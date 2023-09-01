I’m Stealing These 4 Celebrity Fashion Pieces, Including Helen Mirren’s Practical Flats

Amal Clooney's versatile footwear is just as good.

Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. 
Published on September 1, 2023

Welcome to The Weekend Edit, or if you’ve been here before, welcome back. This week, we’re diving into four celebrity fashion moments that made me do a double take, ranging from full denim ‘fits to ultra-practical slingback heels. Better yet, I put my head down to find more affordable versions of each star-worn piece, starting at $53.   

Let’s kick it off with Helen Mirren, whose looks are always easy, obtainable, and chic. Her most recent ensemble stayed true to her winning formula, hinging on a pair of practical, ruby-red ballet flats that featured a fun center knot. I spotted an almost identical version from Vivaia, the brand behind my favorite slip-ons. Better yet, the shoes are available in sizes 5 to 11, plus, they have a classic rounded toe, stretchy upper, heel patch for added comfort, and an anti-slip rubber sole. Oh, and did I mention they're on sale?

Vivaia Round-Toe Knotted Flats

Vivaia Bibi Round-Toe Knotted Flats

Vivaia

Of course, Hailey Bieber gave us an applause-worthy look, but it was her oversized leather jacket that caught my attention. There’s nothing particularly special about the piece, but that’s the point; it’s a closet staple that everyone needs. And, this is especially true for fall, when leather reigns supreme and can elevate just about any look. Style this BP. Oversized Faux Leather Jacket with a tiny top like Bieber did, or layer it over a huge tee. The jacket will dress-up your ensemble no matter how you wear it; the magic is in the top layer, and not what’s underneath.    

BP. Oversized Faux Leather Jacket

Nordstrom Bp. Oversize Faux Leather Jacket

Nordstrom

Amal Clooney gave us a lesson on classy dressing. Her slingback kitten heels are the perfect height for all-day walking, while the sleek, pointed-toe front adds elegance. Even better, her low-heel pumps are beyond versatile, much like this Sarto by Franco Sarto pair. Wear the style to weddings, weekend dinners, coffee dates, and beyond. I would know, as I own very similar shoes and swear by them. Not to mention, the black color makes them easy to mix and match with everything in your wardrobe. 

Sarto by Franco Sarto Devin Pointed-Toe Slingback Pump

Nordstrom Franco Sarto Devin Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

Nordstrom

The former First Lady continues to give us presidential-worthy looks, and I’m so here for it. Michelle Obama stepped out in  a denim midi dress, and as a jean devotee myself, I was over the moon. Similar to this Reformation piece, Obama’s dress comes in a dark wash, which elevates the overall look. Better yet, it can be worn year-round. Simply wear it with a pair of open-toed wedges, and you’re ready for hot weather. If it gets a bit chilly, consider adding a cozy cardigan, like Obama, and some knee-high boots. Either way, it’s a sexy and sophisticated pick.   

Reformation Eugenia Strapless Denim Dress

Nordstrom Reformation Eugenia Strapless Denim Dress

Nordstrom

Scroll back through The Weekend Edit, and snag your favorite celebrity fashion look for less.

