The 16 Best Celebrity-Approved Gifts to Buy in 2022

To help you out even more, we rounded up the most giftable products as seen on our favorite celebrities for you to gift your friends and family this holiday season. You can select from Kate Hudson and Oprah Winfrey’s favorite pearl earrings, Jessica Alba’s woven tote bag, Megan Markle’s go-to lipstick, and more. And if you don’t see something you like off the back, don’t worry — we’ll be updating this story regularly, so check back to see what else we can find.

We all have those friends and family members who seem impossible to shop for. Whether it's due to oddly specific hobbies or comments like, “I don’t need gifts," we know how challenging it can be to find a gift for them. But for anyone on your list who has an affinity for celebrities (and the things they buy), finding something that their favorite star has used and loved might be just what you need.

BaubleBar Astro 18K Gold Necklace View On Baublebar.com As seen on Katie Holmes, this necklace from BaubleBar will delight any astrology fan. The double-sided necklace allows for versatility with a colorful front that displays all the birthstones at the center of the pendant. On the opposite side, a more neutral gold and diamond face makes it easy to match with everything in your closet. Price at time of publish: $128

Free People Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket View On Nordstrom View On Freepeople.com View On Lyst.com An excellent layering piece beloved by Taylor Swift, Emma Roberts, Hilary Duff, and more, this slouchy jacket comes in 14 colors (so you can give it to more than one person) and can seamlessly integrate into any closet. Price at time of publish: $198

Naghedi Jet Setter Small Tote View On Maisonette.com View On Naghedinyc.com Jessica Alba called this woven neoprene tote from female-owned brand Naghedi “big enough to fit all the things and is from one of my fave female-founded small businesses that is great for everyday essentials." It will hold all of their necessities yet looks a touch more elevated than their usual schlepping tote. Price at time of publish: $325

Augustinus Bader The Cream 4 Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Revolve Any celebrity with good skin must know a thing or two about what skincare products to use — and when they all use the same thing, that’s when you know it’s probably worthwhile. Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Anison, Karen Elson, and Hailey Bieber all swear by this (yes, expensive) moisturizer from Augustinus Bader. It certainly will be a splurge but at the same time an excellent gift for anyone who wants skin like the stars. Price at time of publish: $175

Mejuri Organic Pearl Hoops View On Mejuri.com Pearls had a major moment this year — and if you ask us, it’s still a thing. Layered with an 18k gold layer on sterling silver, this delicate pair from Mejuri features a freshwater pearl. Both Kate Hudson and Oprah Winfrey have been seen sporting the earrings. But many more celebrities love Mejuri pieces (we give you a rundown here) in case this pair isn’t quite speaking to you. Price at time of publish: $78



Missoma Lucy Williams Malachite Hoop Earrings View On Missoma.com Or, pick up this 80s-inspired pair from affordable jewelry brand Missoma that has captured the hearts of everyone from Hailey Bieber to Jennifer Lopez to Megan Markle. The gold-plated chandelier hoops hang from a handcrafted malachite gemstone, adding quite the statement to any outfit. Price at time of publish: $206

M. Gemi The Matilde Due View On Mgemi.com Gigi Hadid wears these M.Gemi slides as a more elevated version of Birkenstocks. The comfy leather will mold to your feet over time, especially because the buckles can be adjusted, while the cork sole and EVA bottom will ensure the shoe will feel lightweight as you walk around. Price at time of publish: $228

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Slide Sandal View On Nordstrom View On Thewalkingcompany.com View On Zappos But for the Birkenstock purist, Jennifer Garner has been seen in this silver metallic version, which adds a fun twist to the classic slide. Price at time of publish: $120

Alo High-Waist Alosoft Highlight Legging Alo View On Aloyoga.com A new pair of leggings will be appreciated by any fitness enthusiast, especially one worn by Hailey Bieber. The performance material feels softer than velvet and features a contouring back seam to give a more sculpted look. Price at time of publish: $98

SPANX Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings Spanx View On Spanx But if they prefer to lounge in leggings rather than work out, Jennifer Garner prefers this pair of booty-lifting leggings from Spanx, which has also been spotted on Reese Witherspoon and Kourtney Kardashian. They’ll make any recipient look and feel their best. We also suggest the Spanx faux leather leggings, which we named our best overall in that category. Price at time of publish: $98

UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Asos Give your best friend this cozy pair of slippers owned by Addison Rae, Gigi Hadid, and Megan Fox. Coming in eight different colors, the shearling slippers will never leave their feet all winter. Price at time of publish: $100

The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Lipstick The Lip Bar View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart For the person who doesn’t leave the house without lipstick, surprise them with this Michelle Obama-favorite from Black-owned brand The Lip Bar. The matte formula, which comes in 15 different colors from light pink to bold red, promises to hydrate and nourish lips even though it is matte. Price at time of publish: $13

Hoka Bondi 7 Running Shoe 4.5 Zappos View On Co.uk View On Dick's View On Hoka.com Any runner could always use a new pair of sneakers. Everyone from Britney Spears to Reese Witherspoon to Gwenyth Paltrow has been spotted wearing podiatrist-approved Hoka One One sneakers. The cushy soles keep your giftee’s feet comfortable all day, whether you’re running errands or on the trails. Price at time of publish: $128 (originally $160)

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C Sephora View On Sephora Anyone who suffers from dry lips all winter needs this Laneige Lip Mask beloved by celebrities like Sydney Sweeney and InStyle editors alike. We chose this as our best overall lip mask after testing 25 different options, so not only does it have a celebrity endorsement, but it also is a literal tried and true product. Price at time of publish: $24