I'm a Fashion Editor, and These are the 4 Best Celebrity Looks I've Seen All Week

Including Selena Gomez’s heels that feel like sneakers.

Published on August 18, 2023 @ 06:30PM

Salma Hayek
The amount of stellar celebrity fashion currently on the streets is astronomical. I only wish I could give you a lookbook of the best 'fits I've recently laid my eyes on — oh wait, I can! In The Weekend Edit, you’ll find a roundup of the top ensembles I’ve seen this week, including basic tanks, trendy cargo pants, statement heels, and more. Better yet, I’m sharing where you can snag lookalikes for less, so get ready to shop and be inspired. 

Gwyneth Paltrow’s laid-back look caught my attention because of its effortless allure. It screams boy band, made up of a skin-tight white tank and super-baggy denim jeans. It’s honestly one of the easiest looks to put together because it features closet staples that can be repurposed time and time again. And yet, the two separates create one heck of an outfit. 

Gwyneth Paltrow

Spash News

Recreating Paltrow’s look is anything but difficult. The actress might as well be wearing one of Amazon Essential’s white tanks, which comes in a two-pack, bringing the cotton shirts down to $9 a piece. Meanwhile, you can snag similar Levi’s Baggy Dad Jeans on sale at Nordstrom and enjoy a roomy ‘90s silhouette, perfect for pairing with a fitted top.  

Amazon Essentials Two-Pack of Slim-Fit Tanks

Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank, Pack of 2

Amazon

Levi’s Baggy Dad Jeans

Nordstrom Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans

Nordstrom

Salma Hayek might as well have shut down the internet with her sultry horseback-riding ensemble. While on the beaches of Mexico, she slipped on a teeny-tiny ruched bralette with a pair of parachute cargo pants that so many celebrities have worn. Everyone from Taylor Swift to Oprah has donned the bottoms, turning them into one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Instagram

Lufeng offers a pretty spot-on cropped cami that features the same mini length and barely there straps. Better yet, it’s just $12, comes in eight colors, and is “super comfy” and “perfect,” according to shoppers. Pacsun’s Parachute Cargo Pants from Nordstrom are yet another must-have for recreating Hayek’s look, being that they’re the same bright-white color, have a stretchy waist, and are roomy throughout. 

Lufeng Cropped Camisole

Amazon LuFeng Crop Top Cami

Amazon

Pacsun Parachute Cargo Pants

Nordstrom PacSun Parachute Cargo Pants

Nordstrom

Angelina Jolie proved that LBDs never go out of style. The Maleficent star dressed in an ankle-grazing black dress, including side cutouts that were sexy and classy. The maxi can be worn virtually anywhere, given its basic style. To tie the look together, she reached for expensive-looking pointed-toe stilettos that elevated the outfit perfectly. 

Angelina Jolie

Getty Images

Dressing like Jolie is a piece of cake with Anrabess’ Sleeveless Cutout Maxi Dress. It’s a bit shorter and more flowy than Jolie’s exact gown, which is great for petite gals, though it has what really matters: rounded cutouts at the waist and a high-leg slit. Complete the look with Sam Edelman’s Vienna Pointed-Toe Pumps, which come in both suede and leather; trust me, you’ll reach for these babies nonstop, no matter the occasion, season, or dress code. 

Anrabess Sleeveless Cutout Maxi Dress

Amazon ANRABESS Summer Sleeveless Cutout Maxi Dress

Amazon

Sam Edelman Vienna Pointed-Toe Pumps

Nordstrom Sam Edelman Vienna Pointed Toe Pump

Nordstrom

Last but certainly not least is Selena Gomez. The singer and actress has been giving us tons of too-good-to-be-true outfits as of late, and her sunshine yellow dress is no different. Granted, her gown was from Versace, but the main takeaways were the flattering square neckline and A-line silhouette. Her shoes completed the outfit with their knit material and slingback design. 

Selena Gomez Wore a Dress With the Ultra-Comfy Heels

@selenagomez Instagram Story

Liyinxi’s button-down A-line dress mimics Gomez’s outfit, offering a hidden zipper closure, adjustable straps, midi length, and an adorable floral print. I also found the star’s exact shoes: Vivaia’s Melody Slingback Square-Toe Block Heels. I own a variation of them from the same brand and can confidently say you need to snag a pair ASAP. They basically feel like sneakers, including a breathable knit upper, short 2-inch heel, plush insoles, and a roomy toe box.  

Liyinxi Flowy A-Line Button-Down Sundress

Amazon Liyinxi Casual Summer Beach Midi Dress

Amazon

Vivaia’s Melody Slingback Square-Toe Block Heels

Vivaia Square Toe Block Heels

Vivaia

There’s nothing like seeing a star wear something you love and bagging a similar (or exact) style of your own. So, grab your favorite celebrity look from The Weekend Edit while you still can. 

