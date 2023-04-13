What Chanel Beauty products truly stand out, though? We took the time to test out some of Chanel’s most iconic formulas, from the original No. 5 perfume, to some newer complexion and lip favorites. And while almost every item in the line deserves its own shining vanity spot, these 12 are really worth the splurge. So whether you’re looking to treat yourself to a fabulous lipstick or just want something for special occasions, these are the best Chanel Beauty products.

Chanel has long been a powerhouse in the fashion and beauty industry. While the fashion house may be known for the little black dress, the brand’s beauty products can be found in unmistakable little black compacts with chic lacquered packaging. But it’s the formulas housed inside the luxe packaging that are truly groundbreaking. With a wide selection of makeup and fragrance, Chanel sets the standard for luxury beauty .

Most Universal Chanel Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Chanel View On Ulta View On Bloomingdales View On Chanel.com What We Love: With 15 shade variations to choose from, this quad comes in a color scheme for every mood and occasion. What We Don’t Love: While the hues look bold in the palette, they’re not as intense on the skin (but they are buildable). Eyeshadow palettes may be the most difficult beauty product to shop for. Think about it, to really get your money’s worth you want to find one that offers a good mix of shades that you’ll actually use; plus, it should be versatile, allowing you to create endless eye makeup looks with the shadows inside. Whether you’re looking for an everyday staple or something for special occasions, few palettes compare to the Chanel Les 4 Ombre Eyeshadow Quad. This quad makes it easy to apply makeup like a professional: Each palette features four complementary shades — two medium hues that shade and contour, a deep shadow to build intensity, and a lighter hue to highlight. Each color is incredibly buildable, too. Though the pigment doesn’t pack a major punch, the colors can be layered for more intensity, and they blend seamlessly, making it easy to create an intense smokey eye or a simple wash of color. Available in 15 shade variations, the shadows in each quad range from matte and shimmer to luxe satin finishes offering a wide variety for every mood. We’d be remiss not to mention the gorgeous black lacquered compact, which features an oversized mirror that makes this ideal for taking on the go, too. Price at time of publish: $68 Size: 0.07 oz | Shades: 15 | Key Feature: Four complementary shadows that create endless makeup looks

Best Mascara Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara 4.5 Chanel View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Bloomingdales What We Love: This provides spectacular volume and rich color pay off to take lashes to another level. What We Don’t Love: The large, thick brush can be too intense for those with sparse lashes. Big mascara brushes can be polarizing — you either love ‘em or hate ‘em. But the wand on Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara will turn just about anyone into a voluminous brush believer. The combination of long and short bristles help to dramatically lengthen and volumize every last lash (even the shortest lashes), and one swipe is all you really need to see a major difference. The formula is just as noteworthy as the brush, though: Natural waxes make the mascara very buildable and deliver impressive volume with each coat, while acacia gum enhances the natural curl of your lashes, so you won’t need to use an eyelash curler with this pick. While you truly only need one coat to see striking results, two coats mimic the look of false lashes. We will admit, though, that the effects fall flat if you have relatively sparse lashes — the brush is just a bit too thick and oftentimes creates messy results if your flutter is on the thinner side. Price at time of publish: $38 Size: 0.21 oz | Shades: 2 | Key Feature: Oversized brush that dramatically lengthens and volumizes lashes.

Best Bronzer Chanel Les Beige Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream 4.5 Saks Fifth Avenue View on Ulta View On Bloomingdales View On Chanel.com What We Love: The easy to use bronzer creates a subtle, natural-looking glow. What We Don’t Love: It only comes in three shades. You know that sun-kissed glow you get after being at the beach all day? Well, you don’t need to be by the ocean (or step foot in the sun) to achieve that bronzed look on a daily basis. Really, all you need is Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream. The cream-gel formula provides a creamy, velvety finish that is extremely easy to apply — it’s the kind of bronzer that you can swipe on at a moment’s notice and it immediately looks flawless. Plus, with tiny light-reflecting pigments it adds radiance to your complexion without being too shiny or glittery. If you’re worried about using a cream formula because you might be oily or acne-prone, fear not. Les Beiges is non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog your pores or lead to future breakouts making it great for all skin types. It may not be the best for all skin tones, though, because it only comes in three shades that skew light. Price at time of publish: $50 Size: 1 oz | Shades: 3 | Key Feature: Non-comedogenic cream formula

Best Eyeliner Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner 4.5 Chanel View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Chanel.com What We Love: This is ideal for making precise, sharp lines, as well as smudged out smokey eyes. What We Don’t Love: Because the formula is waterproof, it's extremely difficult to remove. As someone with the oiliest eyelids on earth, I’ve tried hundreds of eyeliners and have never come across one that has as much staying power as Chanel Stylo Yeux Eyeliner. The kohl formula is more than just waterproof — it’s completely resistant to humidity and oil, too, so it stays completely smudge-proof through hot summer days and intense sweat sessions. The vast shade range features 17 eye-catching hues, from a deep metallic blue and a rich glittering gold, to classic matte browns and blacks. The precise tip makes it easy to draw on sharp, thin cat eyes, but it also blends smoothly to create perfectly imperfect smudged out smokey eyes. And when the pencil becomes dull, simply use the built-in sharpener on the other end of the eyeliner. Once set, this can last for days. While we admire that longevity, the removal process can be frustrating. To seamlessly remove every last trace, you’ll want to use a heavy-duty eye makeup remover. We recommend a bi-phase formula, like Chanel Démaquillant Yeux Intense. Price at time of publish: $34 Size: 0.01 oz | Shades: 17 | Key Feature: Built-in sharpener on the opposite end of the pencil

Best Blush CHANEL Joues Contraste in 02 Rose Bronze Chanel View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Chanel.com What We Love: The color is very buildable, so you can create both natural and more intense looks. What We Don’t Love: While there are 14 shades, there's a lack of deeper hues catered to those with dark skin tones. There are quite a few things Chanel is known for — tweed, the little black dress, and this iconic blush. It originally launched in 1980 and has been a mainstay in the brand’s cosmetics line ever since. The soft, powdery formula adds dimension to your look and warms up your face by delivering a soft pop of radiant color. One of the best aspects of this blush is its buildability: You can get a barely there, soft flush with one swipe, but you can also layer on the pigment for more of a statement. Apply it to the apples of your cheeks and dust it across your nose for a fresh, flirty look, or blend it upwards along your cheekbones for a model-esque sculpt. The only thing we’re not too fond of is the shade range. While there are 14 hues to choose from, they’re all pink and peachy. There aren’t many deeper shades catered towards those with darker skin tones — the addition of a deep red or purple would be great options to add. Price at time of publish: $47 Size: 0.21 oz | Shades: 14 | Key Feature: The buildable formula can create a soft flush or more intense looks The 13 Best Powder Blushes For a Healthy Flush, According to Makeup Artists

Best Lip Product CHANEL Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue in 172 Light Mauve Chanel View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Chanel.com What We Love: The two-in-one lip product features a richly pigmented liquid lipstick and a high-shine gloss. What We Don’t Love: It can bleed without the use of a lip liner. Most liquid lipsticks get a bad reputation — they’re known to be extra drying and tend to settle into fine lines. But that’s not the case with this two-in-one lippie. The classic Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue is ideal for all day wear because it provides plush hydration and gorgeous, saturated color at the same time. The combination of two formulas gives you an enviable, juicy pout: On one end you’ll find a richly pigmented liquid lipstick, and on the other is a glossy topper that is your ticket to high-shine and wearable comfort. Whether you wear them separately or together, this will quickly become your most used makeup product. We will note that while the pure pigment side has serious lasting power, when topped with the gloss the color can bleed a bit. Using a simple lip liner before applying can mitigate this issue. Price at time of publish: $45 Size: 0.26 oz | Shades: 26 | Key Feature: Two-in-one product that offers rich pigments and a high shine finish

Best Concealer Chanel Le Correcteur de Chanel Longwear Concealer Chanel View On Ulta View On Chanel.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: This long-lasting concealer remains crease-free all day. What We Don’t Love: Unless you like a dewy look, you’ll need to top it with a powder. Whether you want to brighten your under-eyes, even out your skin tone, or cover a blemish, the Le Correcteur de Chanel Longwear Concealer can do it all. With light-to-medium, buildable coverage, the gel formula goes beyond just covering imperfections — it also keeps your skin adequately hydrated and remains crease-free, even after hours of wear. We especially love using this on our under-eyes to give us a fresh-faced look. Made with soft-focus pigments, it actually diffuses light and smoothes out skin, so you look naturally filtered. If you prefer a matte look, though, you’ll need to use a powder over this. The formula is naturally radiant, though it never looks greasy or oily on skin. Price at time of publish: $45 Size: 0.26 oz | Shades: 16 | Key Feature: It includes soft-focus pigments that give you a naturally filtered effect

Best Foundation N°1 DE CHANEL Red Camellia Revitalizing Foundation 5 Chanel View on Ulta View On Chanel.com View On Farfetch.com What We Love: The formula and packaging are more environmentally friendly than other Chanel products. What We Don’t Love: While Chanel recently expanded the shade range, the hues still skew light. Finishing any beauty product is an impressive feat, especially when it comes to foundation. Since I started using makeup, I’ve only ever used one product until empty multiple times, and it happens to be Chanel No. 1 de Chanel Revitalizing Foundation. This skincare-makeup hybrid makes skin look completely flawless. The formula is extremely buildable so you customize the coverage to fit your needs, making it ideal for everyday wear as well as special occasions. And, while it's on skin it actually works overtime to keep it hydrated and smooth, thanks to red camellia oil which also protects skin from environmental aggressors like pollution. Chanel has taken steps in recent months to expand the shade range, which we greatly appreciate. But of the 29 shades offered, a majority of them still skew light. We hope that they’re working towards adding more hues so a wider variety of people can see just how magical this foundation is. Price at time of publish: $75 Size: 1 oz | Shades: 29 | Key Feature: Made with red camellia oil, which protects against pollution We Tested 27 of the Best Liquid Foundations, These 6 Make Your Skin Look Flawless

Best Fragrance Chanel No. 5 Eau de Parfum Spray Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Chanel.com What We Love: This floral scent is one of the most iconic fragrances of all time. What We Don’t Love: This can be a bit overpowering, so make sure not to spray too much. Though Chanel has a vast fragrance collection, Chanel No. 5 may be the most iconic perfume of all time. Ever since it debuted in 1921, the feminine, floral scent became an instant classic — and its popularity has never waned. The scent we know and love today is thanks to a small revamp in 1986 that made it stronger and more attention-grabbing. The complex, full-bodied fragrance is like a bright bouquet for your senses: It opens with a burst of fresh citrus that then gives way to hints of delicate May rose and jasmine before warming with notes of bourbon and vanilla to give it a sensual air. Its unique layers are completely energizing, and a single spritz can leave you feeling more confident — just be sure not to go spritz-happy as the fragrance is strong and can quickly become overpowering. Price at time of publish: $160 Size: 3.4 oz | Key Notes: May rose, jasmine, bright citrus

Best Nail Polish Chanel Le Vernis in Ballerina Chanel View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Chanel.com What We Love: The high-quality lacquer requires only one coat for salon-quality results. What We Don’t Love: The colors tend to look a bit different online than they do in person. Coming in a whopping 46 shades and three finishes (high shine, glittery, or matte), this long-lasting nail polish has colors for every occasion. The formula is enriched with bioceramics and ceramides, which help make your nails stronger over time, improving their vitality and preventing cracks and breakage. It also creates the smoothest application, so you won’t experience any gloopy nails when using this luxe polish. We understand that the price may seem steep for nail polish, but the gorgeous, chip-free results make it more than worth it (and Chanel truly does have the best luxury nail polish around). Our one gripe, though? The swatches on the site don’t accurately depict how the lacquers look in real life — we recommend going to your local department store and swatching them for yourself before committing to a hue. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 0.04 oz | Shades: 46 | Key Feature: Contains ceramides and bioceramics to strengthen nails

Best Makeup Remover Chanel Demaquillant Yeux Intense Gentle Bi-Phase Eye Makeup Remover 5 Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Chanel.com What We Love: The unique bi-phase formula efficiently removes all kinds of makeup (even waterproof!) with little effort. What We Don’t Love: We wish the bottle was bigger. When it comes to makeup remover, it should, first and foremost, effectively remove every trace of makeup. But that’s just a basic requirement. The most exceptional makeup removers also leave skin feeling silky soft and fresh — which is something Chanel Démaquillant Yeux Intense does beautifully. The unique bi-phase formula needs to be shaken before use. Then, all you need is a little dab to efficiently remove all makeup, even heavy smokey eyeshadow and stubborn waterproof mascara. Despite being so strong, the formula gently dissolves everything without any tugging. Plus, it doesn’t leave behind a greasy or slimy feel: All you’re left with is a fresh, clean face. This has quickly become our go-to makeup remover, and the only thing that would make it better is if it came in a bigger bottle. Price at time of publish: $37 Size: 3.4 oz | Key Feature: Unique bi-phase formula dissolves all makeup, including waterproof mascara