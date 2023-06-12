11 Brunch Outfit Ideas That Give Off Big Weekend Energy

Brunch: The best way to start a weekend — and if mimosas are involved, who knows where the day will take you? That means the outfit possibilities are endless (and you have to be ready for anything). Whether you’re going to a quick and casual meal or having a sceney hang with the fashion crowd, we’ve got you covered.

Ahead, we put together 11 outfit ideas to help you get ready and take away the stress of dressing for your upcoming brunch.

Tailored Shorts and a Button-Down Blouse

Getty Images

For an elevated brunch vibe (say, meeting your new partner’s parents), you can’t go wrong with preppy classics. A pair of long, loose shorts with a crisp button-down is a timeless choice, and flat sandals keep the outfit from looking too stuffy for a weekend.

A Bright Two-Piece Set

Getty Images

A matching set that’s far more elevated than your typical loungewear, this bright reddish-orange duo, together with even brighter sneakers, is the perfect combo for a sunny weekend morning.



Jean Shorts and a Colorful Jacket

Getty Images

When it’s time to shed your weekday workwear and let loose, this outfit hits all the right notes. Pair casual jean shorts and a basic tank with a bright patterned jacket and coordinating big tote for maximum impact.

White on White

Getty Images

A summer brunch is the ultimate showcase for a sharp, all-white outfit. This coordinating crop top and lacy skirt are airy and ideal for enjoying an outdoor meal.

A Classic Sundress and Boots

Getty Images

In warmer months, you can’t go wrong with an easy sundress on a weekend afternoon. The cowboy boot pairing keeps the look fresh and unexpected.



Oversized Blazer Plus a Baseball Cap

Getty Images

The juxtaposition of a blazer and a baseball cap strikes the perfect balance of business and casual — and will have you ready for any type of brunch situation. Paired with relaxed denim and a pink shoe for a pop of Barbiecore color (a bright flat would serve the same purpose if you don’t want to walk around in stilettos all day), you’ll feel comfy while still serving a great look.



A White Jumpsuit

Getty Images

We all turn to jumpsuits when we want something easy, versatile, and low effort, and brunch invites are no exception. Try adding a fun detail, like this tiny yellow bag, for just the right amount of color.



A Bold Maxi

Make a statement *and* stay super comfortable in a colorful, flowy maxi dress. With all that volume and pattern, you can keep everything else simple — just add a pair of sandals and a beachy tote bag to finish the look.

Coordinating Cargos

Getty Images

The polish of a suit meets weekend cool with this outfit. The set, which includes yellow cargo pants and a matching long jacket, pairs well with a cropped tee and frameless sunglasses for a laid-back brunch.



An Edgy Bralette and Vest Combo

For a brunch where you want A Look, this edgy ensemble is one to try. Throw on a utilitarian vest and pants over a daring, midriff-baring top if you’re feeling bold.

A Basic Tee and Anything-But-Basic Pants

Getty Images

A perfect t-shirt is the ultimate weekend standard and a great foundation for any brunch outfit. When paired with unexpected neon trousers, though, it’s the perfect way to punch up your day.

