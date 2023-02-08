The 14 Best Clay Masks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Ultimately, OleHenriksen Cold Plunge Pore Mask prevailed as the best overall for its deeply detoxifying effects, refreshing cooling sensation, and non-drying, sensitive-skin-safe appeal. But, there’s 13 more products that made the cut — so, account for your own skin type and needs, and then read on to find the right clay mask for your complexion.

Finding the right clay mask for your skin can be a little confusing, though, so we did the leg-work for you by speaking with four different skincare experts (from dermatologists to nurse practitioners and estheticians) to break down how clay masks really work. Then, we brought together 21 beauty obsessives to try out 24 different clay masks and report on their results. Through the testing process, we analyzed factors such as moisture levels, ease of application and removal, texture, comfort, feel, efficacy, and skin improvements.

Clay masks are a trusty old friend — they’ve been around forever and utilize fairly simple ingredients to extract impurities and restore skin to its smooth, soft radiance. Though clay masks work best for people with oily-prone skin , all skin types can use them in moderation to achieve a glowing, clear complexion.

Inspired by the rejuvenating powers of a Scandinavian cold plunge, this turquoise OleHenriksen mask actually creates a cooling effect through a blend of active botanicals and clarifying acids. "There is a tingly, minty, and cooling sensation with this mask, but it doesn't sting or burn — it feels comfortable and refreshing," says our tester. And as someone with sensitive skin, she was pleased to find that the product isn't irritating and doesn't leave her with any redness. "My skin is smoother than before, and my enlarged pores are also visibly reduced," she says. We also appreciate the formula's ultra nourishing ingredients that won't leave you dried out like many other clay masks. "It even feels a little moisturizing," she adds. Frankly, we love everything about this mask – but it's worth noting that it has a strong peppermint scent. While we think it adds to the overall experience, it may be too potent for some. Price at time of publish: $41

Active Ingredients: Lactic acid, salicylic acid, snow lotus, alpine willow herb | Size: 3 oz. | Key Benefits: Shrinks pores, evens skin tone, balances oil | Skin Type: All, including sensitive skin

Active Ingredients: Lactic acid, salicylic acid, snow lotus, alpine willow herb | Size: 3 oz. | Key Benefits: Shrinks pores, evens skin tone, balances oil | Skin Type: All, including sensitive skin

