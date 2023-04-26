The 9 Best Butt Masks of 2023 That Smooth and Calm Skin

The 15 Best Body Scrubs of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Butt masks may seem like a hoax, but since they endure a lot of the same skin problems that we experience on our face, including acne, hyperpigmentation, dryness, sagging, and rough texture, a butt mask is the secret solution. Using a mask, along with your trusty body washes and scrubs, will help keep your skin problems in check.

We often pay special attention to our face and body, but neglect our bums. If you think about it: We spend countless hours on our bottoms, so it only makes sense that they deserve some self care.

Anese Down With The Thickness Booty Mask at Anese.co

Best Overall Mio Peachy Cheeks Butt Cream Amazon View On Dermstore View On Jcpenney.com What We Love: It contains nourishing ingredients like caffeine and niacinamide to firm and soften skin. What We Don’t Love: It has a slight floral scent that may bother some. Mio Peachy Cheeks Butt Cream is the créme de la creme of butt masks. Recommended by board certified dermatologist, Dr. Marisa Garshick, the mask contains caffeine, niacinamide, Indian fig extract, and monk’s pepper berry. The caffeine helps with the texture and firmness of your bum, leaving you with a silky soft bottom, and the Indian fig extract and monk’s pepper berry moisturize your skin. (No one wants a dry derriere). Concocted with a magical complex of proteins and vitamins, this mask will transform a textured bottom into a smooth and hydrated surface. One thing to keep in mind is that the rich blend is formulated with a slight floral fragrance. Price at time of publish: $20 Type: Wash off | Size: 120 ml | Best for: Firming, smoothing

Best Budget Yes To Tighter + Lifted Bootyful Paper Mask Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: You can tone your bum while lying down. What We Don’t Love: The mask slides if you move. We love nutrient-rich sheet masks, and now they make them for your bottom. This option works to improve the overall appearance and feel of your bum. The Yes To Tighter + lifted Bootfyful Paper Mask comes in two heart-shaped sheets that you leave on each cheek for 10 minutes. Caffeine and coffee stimulate blood flow and help smooth the skin, while the antioxidant-rich guarana fruit provides a dose of hydration. After you slide the mask off, you can rub in any excess liquid to make the most of your masking. The only downfall is that these sheet masks are single use, but the benefits make it totally worth it. And, as an added bonus, it is made of one hundred percent cotton and is free of parabens, silicones, and SLS. Price at time of publish: $8 Type: Sheet | Size: 0.67 fl oz | Best for: Toning

Best Cream Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream Sephora View On Sephora View On Harveynichols.com View On Kohls.com What We Love: Formulated with hydrating ingredients like coconut and açai oils, this cream leaves your skin feeling like butter. What We Don’t Love: It has a strong musky vanilla scent. You have probably heard of Sol de Janiero Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream, and we are here to tell you it’s worth all the hype. With ingredients like guarana, cupuacu butter, and coconut and açai oils, this thick cream instantly revitalizes dry and flakey skin. The creamy texture melts into your bum, while also tightening the appearance of the skin, thanks to the Brazil nut oil. Rich in selenium, Brazil nut oil keeps skin looking healthy and firm. Plus, the guarana stimulates blood circulation, which will enhance the overall look of your bottom. After using this mask for a few months, I have noticed a huge difference in my derriere’s firmness and smoothness. Although I personally love the warm rich vanilla and caramel scent, others may be more sensitive to it. Price at time of publish: $48 Type: Leave-on | Size: 8.1 oz | Best for: Smoothing, brightening

Best Firming Maelys Cosmetics B-Tight Lift And Firm Booty Mask Ulta View On Ulta View On Maelyscosmetics.com What We Love: This mask helps tighten the areas around your bottom and thighs. What We Don’t Love: It has a warming sensation that some may dislike. While you can’t wake up with an instantly firmer bottom, this mask comes pretty close. Maelys Cosmetics B-Tight Lift and Firm Booty Mask delivers just what it promises: A beautifully plump and taut bum. Recommended by Dr. Garshick for its firming and hydrating ingredients, this mask contains pink pepperslim, hyaluronic acid, and guarana seed extract, and is clinically proven to visibly firm skin around the booty and thighs. Start by applying a large amount on your bottom and thighs. Then massage the leave-on mask into skin until it absorbs. The mask may initially give a slight warming sensation, which only lasts a minute or two. After the cream settles, you’ll find that the skin on your butt and thighs looks plump and supple. Price at time of publish: $49 Type: Leave-on | Size: 3.3 oz | Best for: Firming, cellulite

Best Exfoliating megababe Le Tush Clarifying Butt Mask Ulta View On Ulta View On Beautybay.com View On Shopbop.com What We Love: You can use this mask from head to toe and it’s especially helpful for treating keratosis pilaris. What We Don’t Love: It contains acids, so be sure to stay away from the sun. Bid adieu to a textured bottom. This mask is made with a combination of exfoliating acids, including glycolic and azelaic, to gently slough off dead skin and clear clogged pores. It’s both a physical exfoliant, courtesy of the earth-friendly beads, and a chemical one, with the inclusion of glycolic and azelaic acids, and this one-two punch will leave your bum softer than ever before. Even better, it also contains willow bark and witch hazel, which work to prevent breakouts from forming. This exfoliating mask addresses buttne, rough texture and bumps, so if you’re looking for an all-in-one solution, start here. Price at time of publish: $22 Type: Wash off | Size: 6.7 fl oz | Best for: Butt acne

Best Smoothing Anese Down With The Thickness Booty Mask Amazon View On Anese.co View On Revolve What We Love: The clay mask removes excess oil and contains collagen to plump and strengthen skin. What We Don’t Love: You have to leave it on for at least 15 to 20 minutes before washing it off for best results. Got some time to spare and want to improve the texture of your bum? Anese Down With The Thickness Booty mask covers all your smoothing needs. Formulated with clarifying and detoxing kaolin clay, this mask offers a deep and thorough cleanse, washing away pore-clogging buildup to keep skin clear. It also absorbs excess oil and reduces the appearance of stretch marks. The formula is concentrated with soothing ingredients, like vitamin B3 and B5, to keep skin soft and moisturized. The mask’s creamy consistency feels nice on skin, and it spreads easily without needing much rubbing. Price at time of publish: $35 Type: Wash off | Size: 2 fl oz | Best for: Smoothing The 15 Best Body Scrubs of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Clay Bawdy Clay Butt Mask Saks Fifth Avenue View On Revolve What We Love: The kaolin clay draws out impurities and excess oil to keep skin clear and acne free. What We Don’t Love: Reviews say that it can take a couple of tries to get product out of the stick applicator. “This mask uses kaolin clay to draw out debris and oil, helping to improve overall texture and reduce breakouts, without leading to dryness or irritation of the skin,” says Dr. Garshick. We love that this purifying clay mask is in stick form for an easy, mess-free application. The formula harnesses clean, non-toxic ingredients, including a blend of kaolin and montmorillonite clays to exfoliate, willow bark to tone, and glycerin to hydrate. Simply apply the mask in a circular motion all around the butt and upper thighs, let it dry, and then rinse after 15 minutes. It’s great to use post-workout or to get a breakout under control. Price at time of publish: $28 Type: Wash off | Size: 1 oz | Best for: Acne

Best for Acne Bliss Clear Genius Body Acne Spray Ulta View On Target View On Walmart View On Ulta What We Love: The fast spray-on application makes it easy to target any acne on your butt or body. What We Don’t Love: The 360-degree spray can be a bit messy. Developed with two percent salicylic acid to reduce breakouts and glycerin to keep skin hydrated and glowy, this acne spray targets stubborn blemishes. The addition of witch hazel to tone and refine, along with niacinamide to minimize pores, this powerful spray effectively zaps bacteria to stop congestion from starting. The spray applicator offers a 360-degree mist that can land on hard to reach spots. That being said, the spray can be a bit messy at times, so we recommend using it in the shower. It absorbs quickly into and doesn’t leave any sticky residue, so you won’t have to worry about washing your tub out after. Price at time of publish: $18 Type: Leave-on spray | Size: 3.5 fl oz | Best for: Acne