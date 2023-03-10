Jamie Lee Curtis's Best Celebrity Friendship Moments

Take notes, friends. Curtis is the mate everyone wants in their corner. Not only for her unwavering support and love (even if she’s up against the same award as you), but her true solidarity.

Even with her résumé as Hollywood royalty, she’s proved time and time again her friendships last decades. From her motherly relationships to up-and-coming actresses like Lindsay Lohan in Freaky Friday and Kyle Richards in Halloween to setting a new bar for female friendships, she’s become a symbol of women who support women (see: her most wholesome reaction to Michelle Yeoh winning a Golden Globe ).

Jamie Lee Curtis is everything, everywhere, all at once. She’s a Jane of all trades and holds many legendary titles: proud nepo baby to Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho star Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, scream queen (starring in the Halloween franchise), mother of two, wife, and most importantly, best friend.

01 of 07 Janet Leigh Bettina Cirone/IMAGES/Getty Images As the saying goes, your mother is your first friend, your best friend, and your forever friend. Curtis and her mother are the epitome of this. In 1983, when Curtis was starring in Trading Places as Ophelia, she shared a sweet and loving moment out of the spotlight with her mother, Leigh, known for her role as Meg March in Little Women. Nearly 40 years later, Curtis loves being a nepo baby and honoring her late movie star parents. At the 2023 SAG Awards, she paid tribute to her late parents with a touching piece of jewelry — her mother’s wedding ring. She spoke with People and shared that “I just wanted to bring them here tonight,” and continued. “I came here with my mother the first time I was nominated, and I really thought a lot about my parents and their story a lot."



02 of 07 Lindsay Lohan Albert L. Ortega/WireImage The year is 2003, and a mother-daughter relationship where the two couldn't be more different hits the big screens. The duo in question: Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. Their on-screen hatred but off-screen love for one another resonated with families at home. During the premiere of Freaky Friday at El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, the two shared a teasing, yet endearing hug before their Disney film took off and grossed over $160 million worldwide.

Luckily we might be in store for a freaky reunion, as the sounds of a sequel are close to getting the green light. At the Producers Guild Awards, Curtis teased to Variety, “It’s going to happen. Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you at this moment and saying, ‘Of course, it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”



03 of 07 Arnold Schwarzenegger Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Arnold Schwarzenegger and Curtis became fast friends in 1994 when they starred in James Cameron’s True Lies, an action-comedy film. And not just friends for the course of production, but lifelong friends. Nearly 30 years later, they’ve supported each other in their inevitable careers, from red carpets to award shows to celebratory honors. Most recently, Schwarzenegger was there to celebrate with her as Curtis was honored during her hand-and-footprint cement ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. To commemorate this moment in their friendship, the two shared an affectionate hug with a kiss on the cheek.



04 of 07 Maggie Gyllenhaal Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The New Yorker Not only is Curtis a loyal friend but a devoted godmother to Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal. She show’s her love in more ways than one and most recently at the 2022 New Yorker Festival. Maggie and Curtis embraced each other onstage with grinning smiles for a precious hug after speaking with Rachel Syme about the bonds among women in film. Curtis once said to E! News she’d be praising Maggie even if she wasn’t her goddaughter, "Proud and impressed pride is something when you know somebody as a child. Then, when they do something, you are like, ‘That's so good!' But when you are impressed by them, when you respect them so much for their choices and ability, that's a real thrill for me."

05 of 07 Glen Powell Kovac/Getty Images for AARP Despite only having a scene or two together on Scream Queens, Glen Powell and Curtis remain close friends off-screen. At the AARP Annual Movies for Grownups Awards, Curtis squeezed Powell’s cheeks before pulling him in for a hug. In a 2022 interview with James Corden, Powell revealed that Curtis is quite the jokester and keeps their friendship light. After wrapping up their work on Scream Queens, Curtis gave him a condom with her face on it and thanked him for “the ride of a lifetime.”

06 of 07 Michelle Yeoh Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Curtis is Michelle Yeoh’s ultimate hype girl. First, cheering on Yeoh and holding her as she made history (again) by being the first Asian woman to ever win a leading film acting SAG award for her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once. And then, Curtis planting a big kiss on her before taking the stage and accepting the award for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role category. When asked about the kiss after the fact, Curtis seemed surprised to hear it even happened. “I kissed her? Did I really?” Curtis asked Entertainment Tonight. “Well, I love Michelle Yeoh. I mean, we love each other. [Although] she's married, I met her husband in England. He's lovely. I also have a husband.”

