracts like sunflower and rosemary (which add shine and promote growth, respectively), and without silicones, parabens, or microplastics (read: Irritants that can potentially damage hair). To use, shake the bottle well, and mist it onto dry hair in short spurts. On top of how it makes hair look, the spray also has a soft floral fragrance spiked with rose, freesia, and violet. We think the smell is dreamy, but if you gravitate toward unscented products (or find scent to be a bit irritating), you may want to sniff out other shine sprays. Price at time of publish: $25 Formula: Oil Spray | Hair Type: All | Size: 5 oz | Best For: Adding shine and softening hair

Best Dry Shampoo Crown Affair The Dry Shampoo Sephora View On Sephora View On Crownaffair.com View On Goop.com What We Love: Rather than coming in a spray can, this dry shampoo powder is housed in a tub with a kabuki brush that allows you to target oily spots. What We Don’t Love: We wish there was more product in the container. When you think of dry shampoo, an aerosol can that sprays a white powder might come to mind. Erase that image from your mind, though, because this dry shampoo from Crown Affair is completely different. This dry shampoo actually comes in a tub with a kabuki brush applicator — it looks a lot like a loose setting powder, but trust us, you’ll want to use this on your hair. Made up of mineralized Japanese persimmon powder, Tsubaki seed, and tapioca starch, it naturally deodorizes hair, absorbs oil, and nourishes the scalp. Once applied, it leaves hair looking fresh and voluminous — as if you just washed it. To apply the shampoo, flip your hair over and dust it into your roots with the kabuki brush. This application method really allows you to target extra oily spots. If it’s been a few days since your last wash, you can also work it through strands for a refresh. We do wish the jar was a bit bigger, but you only need a small amount of powder to sop up oil. If you pick up too much powder, just tap the brush over the open container. Price at time of publish: $36 Formula: Powder | Hair Type: All | Size: 0.53 oz | Best for: Adding volume and sopping up oil We Tested Over 20 Dry Shampoos — Here Are Our 7 Favorites

Best Heat Protectant Iles Formula Finishing Serum Neiman Marcus View On Amazon View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Neiman Marcus What We Love: It’s a true multitasking formula that can be used on both dry and wet hair. What We Don’t Love: The scent leaves little to be desired. “Iles Formula is my favorite clean beauty brand,” raves Erin Ahern, Chicago-based hairstylist and cofounder of City & Shore Studios. And one of her favorite products from the line is the Finishing Serum, a multitasking heat protectant that can be used on wet or dry hair. “Amongst all the amazing ingredients — which include tucuma seed butter, macadamia nut oil, and silk extract — this product also has vitamin B5,” explains Ahern. “The vitamin penetrates hair deeply to moisturize dry strands and increases pliability, which helps hair withstand breakage.” The serum protects against heat tools, UV rays, color fade, and humidity. On top of that, when used as a pre-blow dry serum, it provides impressive volume and effortlessly tames frizz. When you need to spruce up dry hair, use this to soften strands, add shine and tame flyaways. The versatility completely justifies the hefty price tag. If we could improve one thing, though, it would be the scent: It smells quite synthetic, but isn’t too overpowering. Price at time of publish: $52 Formula: Serum | Hair Type: All | Size: 6.8 oz | Best for: Preventing damage and smoothing hair