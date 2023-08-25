I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are the 4 Best Celebrity Looks I’ve Seen All Week

Including Kylie Jenner’s cottagecore blouse and Reese Witherspoon’s denim skirt.

Published on August 25, 2023 @ 06:00PM

Kylie Jenner
Photo:

Instagram: @kyliejenner / Nordstrom / InStyle

I get my fashion inspiration from two places: the streets of New York City and celebrity style moments. The latter is constantly bubbling with new looks, sometimes making it difficult to know what’s really worth my attention. If you’re in the same boat, then The Weekend Edit is for you. Below, I cut out all of the clutter and broke down my four favorite celebrity outfits from this week — and you can shop affordable versions of each ‘fit, including seamless skirts, practical tops, and flirty pieces.

Reese Witherspoon

Getty Images

I relate to Reese Witherspoon’s style on so many levels, and her recent look may as well have been stolen right from my closet. Attending the final match of the League Cup 2023, Witherspoon wore an open-collar polo shirt and bold Nike kicks. But it was her denim skirt that stole the show. Similar to this $41 Amazon Essentials option, the skirt came in a dark wash and sat right above her knees. This classy and flirty wardrobe staple pairs with nearly everything, making it a fool-proof closet addition.

Amazon Essentials Classic 5-Pocket Denim Skirt

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic 5-Pocket Denim Skirt

Amazon
Jennifer Lawrence

Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in one of the most practical pieces a fashionista can own: a cropped button-up top. I rely on button-ups that resemble this Wit & Wisdom find like you wouldn’t believe. Because of its versatility, you can style it with oversized trousers and a tiny top like Lawrence, opt for skinny jeans and pumps, or wear it around the house with lounge shorts. Better yet, its lightweight, airy fabric makes it multi-seasonal, so wear it alone during the hot months, or layer it over a long-sleeve shirt when the temperatures drop.

Wit & Wisdom Stretch Cotton Crop Shirt

Nordstrom Wit & Wisdom Stretch Cotton Crop Shirt

Nordstrom
Kylie Jenner

Instagram: @kyliejenner

When I think Kylie Jenner, skin-hugging, barely-there pieces come to mind, but her latest cottagecore ensemble was anything but that. It was shockingly wearable, especially her effortless white peasant top. It looks a lot like this Lucky Brand pick, which includes lace detailing, a flowy silhouette, and a square neckline. Jenner tied the look together with a pair of mom jeans and a rattan bag.

Lucky Brand Accent Peasant Top

Nordstrom Lucky Brand Lace Accent Peasant Top

Nordstrom
Taylor Swift

Getty

As soon as I laid eyes on Taylor Swift’s swing skirt earlier this week, I knew I had to have it. The only problem? Her exact Hill House Home style sold out wicked quick, leaving me to find lookalikes. Thankfully, I came across this tiered maxi skirt on Amazon. Not only is it just $35, but the ankle-length separate is perfect for the approaching fall season. If I wear you, I’d wear it with these knee-high Marc Fisher boots and a jean jacket for an instant autumnal ‘fit.  

Love Welove Fashion Tiered Maxi Skirt

Amazon Love Welove Fashion Womenâs Summer 2023 Casual Solid Color Boho Embroidered Tiered Maxi Skirt

Amazon

Make like your favorite stars by securing one (or all) of the above fashion pieces from The Weekend Edit.

