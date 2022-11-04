The 16 Best Celebrity-Approved Gifts to Buy in 2022

From Kate Hudson and Oprah Winfrey’s favorite pearl earrings to Megan Markle’s go-to lipstick

Updated on November 4, 2022 @ 03:34PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best Celeb Gifts to Buy

Nordstrom / Free People / Naghedi / Mejuri

We all have those friends and family members who seem impossible to shop for. Whether it's due to oddly specific hobbies or comments like, “I don’t need gifts," we know how challenging it can be to find a gift for them. But for anyone on your list who has an affinity for celebrities (and the things they buy), finding something that their favorite star has used and loved might be just what you need.

To help you out even more, we rounded up the most giftable products as seen on our favorite celebrities for you to gift your friends and family this holiday season. You can select from Kate Hudson and Oprah Winfrey’s favorite pearl earrings, Jessica Alba’s woven tote bag, Megan Markle’s go-to lipstick, and more. And if you don’t see something you like off the back, don’t worry — we’ll be updating this story regularly, so check back to see what else we can find. 

Read on for what to buy.

The 9 Best Fitness Gifts for Women, According to Olympian Allyson Felix
BaubleBar Astro 18K Gold Necklace

Astro 18K Gold Necklace
View On Baublebar.com

As seen on Katie Holmes, this necklace from BaubleBar will delight any astrology fan. The double-sided necklace allows for versatility with a colorful front that displays all the birthstones at the center of the pendant. On the opposite side, a more neutral gold and diamond face makes it easy to match with everything in your closet. 

Price at time of publish: $128

Free People Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket

Free People Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket
View On Nordstrom View On Freepeople.com View On Lyst.com

An excellent layering piece beloved by Taylor Swift, Emma Roberts, Hilary Duff, and more, this slouchy jacket comes in 14 colors (so you can give it to more than one person) and can seamlessly integrate into any closet.

Price at time of publish: $198

Naghedi Jet Setter Small Tote

Jet Setter Small Tote
View On Maisonette.com View On Naghedinyc.com

Jessica Alba called this woven neoprene tote from female-owned brand Naghedi “big enough to fit all the things and is from one of my fave female-founded small businesses that is great for everyday essentials." It will hold all of their necessities yet looks a touch more elevated than their usual schlepping tote.

Price at time of publish: $325

Augustinus Bader The Cream

4
augustinus-bader-the-cream

Nordstrom
View On Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Revolve

Any celebrity with good skin must know a thing or two about what skincare products to use — and when they all use the same thing, that’s when you know it’s probably worthwhile. Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Anison, Karen Elson, and Hailey Bieber all swear by this (yes, expensive) moisturizer from Augustinus Bader. It certainly will be a splurge but at the same time an excellent gift for anyone who wants skin like the stars.

Price at time of publish: $175

Mejuri Organic Pearl Hoops

Mejuri Organic Pearl Hoops
View On Mejuri.com

Pearls had a major moment this year — and if you ask us, it’s still a thing. Layered with an 18k gold layer on sterling silver, this delicate pair from Mejuri features a freshwater pearl. Both Kate Hudson and Oprah Winfrey have been seen sporting the earrings. But many more celebrities love Mejuri pieces (we give you a rundown here) in case this pair isn’t quite speaking to you.

Price at time of publish: $78

Missoma Lucy Williams Malachite Hoop Earrings

Lucy Williams Malachite Hoop Earrings
View On Missoma.com

Or, pick up this 80s-inspired pair from affordable jewelry brand Missoma that has captured the hearts of everyone from Hailey Bieber to Jennifer Lopez to Megan Markle. The gold-plated chandelier hoops hang from a handcrafted malachite gemstone, adding quite the statement to any outfit.

Price at time of publish: $206

M. Gemi The Matilde Due

The Matilde Due
View On Mgemi.com

Gigi Hadid wears these M.Gemi slides as a more elevated version of Birkenstocks. The comfy leather will mold to your feet over time, especially because the buckles can be adjusted, while the cork sole and EVA bottom will ensure the shoe will feel lightweight as you walk around.

Price at time of publish: $228

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Slide Sandal

Arizona Birko-Flor Slide Sandal
View On Nordstrom View On Thewalkingcompany.com View On Zappos

But for the Birkenstock purist, Jennifer Garner has been seen in this silver metallic version, which adds a fun twist to the classic slide.

Price at time of publish: $120

Alo High-Waist Alosoft Highlight Legging

Alo High-Waist Alosoft Highlight Legging

Alo
View On Aloyoga.com

A new pair of leggings will be appreciated by any fitness enthusiast, especially one worn by Hailey Bieber. The performance material feels softer than velvet and features a contouring back seam to give a more sculpted look.

Price at time of publish: $98

SPANX Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

Spanx
View On Spanx

But if they prefer to lounge in leggings rather than work out, Jennifer Garner prefers this pair of booty-lifting leggings from Spanx, which has also been spotted on Reese Witherspoon and Kourtney Kardashian. They’ll make any recipient look and feel their best. We also suggest the Spanx faux leather leggings, which we named our best overall in that category.

Price at time of publish: $98

UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal

Ugg Women's Fluff Yeah Slide

Nordstrom
View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Asos

Give your best friend this cozy pair of slippers owned by Addison Rae, Gigi Hadid, and Megan Fox. Coming in eight different colors, the shearling slippers will never leave their feet all winter.

Price at time of publish: $100

The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Lipstick

The Lip Bar Liquid Lipsticks

The Lip Bar 
View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart

For the person who doesn’t leave the house without lipstick, surprise them with this Michelle Obama-favorite from Black-owned brand The Lip Bar. The matte formula, which comes in 15 different colors from light pink to bold red, promises to hydrate and nourish lips even though it is matte.

Price at time of publish: $13

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick

4.8
Matte Revolution Lipstick in The Queen
View On Sephora View On Bloomingdales View On Charlottetilbury.com

In case they prefer a bullet lipstick, instead of a liquid, Megan Markle swears by Charlotte Tilbury, especially the shade Very Victoria, as does Amal Clooney. We also recommending gifting Megan Fox’s favorite Patrick Ta lipstick or the Gucci Lipstick Salma Hayek loves.

Price at time of publish: $34

Hoka Bondi 7 Running Shoe

4.5
Hoka One One Bondi 7

Zappos
View On Co.uk View On Dick's View On Hoka.com

Any runner could always use a new pair of sneakers. Everyone from Britney Spears to Reese Witherspoon to Gwenyth Paltrow has been spotted wearing podiatrist-approved Hoka One One sneakers. The cushy soles keep your giftee’s feet comfortable all day, whether you’re running errands or on the trails.

Price at time of publish: $128 (originally $160)

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C

Sephora
View On Sephora

Anyone who suffers from dry lips all winter needs this Laneige Lip Mask beloved by celebrities like Sydney Sweeney and InStyle editors alike. We chose this as our best overall lip mask after testing 25 different options, so not only does it have a celebrity endorsement, but it also is a literal tried and true product.

Price at time of publish: $24

True Botanicals Calm Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm

https://www.nordstrom.com/s/calm-ginger-turmeric-cleansing-balm/5957314
View On Nordstrom View On Truebotanicals.com

A clean skincare guru probably has their eye on True Botanicals, a brand loved by Brooke Shields and Laura Dern. Surprise them this holiday season with its top rated Ginger Timeric Cleansing Balm that takes off makeup “immediately”, according to Shields.

Price at time of publish: $48

