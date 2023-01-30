The 10 Best Chelsea Boots for Women To Wear for Years to Come

That’s why we shopped for you. From suede to leather to heeled to waterproof, we got you — and your growing shoe collection — covered. At the top of our list is Madewell’s Bradley Chelsea Lug Sole Boot , which balances all the traditional features of a Chelsea boot with a few twists that will have you daydreaming about them until they arrive on your doorstep. But keep reading for more of our favorites.

Think of the Chelsea boot as the versatility queen in your entire shoe closet. Not only do they slip on and off easily, thanks to the elastic gore on each side of the ankle, but their classic style is sure to elevate any outfit, from a long dress with an oversized blazer to the simplest of jeans-and-a-tee outfit. We’re appreciative of the classic Blundstones of the bunch, but it seems like nearly everyone out there makes their own iteration now, so it can be tough to determine which are better than others.

Best Overall Madewell Bradley Chelsea Lugsole Boot Madewell View On Nordstrom View On Madewell.com View On Zappos What We Love: These Chelsea boots are love-them-forever classics, with smart features that make them all-the-more wearable. What We Don’t Love: The tall shaft can cuff off in an awkward part of your calf if you’re on the shorter side. Consider this pair of boots from Madewell the Goldilocks of Chelsea boots. They’re not too clunky, a risk with lug sole boots, nor too expensive either, landing right in the middle of the sweet spot budget-wise, as far as quality boots are concerned. They’ll fit just right, too, since they’re made in half sizes to hug your foot perfectly, no matter its size. Madewell’s signature cloudlift lite padding makes walking in these all day a breeze too — which you will, since the wide elastic gore allows for easy taking on and off, even if the slightly taller shaft makes it a bit more challenging. Plus, The goes-with-everything design means you’ll be reaching for these day after day. Now comes the hard part: deciding between the black color or the stable one. (We can’t help you there.) Price at time of publish: $198 Size: 5 - 12, including half sizes | Material: Leather upper, rubber sole | Heel Height: Not listed

Best Budget Universal Thread Celina Water Repellant Chelsea Boots Target View On Target What We Love: These boots boast a classic Chelsea silhouette with an easy-on-the-budget price point. What We Don’t Love: They’re not made out of real leather. Leave it to Target to prove you don’t have to throw down half your paycheck to add a pair of Chelsea boots to your shoe collection. These are traditional in every way, from the pull tabs to the stretchy elastic sides to the neutral tones. The just-tall-enough heel will give you the optimal amount of lift too, whether you’re tromping through fallen leaves or a dusting of snow. While these boots are not made out of true leather, their material is water-repellent, ensuring your feet stay warm and dry on drizzly fall days. The memory foam insoles make for easy all-day wear, while the simple silhouette ensures you can wear them with jeans, a skirt, leggings—you name it—and are guaranteed to look put together. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: 6 - 11, including half sizes | Material: Polyurethane, polyester | Heel Height: 1.75”

Morgan Hutchinson, founder and designer of BURU, raves about these crepe-soled Loeffler Randall Chelsea boots with pull tabs in both the front and back. "While I think the simple shape paired with a comfy, rubber heel is already a home run, it's the buttery color that really wows me," she says. Tan not your favorite hue? They're also available in cognac and black. What she loves most, though, is something you can't see: they're seriously comfortable. "Loeffler Randall is known for helping keep our feet feeling good," she says. "These rubber-soled boots are no exception." While she often pairs Chelsea boots with a semi-cropped wide leg denim, Hutchinson has another outfit idea for these boots in particular. "I think pairing tonal colors with non-traditional colors — AKA not blue — with a crisp white button-down shirt and an oversized statement coat would be a fun fall combo," she says. Price at time of publish: $395 Size: 5 - 12, including half sizes | Material: Leather upper and crepe rubber sole | Heel Height: .8"

Best Leather Everlane Italian Leather Chelsea Boot Everlane View On Everlane.com What We Love: With these Everlane boots, you’ll get the highest-quality leather without the highest price tag. What We Don’t Love: The elastic gore is thinner than other boots on this list, making them slightly more prone to stretching out. Did your face turn into the heart eyes emoji when you first saw these Chelsea boots from Everlane? Ours did too. If you’re on the hunt for leather boots that won’t blow your budget, this is the pair. The luscious leather upper sourced from Florence, Italy, is silver-rated nappa, meaning it’s soft-to-the-touch and comfortable right out of the box — no blister-inducing break-in period necessary. (The cushioned insole helps too.) Because the gore is a bit thinner than the others on this list, you might notice they loosen with time. Regardless, chances are you’ll still fall in love with them and will want to add one of each color — black, tobacco, and off-white — to your shoe rack. Price at time of publish: $195 Size: 5 - 11, including half sizes | Material: Italian leather | Heel Height: 1.3”

Blundstone means business when it comes to the design of these Chelsea boots. (And, really, all of their shoes.) They're built to last no matter what you or Mother Nature put them through, from a walk through the woods to drudging through puddles. They feature double stitching, serious shock absorption (as in, the boots will absorb 90 percent of the impact of each step you take), thick water-resistant leather, and a tough outsole that can be put through the wringer. All of those features ensure they'll still look great at the end of the day — day after day, since you'll be wearing these for years to come, especially since the leather will mold to your feet over time. The front tab is definitely an acquired taste (some people dislike how it flops over), but it makes pulling on your boots so much easier. Price at time of publish: $210 Size: 5 - 11, including half sizes | Material: Water-resistant leather | Heel Height: Not listed

Best Heeled Sam Edelman Rollins Block Heel Chelsea Boot Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Macy's View On Samedelman.com What We Love: The thick block heel provides both height and stability. What We Don’t Love: The tall shaft may be too tall if you have wide calves. No wobbly ankles allowed in these high-heeled Chelsea boots. Even though the heel on these boots stands over three inches tall, the stacked block heel design gives you plenty of stability — a must for walking on wet leaves and snow-dusted sidewalks. The extra tall shaft keeps your ankle secure and the cold air out, but for anyone with wide calves, they might feel a bit snug, since they go up higher than your typical ankle boot. Price at time of publish: $200 Size: 5 - 11, including half sizes | Material: Leather or suede upper | Heel Height: 3.25”

Best Lug Sole GANNI Black Cleated Mid Chelsea Boots Farfetch View On Farfetch.com View On Ganni.com View On Ssense.com What We Love: A lug sole that’s lightweight? Consider us sold. What We Don’t Love: That price tag makes buying these a serious decision. Lug soles can be a bit too extreme sometimes. But not these Ganni boots, which Eloise Reeves, co-owner of Thirty-One Jane, a womenswear boutique in Charlotte, North Carolina, names as her favorite Chelsea boots. The lightweight rubber gives the look of a lug sole without the achy ankles that are often a consequence of heavy soles. “I like that the cleated bottoms give the boot a utilitarian feel, while the white stitching and clear rubber along the sole of the foot provide a level of sophistication and tailoring,” Reeves says. The sole isn’t the only feature that qualifies these boots as worth the buy though. “The contrast stitching and clear rubber along the sole makes this boot special — it’s unlike any Chelsea boot I’ve seen before,” Reeves says. “The chunky cleat of the boot adds a true-to-brand Ganni edge to the typical sleek Chelsea boot style.” If you’re this close to adding these to your online cart, Reeves has an insider’s tip: size up. “Especially if you want to wear a thicker sock underneath,” she says. “You want to give yourself a little bit more room to work with.” Price at time of publish: $260 Size: 36 - 41 | Material: Calf leather with extra light thermoplastic rubber sole | Heel Height: 2 inches

Best for Winter Dr. Martens 2976 Smooth Leather Chelsea Boots Dr. Martens View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Asos What We Love: You can wear these forever-in-style boots through the worst of winter and they’ll still look good in spring. What We Don’t Love: This pair is sold in full sizes only. There’s a reason these Dr. Martens Chelsea boots have been in production since the ‘70s. (If only our mothers kept their pair from that era, we wouldn’t be shopping for new ones.) They’re worth the buy though because they magically defy the decades and the trends that come and go within them. If winter hits particularly hard where you live, you’ll not only want these boots, but need them too. The notoriously tough leather will keep your feet dry and warm snowstorm after snowstorm. Then come springtime, give them a good polish to wash off the road salt. While they’ll feel stiff to start, trust the breaking-in process and know they’ll mold to your feet in no time. They don’t come in half sizes, though, so if you’re between sizes, make sure to size up. Price at time of publish: $170 Size: 5 - 12 | Material: Leather upper with rubber sole | Heel Height: 1.25 inch heel

Best Patent Greats Hewes Chelsea Boot Greats View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Greats.com What We Love: These boots feature the luxurious high-gloss of patent leather without feeling too flashy. What We Don’t Love: They don’t go above a size 10. Patent leather can be a divisive look. What’s too glossy for some may never be glossy enough for others. That’s why we love the middle-of-the-road shininess of these Greats Chelsea boots, which are made with luxe leather that’s been specially polished with an eye-catching shiny finish and other Earth-friendly materials, like recycled cotton threads and plastic and an EVA footbed. We also appreciate the brand took the extra step (pun definitely intended) in making sure this boot will be as comfortable as possible by giving the foodbed an antimicrobial coating and additional cushioning. The lug sole adds a modern twist to them, too, but they still look classic enough to last you for numerous seasons. Our only qualm: they don’t go above a size 10. Price at time of publish: $199 Size: 6-10 | Material: Leather, EVA, recycled materials | Heel Height: Not listed