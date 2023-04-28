But “clean” is a nebulous term; it’s not regulated by the FDA, so anyone can slap it on a label and call it a day. That’s why we dug into the details and looked into our favorite clean celebrity beauty brands to see what the word really means to them. Ahead, find the 14 that are truly making a difference.

While some celeb beauty brands have already come and gone, others have had impressive ingenuity and efficacy. When it comes to the ones that are thriving, we’ve found that almost all of them have one thing in common: They tout clean beauty standards and practices.

If it isn’t abundantly clear, we are living in the age of the celebrity beauty brand . Long gone are the days of celeb-backed fragrances and well-compensated brand ambassadors. Today’s famous folks are lending their names to eponymous makeup, haircare, and skincare brands.

Rhode Skin Rhode Skin View On Rhodeskin.com Hailey Bieber launched Rhode in June 2022, and the brand’s inaugural five products have been virtually impossible to acquire ever since. Every item is vegan, dermatologist-developed, fragrance-free, and certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny and PETA. Packaging is made from PCR materials and its website features extensive details on each product’s environmental impact, as well as easy-to-follow recycling instructions. With just five products (three of which are different flavors of the same Peptide Lip Treatment), the brand quickly made a splash thanks to its effective, gentle formulas and under-$30 price range. The Peptide Glazing Fluid is a personal favorite: The lightweight, fast-absorbing gel serum visibly plumps and hydrates ski; plus, it also looks amazing under makeup. If you can’t choose just one Rhode product to try, we highly suggest checking out The Rhode Kit. Bestsellers: Peptide Glazing Fluid, Peptide Lip Treatment, Barrier Restore Cream | Price Range: $16 to $29

