Victoria Beckham Says She's Not Too Posh to Vacuum, Plus More of the Best Weekend Instagrams

May 18, 2015 @ 12:15 pm

Who said Victoria Beckham was above a little manual labor? The designer took to Instagram this weekend to share a photo of herself wielding a vacuum and tidying up at her fashion show during Singapore Fashion Week. "Last minute preparations ... who said I was too Posh to push????" she wrote in the caption for the snap (above). Meanwhile in Cannes, France, Lupita Nyong'o showed off her gorgeous Gucci gown, while Jennifer Lopez gave us a behind-the-scenes selfie from the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. See these and more of our favorite Instagrams from the weekend below.  

Lupita Nyong'o:

TGIF: Thank Gucci It's Friday. @Chopard party. @gucci #cannes2015 #whenincannesyoucan

Jamie Dornan:

My head

Diane Kruger:

Only the hotels are changing...@perrinerougemonthair #cannes

Kourtney Kardashian:

My RAD little bunny.

Ariana Grande: 

last one @lexie1225 #shesbossy #andqueenty #shelovesme #andiloveher 💜👩💭👩

Hozier:

There we go. So much better. #BBMAs

Jennifer Lopez: 

BTS #BillboardMusicAwards

January Jones:

Please remember her like this. Strong. Proud. And afraid. She is everything I wish I could be.

Chris Pratt: 

Happy boy, happy wife, happy life, porch swing. #CanIGetAHashtag Proverbs 22:6

