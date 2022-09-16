Whether you've been a Charlotte Tilbury loyalist for years or are just discovering the iconic brand, find the 12 best Charlotte Tilbury products below.

I’ve now been working in the beauty industry for about ten years, and have had the pleasure of testing many Charlotte Tilbury beauty products during that time. There have been some I’ve not been a fan of, and others I’ve used over and over and over again. One such product is the most universal winner, Eyes to Mesmerize Cream Eyeshadow . I love these little pots and recommend them as the first product you should purchase if you’re a Charlotte Tilbury newbie.

When I was in high school three hundred years ago, I remember religiously watching Charlotte Tilbury’s YouTube makeup videos every night — my few Charlotte Tilbury beauty products were sacred, her makeup videos were my nightly prayer, and Charlotte was my god. When I met Charlotte in 2016, I was blown away by how kind, warm, and gorgeous she was IRL. She has the ability to make you feel seen and special, and I’ve always loved her philosophy of seeing women as beautiful both before and after makeup application.

If you prefer a full matte look, this product should not be in your makeup bag. Additionally, it’s best if you start low and slow with this product and test it out on different areas of your face before applying to your entire face, as you might end up looking a bit like a sparkly disco ball if applied too heavily.

The best way to use it is to apply it to the high points of your face (the same areas you’d apply a highlighter) before applying your foundation. It can add a nice boost of luminosity to any matte foundation you like to wear, too.

One of the most popular makeup products on social media, Hollywood Flawless Filter is a magical formula that instantly provides a gorgeous glow upon application. Many folks have been using this product as a foundation on social media, but it’s supposed to be used more as a primer than something you’d reach for if you want coverage (although it does offer a tiny bit of coverage if you wanted to use it on lighter makeup days).

What We Love: This primer offers the perfect base for an insane glow that’ll last all day.

One downside is that this formula is a bit drying. If you find it feeling more on the drier side, consider layering a gloss or moisturizing lipstick on top for a more hydrating feel.

Finding a great lip liner that lasts can be tricky — this pick will last for up to six hours, and should stand up against hours of sips or smooches. We love that it comes in 15 shades, including the cult-classic Pillow Talk, a pink nude, that spawned its own collection of products . Pillow Talk has also expanded from a single shade to encompass more skin tones with Pillow Talk Medium, a berry pink, and Pillow Talk Intense, a tawny brown. The shade range of liners has options that are flattering for all skin tones and suit a variety of lip shade preferences.

What We Love: It comes in an array of shades and there are options for all skin tones.

I don’t love that it comes in a cushion applicator, as I can imagine it gets kind of dirty and isn’t capable of being cleaned. Also, the formula is extremely pigmented and pearlescent, so you really only need a small amount to highlight your face.

It’s super easy to just dot this product onto your cheekbones, and blend in with your fingers or a brush. The Pinkgasm shade went pretty viral on TikTok this year as a highlight for deeper skin tones and a blush topper for lighter ones.

I feel like there’s nothing that screams Charlotte Tilbury more than a really great highlight. These Beauty Light Wands are gorgeous liquid formulas that are dispensed through a cushion applicator. The product comes in six shades, and offers hues that look beautiful and natural on darker skin tones, too — sometimes some brands only carry silver-based highlighters, which typically don’t look the most flattering on darker skin.

What We Don’t Love: A dab will do — too much product might look overpowering.

What We Love: It really gives you that sexy, lit-from-within glow that’s a signature of Charlotte Tilbury.

I should add that I’m more of a drugstore mascara shopper than I am a high-end mascara user. I believe that you can find just as fantastic mascaras at the drugstore (for much better prices) as a high-end mascara, and I think it’s hard to justify spending over $15 on a mascara that will expire three months after opening. However, if you’ve got some extra cash to spend on a fancy mascara, consider dropping it on this.

Because of this, I love Legendary Lashes Volume 2 Mascara, and I notice that, of all the Charlotte Tilbury mascaras, this wand gives me the big lashes I’m always striving for. I like that this option has brush-like bristles, rather than a rubber head — it gives my lashes tons of volume and makes my eyes pop.

I know that some folks are not going to agree with this pick (the Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes seems to be a favorite), but hear me out: I believe that everyone has different preferences when it comes to how their lashes look. Some people like airy, fluttery, natural-looking lashes. Other folks prefer a thick, bold eyelash look (think Twiggy), and then others prefer a dramatic, volumizing, lashes-look-fake mascara look. Personally, I fall in the last camp.

What We Don’t Love: It’s pricey for a mascara that will only last you about 3-6 months.

One of the things I don’t love about this blush is some of the shades. I’ve tried a few over the years, and I remember my cheeks getting lighter and more washed out with some of the shades after application. When choosing the best shade for you, I would err on the side of a brighter blush color than you’re used to, as this pick is very sheer and subtle, and might not show up if you pick a too-light shade for your complexion .

I’m normally more of a cream blush kinda gal, but I really like the powder Cheek to Chic Blushes from Charlotte Tilbury. Each blush has two shades within — one is more of the “color,” while the other shade works more as a very subtle “highlighter.” When you swirl the two together and add them to your cheeks, you get a nice wash of color along with a sexy, subtle sheen.

What We Don’t Love: Some of the shades are just too light.

I can’t see myself ever using this concealer to cover up blemishes. I prefer a more dewy concealer that won’t accentuate dry spots from acne, and I’m afraid this pick would do just that. Because of this, I’d stick with using this one for dark under eyes or maybe any redness around the face (not raised blemishes) that need some extra coverage.

Finally, to contour your face with this pick, Charlotte recommends applying the product using the angled side of the Hollywood Complexion Brush to precision contour under cheekbones, down the sides, and under the tip of the nose, along temples, and jawline for an instant sculpted glow.

To brighten any shadows, Charlotte recommends choosing one shade lighter than your foundation, and focus on areas with discoloration. “For an instant facelift effect, apply along the eye going up towards the temple — then, glide up from the smile lines, along the jawline and the side of the mouth,” she suggests. “Glide onto the inner corners of the eyes, under and out towards the lash line to conceal and brighten dark shadows and hyperpigmentation for an instant awakening eye lift effect.”

Charlotte recommends using this pick for three things: concealing, brightening, and contouring. “You can use this concealer to cover up any specific areas that need extra coverage — such as blemishes, smile lines, fine lines, wrinkles, redness, and hyperpigmentation,” she says. “Then, blend using your fingertips or my Hollywood Complexion Brush for a second-skin finish.”

This concealer offers medium-buildable coverage and wears for 16 hours. I love that it comes in 30 shades and is thick enough to stay put on your face, even when sweating or doing something outdoors under the sun.

Unlike other concealers I’ve tried, this pick isn’t as “dewy-looking” — I wouldn’t call it a matte formula, and I also wouldn’t call it a dewy, hydrating formula either. I think there are very, very subtle shimmers in the formula that make it look more skin-like.

Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer is Charlotte’s latest launch . When I use it on my undereye area, it makes me look instantly awake and refreshed, and I like how easily it blends into my skin.

What We Love: It settles into the skin beautifully and minimizes the appearance of undereye dark circles.

The biggest downside with the Look of Love Palettes is that they are all limited edition, and you might not find a combination that you really love or suits your skin tone. The palette I still have has since been discontinued, and I’m sad that I’ll never get to purchase the same palette with the same shades again. That being said, if you are a big Charlotte Tilbury fan and find yourself on the go often, I highly suggest investing in one of these palettes. It will make packing that much easier .

I really love that these palettes come with the Filmstar Bronze and Glow shades, which I use often. I like to pack this palette instead of my bulky, kinda heavy Filmstar duo palette. Plus, I like to use the eyeshadow trio to create a soft eyeshadow look when I’m on a relaxed vacay and don’t want to go all out with a time-consuming smokey eye look.

I was gifted one of these palettes years ago, and I find myself taking it with me on every vacation. It’s one of those palettes that has basically everything I need in it, allowing me to pack less makeup in my suitcase.

What We Love: It’s truly everything you need in one palette — just add mascara and a lip color.

This product is scented, so if you are someone who prefers fragrance-free skincare, you might want to skip this one.

This cream will make your skin look incredibly dewy and hydrated, so it’s not ideal for anyone who prefers a matte makeup look. It includes stand-out ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, rosehip oil, aloe vera, and shea butter, just to name a few.

Magic Cream started out as a secret formula Charlotte used on models backstage to prep their skin for her makeup looks on runways. She decided to “bottle up” the blend and sell it to consumers, hence when Magic Cream was born.

This moisturizer has won about a million awards — and graced the faces of the biggest celebs , like Khloe Kardashian and Amal Clooney — and for good reason. It’s luxuriously rich, hydrates the skin beautifully, smells nice, and works wonders as a primer under makeup. I must admit that, because my skin is so, so sensitive, I don’t use this moisturizer daily, as I find that it can sometimes clog my pores and cause a breakout with continued use. However, I do like to use this as a primer before applying a full glam look for a special night out.

One of the downsides of this foundation is that it has dimethicone high up on the ingredient list. If you are sensitive to dimethicone, or know that it has a tendency to clog your pores more often than not, you might want to consider trying a different foundation. I love using this one for events and special occasions, and I don’t typically wear it for everyday use.

I love the Beautiful Skin Foundation because it’s a buildable formula that isn’t too heavy on coverage but offers just enough to cover up imperfections. It comes in 30 shades and can be applied with a brush, sponge, or your fingers. I like that this pick offers a soft glow, and doesn’t look matte or cakey. If you prefer a more matte foundation, this one won’t be for you.

Charlotte Tilbury has a couple of foundations within her makeup empire, and the Beautiful Skin Foundation is my favorite. Many folks live and die by the Hollywood Flawless Filter as a foundation, even Adele is a fan , but I would consider it more of a primer or highlighter than a foundation — it doesn’t provide very much coverage, but I don’t think it’s meant to!

What We Love : It blends into the skin seamlessly and is very buildable.

The formula does feel the slightest bit sticky after application, which is something I prefer in a balm as I believe it will stay on my lips a bit longer with a hint of a tacky texture. That being said, this lipstick balm certainly won’t stay on your lips as long as some of the other matte, long-wear options from the Charlotte Tilbury line.

It comes in 10 shades and I appreciate the variety of colors. If you don’t love a shiny lip look, then you probably won’t like Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm. You can thank hyaluronic acid and c-peptide for the hydrating and moisturizing benefits this pick offers.

I hate to say this, but I am just not a fan of most Charlotte Tilbury lip products, but Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm is an exception . I tried this balm when it first came out last year and loved the texture, shades, and the way it hydrated my lips (something I really can’t say about other Charlotte Tilbury lip products — I find a lot of them to be pretty drying).

Because I use the contour shade more often than the highlighter, I usually end up finishing one side of the pan well before the other side. I still have a bunch of these palettes in my beauty closet with just the highlight on the one side, as I love them too much to get rid of them.

On the other side of the palette is the gorgeous highlight. It has a golden base and really warms up my complexion nicely. While I do love the highlight in this palette, I find myself gravitating more toward silver-based highlighters for my pale skin .

This contour palette comes in two shades: light to medium and medium to deep. I think it’s important to note that the contour shade is not matte — the formula has a blend of pearl and pigments, so if you prefer a matte contour, this pick is not for you.

I’ve gone through about six of these Filmstar palettes over the last ten-ish years. It’s my go-to when it comes to a contour and highlight duo, and I’m absolutely obsessed with the perfect shades, the finish, and the epic packaging.

What We Don’t Love: You might run out of the bronzer much earlier than the highlight.

I know that $34 is pricey for a single eyeshadow pot, but if you’re someone who uses eyeshadow as much as I do, I know you won’t regret this purchase. These pots are highly pigmented, and a little goes a long way.

Some folks have complained that this cream eyeshadow creases easily, but I’ve never had an issue with it. Most of the time, I use an eyeshadow primer before applying this to my lids — I find that the shade and shimmer lasts all day.

I’ve had my various pots of Eyes to Mesmerize for longer than I should admit, and I find that they last basically forever. You might be surprised that, of all the Charlotte Tilbury products out there, this one is my favorite. I tend to wear more eye makeup than I do in the other categories, and I love how easy these pots make it to swipe on a shade and go. Sometimes I’ll just apply the cream with my finger, and other times I’ll use a fluffy brush . I love that they come in 11 shades and are all shimmery. No matter which shade I use on my lid, I find that my eyes always pop when using this shadow.

I don’t know how else to say this, but when I swipe one of my Eyes to Mesmerize Cream Eyeshadows on my lids, I feel like the sexiest, most put-together woman alive. There is something about these cream eyeshadows that make them stand out above the rest. Perhaps it’s the long-lasting formula, the gorgeous shade range, the ease of use, or the way that Charlotte uses them to expertly accentuate anyone’s eyes.

What We Don’t Love : Some users have found that these crease on their lids — a primer may be needed.

What We Love : How pigmented and easy to use these pots are.

What to Keep In Mind

Fragrance



Most of the Charlotte Tilbury products are fragranced, which is a bummer for anyone who prefers fragrance-free products or has skin (or noses) that are sensitive to fragrance. However, there are definitely some products that are fragrance-free, so make sure to check the website when purchasing.

Skin Tone



Although Charlotte Tilbury Beauty does offer many of her products in multiple shades, I think she still has a ways to go in terms of offering more shades and undertones for darker skin tones. This is something to be wary of when purchasing products from this line; her lipstick and color cosmetics might be a good place to start. It’s her complexion ranges — concealer and foundation — that are hit and miss.

Makeup Finish



In my opinion, Charlotte Tilbury's beauty is all about the dew and glow, and I find that most of her products have shimmer, dewiness, or hydrating properties. While yes, she does have a bunch of matte products in her line, I think the signature “Charlotte Tilbury beauty look” is all about the glow. If you prefer most of your products to have matte finishes, I would probably look at a different makeup line.

Your Questions, Answered

Who is Charlotte Tilbury?



Charlotte Tilbury is a British celebrity makeup artist and founder of the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty brand. Before starting her own brand, Tilbury worked with other makeup brands and industry leaders to help lead creative product development for brands including MAC, Helena Rubenstein, Burberry, Armani, and Tom Ford. Tilbury has also worked behind the scenes at fashion shows, acting as show makeup director for brands like Alexander McQueen, Prada, Miu Miu, Lanvin, Chloe, and more.

Is Charlotte Tilbury cruelty-free?

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty is Leaping Bunny approved by Cruelty-Free International and is considered a cruelty-free beauty line. Cruelty-free means that no products or their ingredients were tested on animals.



Why Trust Instyle

Daley Quinn is a freelance journalist, content strategist, and beauty industry expert with over ten years of experience in the media industry. You can find more of her work on her website or read the latest from her beauty and lifestyle blog, The Daley Dose. Daley loves Charlotte Tilbury makeup and is a seasoned veteran when it comes to testing Tilbury’s line. We also interviewed Tilbury for this story to get her advice on how to use her latest concealer launch.

