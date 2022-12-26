The 8 Most Memorable Celebrity Outfits of 2022, According to Stylists

The end of the year tends to serve as a time of epic reflection. We look back at the goals we achieved, take stock of our mental health, and, on the lighter side of things, think about some of the best fashion moments from 2022. After all, 365 days around the sun means at least 365 gorgeous celebrity outfits. It's time to fully appreciate these looks, and possibly draw inspiration from them as we welcome 2023.

Of course, with the good came the cringe-worthy, and although we'd have rathered left a few styles buried in the past (low-rise bottoms, for example), questionable Y2K trends saw a major resurgence and celebrities began wearing underwear as outerwear. But we're choosing to focus on the positive, so we reached out to nine stylists and asked them for their favorite outfits from the past 12 months. They did not disappoint, and we're grateful that these looks will forever live on in fashion history.

Doja Cat in Schiaparelli at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Picked By: Personal stylist, Christina Stein



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“Wearing an avant-garde creation from Daniel Roseberry’s spring 2022 couture collection, Doja gave a nod to old Hollywood with this hourglass-sculpting silhouette, crepe maxi skirt, and a sweeping silk illusion train. But the eccentric elements of the gold pasties and Roseberry’s signature jewelry, down to the painted gold-toe shoes, finished this look off and made it a true work of art. Fusing the old and new, she created her very own look that is timeless, yet speaks to her desire to be an individual. Art itself is very personal for most people and Doja clearly felt like it was important to share these elements and properly express herself on the red carpet. It's a really unique example of wearable art that works, that feels accessible. Almost like I could go vintage shopping and find similar pieces to add to an LBD and make it this chic.”

Blake Lively in Atelier Versace at the MET gala

Picked By: Founder and lead stylist of Builtgracefully, Grace Thomas



Blake Lively. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

“Coming out of two years of the pandemic, transformation felt like the unwritten theme of 2022. At the 2022 Met Gala, Blake Lively — one of the hosts of the event — stole the show and the year, in my opinion. Her dress, designed by Atelier Versace, hit the mark in so many ways. The gilded fabrication and pattern celebrating Central Station spoke to the theme in a sophisticated way while avoiding being gaudy. The color-changing moment was jaw-dropping, surprising everyone watching as she transformed from metallic copper to a green patina shade. Her entire look felt like a coming out of sorts, indicating we are back to big events and amazing fashion that will inspire us all.”

Meghan Markle in Louis Vuitton at the Ripple Hope Gala

Picked By: Fashion stylist and style expert Naina Singla

Meghan Markle. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

"It has been shared many times over the last few days, but it's still worth highlighting as one of my favorite celebrity styles this year. This [Louis Vuitton] dress is the perfect example of a look that embodies both feminine and bold qualities in one dress. The top of the gown was feminine with a form-fitting waist and flowing wrap skirt. The bottom is bold with the off-the-shoulder style and the front slit on the skirt. The color of the dress, white, also gave a nod to her philanthropic work, which she is dedicated to with Prince Harry."

Bella Hadid in Vintage Gucci by Tom Ford at Cannes 2022

Picked By: NYC-based celebrity stylist & wardrobe consultant Mckey Terrell



Bella Hadid. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

“Vintage has been huge this year — not only because it is cool and the craftsmanship goes unnoticed, but it is also unique. Not everyone can purchase and wear it the next day. It is rare, not to mention sustainable, which is another big trend of 2022. I am a huge fan of this look because it is clean, confident, and classic. These are all adjectives that represent the style people have been aiming to achieve in the year 2022.”

Sarah Jessica Parker in Armani Privé at the Hocus Pocus Premiere

Picked By: Chief creative officer at MARKET, Keenan Walker



Sarah Jessica Parker. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

“Sporting a look from Armani Privé, style icon Sarah Jessica Parker showcases bright color and loud print in a luxurious yet classic way. 2022 let us get creative with head-to-toe brights, vibrant hues, and bold color blocking. Parker’s structured jacket gave us an eccentric yet refined floral print peppered with sequins, which she wore atop a pink monochromatic moment between her silk trousers and show-stopping bright pumps. It’s a perfect pop-of-color moment.”



Lori Harvey in Off-White by Virgil Abloah at the Baby2Baby Gala

Picked By: Celebrity stylist Leah Taylor



Lori Harvey. Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

“Lori Harvey's white Off-White look at the Baby2Baby gala, not only because it was originally designed by the late Virgil Abloah, but also because it was his unique reimagination of a bridal gown, true to his "Off-White" design aesthetic. This 3-layer garment — which consists of a catsuit, sheer tulle, and balaclava with attached sleeves — was a constructional masterpiece. She loved the body-con fit and sexiness with the deep cutouts on the sides and back of the dress.”

Sabrina Carpenter in Moschino at the 2022 VMAs

Picked By: Fashion stylist Abby Young



Sabrina Carpenter. Gotham/WireImage

“Marked by the comeback of sweater vests, colorful catsuits, longline blazers, and of course Beyoncé’s disco album Renaissance, 2022 had '70s energy coursing throughout — and stylist John Mumblo understood the assignment. Sabrina Carpenter’s Moschino dress felt like a contemporary spin on the halter tops of the '70s, with edgy, on-trend cutouts at the bust and waist. Fit with a thick headband and It-girl curtain bangs, this look was emblematic of this last year’s styles.”

Cate Blanchett in Grayscale in Support of Ukraine

Picked By: Personal stylist Elysha Lenkin

Cate Blancett. www.instagram.com/elizabethstewart1

“For decades, Cate Blanchett has been delighting us with her iconic outfits so it’s probably no surprise to see her on this list of favorites. But what makes a royal blue pantsuit with a yellow stripe so spectacular? First off, it’s bold, chic, and unexpected — all qualities we frequently see in Cate’s stellar style. But this look goes beyond your typical power suit once you put it in context. And context is everything in 2022! In July, Cate, who serves as a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR, donated the custom design by Grayscale in support of Ukraine during the war with Russia. So it’s the combination of her fabulous fashion sense with her charitable contributions that make this on-point outfit a memorable reflection of our times.”

