The 10 Best Candles to Buy in 2022

Nette tops our list for their chic vessels, unique scents, and incredible burn time. If you’re looking for a new candle for yourself (or to gift!) keep reading — whether you like fresh, floral scents or prefer more woody or spicy fragrances, we have something for everyone on our list. Find the 10 best candle brands, below.

I’m a firm believer that there is no such thing as having too many candles — after all, different scents evoke different moods. Fresh, airy scents can help you recenter after a stressful day, while cozy, warm fragrances can transform your space into an inviting oasis. Finding a scent you like is only part of the process, though. It's also important to take into account burn time, aesthetics (so you can match your decor), and wax type so you can get the most out of your candle. With so many candle brands out there it can be difficult to figure out which ones are actually worth your money. Luckily, we did the research to find the top 10 candle brands.

Best Overall: Nette Nette View On Nordstrom View On Nettenyc.com What We Love: They look stunningly chic on shelves. What We Don’t Love: Though these candles are said to have a 60 hours burn time I managed to burn through one in two days. If you’ve never burned a Nette candle in your space, now is the time. The NYC-based candle brand has been gaining popularity, and it’s easy to understand why: Each scent somehow smells familiar and new at the same time and manages to bring old memories to the forefront of your mind. Whether they remind you of a place or a mood, Nette fragrances create a satisfying ambiance and evoke feelings that sometimes words just can’t describe. Beyond the scents, the packaging is simple yet chic and begs to be repurposed once you’ve burned through the candle. Though there are 17 scents to choose from, our favorites are Queen and Twelfth Night. Queen reminds us of the golden days of summer — it smells sweet thanks to notes of cardamom, wild lupine, and honey, but hints of pine needles and hay give it a woodsy twist. Twelfth Night smells what it feels like to journal on a daily basis. Verbena, pear, and tinge of cedar wood permeate the room just like a pen puts words to paper. Price at time of publish: $82 Burn Time: 65 hours | Wax: Coconut-soy | Best-Selling Scent: Queen

Best Single Wick: Anecdote Candles Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Anecdotecandles.com What We Love: The candle names and can’t be beat — Adulting, Astrological Storming, Bottomless Mimosa — need we say more? What We Don’t Love: These candles are smaller than average. Have you ever heard of Hygge? It’s what the Danish call an obsession with getting cozy and creating a warm atmosphere within their space. We want to feel and create hygge every day — and Anecdote Candles do just that. Each fragrance has a funny name and description that will make you belly laugh before saying, ‘that makes sense!’ Not to mention, there truly is a scent (and anecdote) for everyone. While the scents themselves are pleasing, the descriptions are truly delightful — and we find that there’s a candle for virtually every situation. Know a friend who just quit their job? Gift them Two Weeks Notice to give them reassurance that they made the right decision (it smells like “burn out and peace out,” but also vanilla and black cedar, which feels like a warm embrace from a loved one). Adulting, on the other hand, smells like steady paychecks but with a side of Uber Eats, and investing in expensive jeans — all that and fig and cashmere, of course. Essentially, the playful names will draw you in, but the intoxicating fragrances will keep you coming back for more. The candles are smaller than a lot of others on this list, but we don’t mind because picking out a new scent every few months is part of the fun. Price at time of publish: $14 to $34 Burn Time: 40 to 50 hours | Wax: Coconut-soy | Best-Selling Scent: Adulting



Best Fall Scents: Diptyque Diptyque View On Diptyqueparis.com What We Love: These candles are super elegant and double as beautiful home decor. What We Don’t Love: For their size, they’re quite expensive. Honestly, I always thought Diptyque candles just looked pretty. I never thought that they could possibly smell as lovely as they looked, but I was so wrong. One whiff instantly made me a Diptyque believer, especially when it comes to cozy fall scents. I’m an autumn girl to my core: I love cozy nights and crunchy leaves, and, — most of all — a good bonfire. The Feu de Bois candle smells exactly like those things and reminds me how great fall weather feels. It’s the perfect woodsy scent that I like to burn when the colder weather starts to set in. Lighter, airy scents tend to evoke memories of spring time, but some floral fragrances can conjure feelings of fall, too. Try Feuille de Lavender if you prefer lighter autumnal candles that smell a bit more earthy and herbal. Price at time of publish: $72 Burn Time: 60 hours | Wax: Soy | Best-Selling Scent: Feu de Bois

Best Cozy Scents: Snif Snif View On Snif.co What We Love: Snif makes scents that are somehow cozy, fresh, and relaxing all in one. What We Don’t Love: We wish there were more scents to choose from. Snif actually started out as a fragrance brand before expanding into candles — and because they understand that fragrance is a deeply personal selection, you can even ‘try’ a candle at no cost. If you don’t like it, you can return it, no questions asked, or you can opt to keep it and pay for it then. If you’re indecisive (like I am) Snif offers a candle bundle kit of their signature scents including Off the Grid (a warm, calming fragrance), Birds and the Breeze (a light, airy scent), and Instant Karma (a creamy, spicy fragrance). Each kit contains three full-sized candles plus minis of each scent. I’ve burned all three at once because I couldn’t decide, and my apartment transformed into what felt like the coziest place on earth, making me want to cuddle up and read a book for days on end. Though it’s difficult to choose a favorite, I have to go with Instant Karma. I keep it on my desk and burn it each morning because it sets my day up for success with notes of cardamom, vetiver, cedarwood, and black tea. Price at time of publish: $44 Burn Time: over 50 hours | Wax: Soy and vegetable wax | Best-Selling Scent: Instant Karma

Best Jars: Lafco Lafco View On Lafco.com What We Love: These candles come in multiple sizes, including a jumbo 86 ounce option. What We Don’t Love: They’re hard to burn right down to the bottom. (You’ll need to pop out the remaining wax and place it on a wax melter). It’s one thing for a candle to have a pretty, aesthetically pleasing jar (who doesn’t love that), but it’s another thing when the scent is just as gorgeous. That’s the case with all of Lafco’s minimalistic candles. These are the best jars to scatter across your home — they’re made of artfully crafted hand-blown glass, and come in an array of sizes, from mini 1.9 ounce vessels to massive 86 ounce canisters. Once burned through, they can be repurposed (though you might have to pop the last bit of wax out, because they usually don’t burn down to the bottom). After finishing my first Lafco candle, I placed it in my bookshelf and kept little candies in it, but they also make great makeup brush holders and mini flower vases. Their scents cover the gamut from fresh and airy to spicy and woody, with Feau de Bois (a wintry spiced aroma) and Chamomile Lavender (a soothing, spa-like fragrance) being top-sellers. Price at time of publish: $19 to $375 Burn Time: Up to 200 hours | Wax: Soy and paraffin wax | Best-Selling Scent: Feu de Bois, Chamomile Lavender

Best Aromatherapy Candle: Sidia Sida View On Sidiathebrand.com What We Love: These candles can instantly change your mood, melting away any stress. What We Don’t Love: These tend to tunnel. I like to start and end my days with an intention — doing so puts me in the best mindset. After incorporating these candles into my routine, they quickly became a necessity in my daily ritual. Wired is for the morning: It’s like your cup of coffee, and encourages you to get through your entire email inbox. It smells like tobacco, citrus, and eucalyptus, a combo that awakens the senses. And while there’s no better feeling than ripping your actual bra off, settling down at the end of the day with a candle called Braless feels similar. Burn this while you’re making dinner or while you draw a steamy bath. The woodsy, cashmere musk scent helps me unwind after busy days. Both these candles did wonders for my seasonal depression last winter and continue to be go-to's. My one strife is they tunnel a bit, so keep an eye on them while burning to make sure that doesn’t happen. Price at time of publish: $58 Burn Time: 50 Hours | Wax: Soy and coconut wax | Best-Selling Scent: Wired and Braless

Best for Gifting: Boy Smells Boy Smells View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Boysmells.com What We Love: The packaging and lengthy scent descriptions are unique and memorable. What We Don’t Love: Their pricing isn’t standard across the candles despite the sizing. Everyone recognizes a Boy Smells candle — the simplistic vessels can often be found in carefully curated Instagram shelfies. While the aesthetic is what initially drew me in, the scents are what keep me coming back for more. For the past few years, Boy Smells candles have topped my holiday wish lists. If you receive one as a gift, know that you’re incredibly loved; and if you’re giving one, know that you’re one of the best gift-givers around. Boy Smells has a wide array of olfactives to choose from, ranging from the woody and spicy Cedar Stack to the fruity and floral LES. We love that many of their signature scents come in two sizes, too: A classic 8.5 ounce size with a 50 hour burn time, and the magnum 27 ounce size that can burn over 100 hours. Additionally, their specially-crafted sets are ideal for gifting because they combine scents from the same fragrance family, so if you know someone who is partial to floral candles, there’s a six piece set that is sure to please. Our one strife with Boy Smells is the fact that its pricing isn’t consistent, but that’s a minor inconvenience that can be overlooked. Price at time of publish: $36 to $96 Burn Time: up to 110 hours | Wax: Coconut and beeswax | Best-Selling Scent: Cedar Stack, LES

Best Fresh Scents: Elorea Elorea View On Elorea.com What We Love: Each candle has a corresponding perfume. What We Don’t Love: They have a hefty price tag for such a small vessel. Woodsy scents can often be overpowering for those with sensitive noses. For those who still yearn for something fresh and earthy, Elorea has the solution. The brand’s four candles channel the elements: Water, fire, earth, and air. Water smells like a fresh flower field after a rainfall, with bright notes of eucalyptus. I actually burn this scent when I’m cleaning my apartment because it provides the feeling of a much needed reset. Earth transports you to nature, highlighting all of the intoxicating fragrances you experience during a mountain hike — oakmoss, patchouli, and sage. Despite the name, Fire isn’t inherently woody, rather it feels warm and inviting with an amber base that is brightened with fresh citrus and spices. Finally, Heaven is light and aromatic: Sandalwood intertwines with green tea and sweet florals to create a scent that lifts your spirit to the heavens. If you fall in love with any of the candles (we’d be surprised if you didn’t) they also come bottled as perfume, so you can wear the fragrance wherever you go. Price at time of publish: $75 Burn Time: 60 Hours | Wax: Soy and coconut wax | Best-Selling Scent: Water

Best Floral Scents: Lake & Skye Lake & Skye View On Lakeandskye.com What We Love: This brand is female founded and plants a tree for every order placed on their website. What We Don’t Love: The candles burn fast and do not last for the full 50 hours mentioned.

While Lake & Skye has only recently ventured into crafting candles, it has quickly become one of my favorite home fragrance brands. I was hooked from the moment I started burning Verbena and Velvet Moss. Floral scents can often be too light, leaving you wondering if you actually lit the candle, but this one is strong without being overpowering. The unique floral fragrance combines fruity verbena with luscious rose that is then enhanced with hints of eucalyptus, cedarwood, and sandalwood. It reminds me of wandering through a lush forest, and stumbling upon wildflowers. Other standout floral scents include Echo Lake and Iris & White Orchid. Just be wary that these burn quickly, and you probably won’t get a full 50 hours out of them. Price at time of publish: $48 Burn Time: 50 Hours | Wax: Soy | Best-Selling Scent: 11 11