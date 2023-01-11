The 12 Best Candles For Each Zodiac Sign

The 12 Best Fragrances for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

These are the best candles to buy for each astrological sign.

To help narrow down the ideal option for each sign of the zodiac, we consulted with a few astrologists and a candle pro to curate our list of twelve candles below. Happy shopping (and sniffing)!

In addition to informing your monthly (or daily, depending on how woo-woo you are) horoscope, each astrological sign has unique and specific qualities that correlate with things like colors and scents. Someone’s sign is basically a blueprint for gift-giving — you’re welcome.

Candles are typically a safe bet to give as a gift because who doesn’t like things that smell good? But, when you’re confronted by a sea of scents in a store or are scrolling on a computer screen that’s not equipped with scratch-and-sniff technology, it can be difficult to pinpoint exactly which candle is the best. To solve this problem, we encourage you to look to the stars.

Best for Aries (March 21-April 19) DS & Durga Big Sur After Rain Candle Amazon View On Amazon View On Catbirdnyc.com View On Violet Grey What We Love: The fresh scent is uplifting and cozy at the same time. What We Don’t Love: It may be too faint for some. As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries are bold and need something strong to mimic their personality. Lisa Stardust, an astrologer and author of Saturn Return Survival Guide: Navigating This Cosmic Rite of Passage, points to their fiery nature and passionate personality, saying that “a sporty essence with notes of cedar or mint” would be best for this competitive sign. As its name implies, this candle smells fresh thanks to notes of eucalyptus and rain, but is kept balanced out by the base notes of wet wood. Price at time of publish: $65 Size: 7 oz | Burn time: 60 hours | Wax: Soy-vegetable wax

Best for Taurus (April 20-May 20) Homecourt Steeped Rose Candle Homecourt View On Homecourt.co What We Love: It’s not your traditional or stuffy rose scent. What We Don’t Love: Although the burn time is 60 hours, we find we go through them way quicker because we can’t get enough! Taureans are “sensual and not afraid to splurge on things,” says Ramona Sildo, an astrologer, but they are averse to change. Based on these qualities, they’re going to be drawn to an elevated candle scent like this bougie floral. In addition to notes of rose, there’s also a touch of vanilla, which is comforting and reminiscent for the Taurus who doesn’t like change. Price at time of publish: $60 Size: 8 oz | Burn time: 60 hours | Wax: Soy-wax blend

Best for Gemini (May 21-June 20) Anecdote Candles Bottomless Mimosas Candle Anecdote Candles View On Anecdotecandles.com What We Love: Honestly, any of their scents would make a good gift because the names and descriptions are just so relatable. What We Don’t Love: There are so many good scents, it can be hard to pick just one. There’s duality to Geminis, whose sign is represented by twins, meaning single-note fragrances are a no-go. Stardust recommends a “playful fruity floral” scent like this one, which has notes of citrus and bergamot. Additionally, orange is the color for the sign and it also happens to be the color of the label on this tumbler. The label reads, “smells like good vibes and fresh gossip,” and if that isn’t fitting for a Gemini, I don’t know what is. Price at time of publish: $34 Size: 9 oz | Burn time: 70 hours | Wax: Coconut-soy wax

Best for Cancer (June 21-July 22) Bohēme Notting Hill Candle BohÄme View On Bohemefragrances.com What We Love: The gorgeous pale pink vessel will look beautiful displayed anywhere. What We Don’t Love: The burn time is less than the other candles. Cancers are known for being a little moody, says Abigail Cook Stone, astrology expert and the CEO and co-founder of candle brand, Otherland. And that may be because of how in touch they are with their emotions. They’re also known for valuing their memories, points out Stardust. We love a soft floral like this one because the notes of rose, carnation, and peony aren’t overpowering, plus the scent is kept grounded by a soothing, nostalgic note of Earl Grey tea. Price at time of publish: $49 Size: 8.5 oz | Burn time: 50 hours | Wax: All-natural wax

Best for Leo (​​July 23-August 22) Boy Smells Incensorial Candle Sephora View On Sephora What We Love: The packaging of this candle is so stunning, you don’t even have to wrap it What We Don’t Love: This scent doesn’t offer as much throw as some of their others Leo the lion is considered the royalty of the zodiac, says Sildo, so this sign needs something that stands out. Stardust recommends something dramatic like musk and mandarin. Incensorial embodies this sign with its trio of citrus, cardamom, and incense. It’s even described as “regal,” which is fitting for the king of the jungle. Price at time of publish: $44 Size: 8.5 fl oz | Burn time: 50 hours | Wax: Coconut and beeswax

Best for Virgo (August 23-September 22) Byredo Cotton Poplin Candle Byredo View On Byredo.com What We Love: The glass jar is super chic and can be reused What We Don’t Love: The price tag is pretty hefty Known for their perfectionism, attention to detail, and keeping things organized, Virgos need something simple and to the point– anything over the top is going to be too much for them. For that reason, Stardust says they’d love something “powdery and clean” such as Cotton Poplin. It smells of fresh laundry with notes of blue chamomile, linen, and sweet musk. To appeal to a Virgo’s eye, this vessel is perfectly modern and minimalistic. Price at time of publish: $90 Size: 8.4 fl oz | Burn time: 60 hours | Wax: Beeswax and vegetable wax

Best for Libra (September 23-October 22) L’or de Seraphine Iris Candle Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Lordeseraphine.com What We Love: The vessel comes with a lid that makes it look like a jar when it’s not in use What We Don’t Love: It’s a smaller size than the other candles “Beauty and balance” is the name of the game for Libras, says Sildo, who recommends scents that evoke feelings of harmony and ease. This fruity floral strikes the exact right balance with its gorgeous vessel– that a Libra would be proud to display– and the notes of apricot, peony, and geranium. Price at time of publish: $36 Size: 6.4 oz | Burn time: 45 hours | Wax: A sustainably-sourced palm blend

Best for Scorpio (October 23-November 21) Bath & Body Works Mahogany Teakwood candle Amazon View On Amazon View On Bathandbodyworks.com What We Love: It’s very reasonably priced What We Don’t Love: The scent can be overpowering for some Scorpios are intense and can be mysterious, says Cook Stone. To mimic that air of mystery, but also encompass their intensity, a rich, woody fragrance like this one is a perfect fit. It has notes of mahogany, black teakwood, dark oak, and frosted lavender. Its description reads, “borrowing their flannel for a hike in the woods.” (I’ve personally referred to this scent as a “hot man,” so do with that what you will.) Price at time of publish: $16 Size: 7 oz | Burn time: 25-45 hours | Wax: Soy wax blend

Salt & Stone Saffron and Cedar Candle Salt & Stone View On Amazon View On Saltandstone.com What We Love: Made with coconut and soy-based wax, this candle is considered clean. What We Don’t Love: It’s best for those who like woody scents, too. Sag’s are known for their exotic nature and are drawn to spicy and intense flavors like cardamom and saffron. Sildo notes they want “something made not in a country they live in.” Although this warm blend is hand-poured in L.A., it's meant to transport you to the top of a mountain or an oceanside far away. It blends smoky, earthy scents with eclectic spices, such as saffron, neroli, and Heliotropium, which is native to countries like Peru and Colombia. We appreciate that it's made of coconut and soy-based wax, too, so you can feel good about burning it in your home. Price at time of publish: $49 Size: 8.5 oz | Burn time: 55 hours | Wax: Coconut and soy

Best for Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Maison Margiela REPLICA By The Fireplace Scented Candle Sephora View On Sephora What We Love: If you’re really into this scent, you can get it in a fragrance, too. What We Don’t Love: It’s very strong, like can smell it through the box strong. Stardust says that Caps prefer “smoky essences that warm up the senses.” To keep this earth sign toasty, we went with this classic wintery scent of a roaring fireplace. Capricorns are drawn to “old school scents that have never gone out of style,” says Sildo, and don’t quote us, but a burning fire is probably one of the oldest scents in the book. Price at time of publish: $65 Size: 5.8 oz | Burn time: 40 hours | Wax: Mineral wax

Best for Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Candier Yo I Can’t Adult Today Candle Candier View On Shopryanporter.com What We Love: These candles are just plain fun, I mean have you seen the fruit loops in the candle?! What We Don’t Love: It may be too sweet for some. “Give them an off-the-beaten-path smell,” says Sildo. To satisfy the somewhat non-traditional scent profile that independent Aquarians crave, we picked this Fruit Loop-inspired scent. Seriously, its notes are fruit loops, cereal milk, grapefruit, and citrus. A creative Aquarius will love the colorful cereal that adorns the top of the candle. Price at time of publish: $31 Size: 9 oz | Burn time: 60 hours | Wax: Natural soy wax