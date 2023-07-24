To keep a fair complexion looking radiant — and realistic — the best bronzer needs to blend effortlessly, feel delightfully invisible on skin, and flatter your skin tone exactly. A tall order? Not with our picks below.

I want to look (and feel) like I just got back from vacation — everyday, no matter the season. While it’s true that many makeup products are extolled as The Most Important, it’s the gorgeous glow of a good bronzer that will give your fair complexion new life. Simply put, bronzers are a lifesaver — a reliable, speedy trick to elevate my sallow complexion into a refreshed, healthy, and wide awake person, as if an Instagram-level golden hour filter has washed all over me and my porcelain skin. Plus, the rich pigment also manages to hide my old acne scars and the lingering rosacea on my cheeks.

Every skin tone is beautiful, full stop. While embracing our natural beauty comes with personal growth, pale skin is still a sticking point for many people. Pale features can lack depth and dimension, and who of the pale-persuasion hasn't been described as sickly on more than one occasion. Plus, that aura that surrounds you after a vacation and a sun-kissed — faux — tan is undeniable.

Best Overall Saie Sun Melt Bronzer in Fair Bronze Saie View On Saiehello.com What We Love: From the creamy, skincare-infused formula to the effortless application, we absolutely adored this bronzer What We Don’t Love: The lid is extremely secure, to the point that opening this bronzer can be a real struggle. Through every swipe, swatch, and blend, no product created an effortless, natural sculpt quite like the Saie Sun Melt Bronzer. Extremely creamy and blendable, this buttery bronzer in fair bronze goes on sheer for a healthy-looking, soft finish that you can easily build up to completely customize your glow. “This is one of my all-time favorite bronzer formulas for fair skin,” says celebrity makeup artist, Ashley Rebecca. “The cream texture adheres beautifully to skin and the color looks natural. A little goes a long way — this bronzer will last you a while!” Plus, it’s filled with nourishing ingredients, like organic colloidal oatmeal and grapeseed oil to hydrate skin, making it an especially great option for those with dry skin. For expert-level application, we like to warm up the product with our fingers to make it extra melty, but if you’re a brush loyalist, The Big Buffing Bronzer Brush is a hero for a totally seamless, non-streaky radiance. Price at time of publish: $32 Type: Cream | Finish: Natural | Shades: 6 | Key Ingredients: Organic colloidal oatmeal, grapeseed oil | Size: 1 oz

Best Budget Undone Beauty Water Bronzer in Baked Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Undone-beauty.com What We Love: On top of providing the most natural glow, this bronzer feels cooling as it's swiped across skin. What We Don’t Love: The coverage is very light, so it’s not great to use for ultra-glam looks. At first glance, it may seem odd that this deep-toned chubby stick made a list of bronzers for fair skin, but don’t let the darker hue deter you — a single swipe reveals a subtle tan color that seamlessly melts into the fairest complexions. The Water Bronzer is unlike any bronzing formula I’ve tried: Water-based and infused with coconut water for an enhanced glow, this lightweight stick feels cool to the touch and takes minimal effort to blend. I find that using my fingers to gently tap it onto the high points of my face provides the most natural results. While we reach for this mini stick year round, it’s the only thing we use during the summer months as it feels soothing after days in the sun and is perfect for no makeup makeup looks. The intensity can be built up, but we wouldn’t recommend using this for very glam looks, as it looks best on clean, foundation-less skin. Price at time of publish: $10 Type: Water-based stick | Finish: Natural | Shades: 4 | Key Ingredients: Coconut water | Size: 0.19 oz

Best Powder Hourglass Cosmetics Ambient Lighting Bronzer in Nude Bronze Light Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Sephora What We Love: The illuminating bronzer provides a multi-dimensional finish that adds depth to your face and enhances your overall look. What We Don’t Love: This is best reserved for the fairest of skin — if you lean more towards fair-medium, you may need to layer for a wow-worthy effect. Ever wonder what celebrities use to achieve their ethereal, bronzed glow? More often than not, Hourglass Cosmetics Ambient Lighting Bronzer is the answer. “This is what I call my red carpet bronzer, the formula never disappoints,” says Los Angeles-based celebrity makeup artist Aaron Berry. Part bronzer, part highlighter, Hourglass combined its award-winning Ambient Lighting Finishing Powder with light bronze pigments to create this multi-dimensional formula. Though it can be applied anywhere you would use a traditional bronzer, Berry especially recommends sweeping it across cheekbones and over the bridge of the nose to add depth to your face and create a lit-from-within glow. Former Commerce Editor, Mary Honkus, tested the shade Nude Bronze Light (Berry’s go-to for fair skin) and adored how it diffuses across her complexion. “As I buff it in, my skin looks airbrushed and my features beautifully defined. I will say, though, that the end result is more subdued than anticipated. I build it up for special occasions, but overall this pick is ideal for the fairest of skin.” If you tan easily or are more fair-medium, this will be too light for you. Price at time of publish: $58 Type: Powder | Finish: Radiant | Shades: 4 | Key Ingredients: Photoluminescent particles | Size: 0.39 oz

Best Drugstore Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer in Light Bronzer Physicians Formula View On Physiciansformula.com What We Love: The innovative compact has a secret compartment that houses a large mirror and a handy blending sponge. What We Don’t Love: Though not overpowering, it does have a noticeable coconut scent. If you aren’t able to swing a tropical vacation this year, Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer will give you that same enviable bronzed appearance for mere pennies of what the trip would cost. Beloved by celebrities (Sofia Richie Grange used it throughout her wedding week) and beauty editors alike, the drugstore favorite has a surprisingly luxurious texture that transforms from a powder to a cream-like finish as it blends into skin. Many bronzers only offer one shade compatible with fair complexions, but this one comes in three (Light Bronzer, Bronzer, and Sunkissed Bronzer) that aren’t too warm or red-toned. Plus, because it’s packed with fatty acids and its namesake murumuru butter, it doubles as a skincare product that conditions and moisturizes with wear. Even with the added skincare benefits, those with sensitive skin may want to avoid this bronzer, though, as it has a light coconut scent. Price at time of publish: $17 Type: Powder | Finish: Radiant | Shades: 8 | Key Ingredients: Murumuru butter, fatty acids | Size: 0.38 oz

Best Cream Chanel Les Beige Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream in Soleil Tan Bronze 4.5 Chanel View On Ulta View On Bloomingdales View On Chanel.com What We Love: This compact contains one full ounce of bronzer (the largest amount on our list) making the high price tag so much more worth it. What We Don’t Love: Though labeled as non-comedogenic, the formula contains coconut oil which can be pore clogging. Luxury beauty products tend to be hit or miss, but when it comes to Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream, you’d be hard pressed to find someone who isn’t captivated by this bronzer. Honkus tried this formula after hearing rave reviews from multiple beauty editors on the InStyle team, and she audibly said ‘wow’ after the first application (something that she had never done in her five-plus years in the beauty industry). The beauty of this bronzer is in its simplicity: All it takes is a small sweep of the gel-cream formula to warm up fair complexions. “In seconds, I look like I stepped off a yacht in the sunny French Riviera — I have a gorgeous glow that lasts for hours and doesn’t oxidize throughout the day (no need to worry about patchiness or orange streaks here),” Honkus says. The large compact also deserves boundless praise, especially considering the price. While $50 may seem like an exorbitant amount for a bronzing product, it contains more than double the amount of other comparable options, so this will last for years. Price at time of publish: $50 Type: Cream | Finish: Velvet matte | Shades: 3 | Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, Kalanchoe pinnata leaf extract | Size: 1 oz

Best for a Healthy Glow Make Beauty Skin Mimetic Microsuede Powder Bronzer in Lunar Revolve View On Makebeauty.com View On Revolve What We Love: The buildable powder can be used to create a variety of looks — from a subtle sun-kissed glow to a defined supermodel sculpt. What We Don’t Love: The matte finish inherently looks more harsh than bronzers with radiant or natural finishes. Powder bronzers can get a bad rep — they don’t melt into skin like their cream and liquid counterparts, and it’s easy for them to become patchy as the day progresses. Make Beauty took all of those concerns into account when they created the Skin Mimetic Microsuede Bronzer, and the finished product produces even, streak-free results that Rebecca relies on regularly. “This is an excellent matte formula, it glides on the skin without looking ruddy,” she says. We fully agree; beauty editors often favor cream formulas over powder as the latter can leave harsh, oftentimes orange lines. This smooth, neutral-yet-warm-toned formula made us believe in powder bronzers again because of the way it smoothed onto our skin. While it applies like a traditional powder, the end result is comparable to a cream. I attribute this to the hydrating ingredients, including squalane and hyaluronic acid, that leave my complexion looking velvety and warm. As a bonus, the lightweight bronzer is extremely buildable, making it easy to craft subtle glows and dramatic sculpts alike. Price at time of publish: $32 Type: Powder | Finish: Matte | Shades: 6 | Key Ingredients: Squalane, ceramides | Size: 0.26 oz

Best for Cool Undertones Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer in Hoola Light View On Nordstrom View On Target View On Ulta What We Love: This Hoola Light shade is ideal for bronzer beginners, plus, it’s multi-purpose — try using it as a definition-enhancing finishing powder. What We Don’t Love: This specific hue may wash out those with warm undertones. Benefit’s iconic Hoola Bronzer burst onto the beauty scene in 2001, and it’s been a favorite of makeup artists and fair-skinned shoppers ever since. Though the original shade (Hoola) works for light skin tones, Berry prefers Hoola Light. “This is a great first step into bronzer,” he says. “It has a very neutral undertone — not too yellow or orange. It’s also a great finishing powder to dust over your usual makeup routine.” “I wish this soft hue was around when I first started using bronzer years ago: Even though the formula is matte, it’s impossible to create harsh orange lines, no matter how much product I apply,” Honkus says. “Although it looks relatively light in the pan, it still adds a touch of color to my face and defines my features in an understated way, making it great for everyday use. That said, I reserve this for the winter months when my skin is nearly translucent — it’d be a touch too light when I have a tan, and overall, will wash out those with warm undertones.” If you have neutral or cool undertones like I do, this is a foolproof pick. Price at time of publish: $35 Type: Powder | Finish: Matte | Shades: 4 | Key Ingredients: Silicone-based polymers | Size: 0.21 oz

Best for Sensitive Skin Kosas The Sun Show Glowy Warmth Baked Bronzer in Waves Sephora View On Sephora What We Love: Forget golden hour, this luminous bronzer gives skin a comparable glow that lasts all day. What We Don’t Love: If you apply too much it can be difficult to blend out. You don’t have to wait for golden hour (or go on vacation) to get an impeccable, photo-ready glow. In fact, just a quick dusting of The Sun Show Baked Bronzer from Kosas will do the trick. A cross between a bronzer and a highlighter, this shimmery baked powder knocks out two steps in one swipe, adding a dewy warmth and subtle sheen to my complexion. Unlike many powders, this one appears to melt into skin because it’s made with fatty acids, ultimately hydrating and softening skin with wear. Start slow with this formula — you only need a small amount to enliven your complexion. Price at time of publish: $35 Type: Powder | Finish: Radiant | Shades: 5 | Key Ingredients: Concentrated fatty acids, meadowfoam seed oil, shea butter | Size: 0.21 oz

Best Shimmer Tower 28 Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer Sephora View On Sephora View On Credo Beauty View On Tower28beauty.com What We Love: Our facial features look like they’re hosting a little dance party with every swipe of the shimmery bronzer. What We Don’t Love: The coverage is a bit sheer. We’ll stop any stranger on the street to spread the good news about the seemingly perfect skin our Tower 28 tinted sunscreen gives us, so we were thrilled when we found the bronzer provided a similar effect. Except, this product also bestowed us with illuminated features and well-hydrated skin thanks to moisturizing and anti-inflammatory ingredients like mango butter and green tea. Shimmer can be polarizing, but unlike many other finishes that veer into Studio 54 disco ball territory, this one is truly a class act. "I love a little glisten on my skin, but it can be pretty hard to find a bronzer that strikes the right balance between chic and cheesy," says Irene Richardson, a producer and writer for InStyle. "I was skeptical about this bronzer at first because it looks so shimmery in the compact, but it provided a light, sophisticated amount of shimmer on my skin. Once I blended out the light, golden bronze Sun Coast, I honestly looked like I spent the entire summer off the coast of Positano." To be fair, the color payoff is pretty sheer, but here’s the good news: It’s super buildable. When we started playing with deeper colors, like West Coast and Gold Coast, we achieved a more noticeable radiance. And, overall, it’s safe to say we fell head over heels for this bronzer and took to dabbing it on our lips and eyelids as well for a kiss of color everywhere. Price at time of publish: $20 Type: Cream | Finish: Radiant | Shades: 5 | Key Ingredients: Mango butter, green tea extract | Size: 0.16 oz

Best Matte Milk Makeup Matte Cream Bronzer Stick in Dazed Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Milkmakeup.com What We Love: The warm, golden undertones offered by each of these five colorways usher in a beautiful radiance without looking too stark against fair skin. What We Don’t Love: The tip is a little fragile and can break off if you’re not careful while capping the product. We have to admit that we have several of these travel-friendly tubes tucked away in our work totes and various purse pockets because the stick-style applicator makes it so convenient to re-apply on the spot. “When I want a bolder look, I apply the stick directly to the top of my cheekbones and the side of my temples and buff out the bronzer using a small, densely packed brush,” says Richardson. “However, for a more natural finish, I like to warm the product up with my fingertips before using them to dot it on these same areas.” While each one of these shades has toasty warm tones, Dazed and Baked look especially lovely as contours for fair skin and make a fabulous eyeshadow base for anyone with porcelain skin. And the formula is infused with an enticing potion of skin-conditioning ingredients like mango butter, apricot oil, and sunflower seed oil, which makes it a total win for anyone with dry or mature skin. "My skin is often hopelessly dry, so I need to use liquid or cream bronzers that are hydrating to avoid any patches or blotchiness," says Richardson. "I love how amazingly moisturizing this buttery stick feels and how easily it slides across my cheekbones and forehead without skipping." The only downside to having such a creamy formula is it makes the tip pretty soft, so we always double-check we’ve twisted the applicator all the way down before capping it. Price at time of publish: $24 Type: Cream | Finish: Matte | Shades: 5 | Key Ingredients: Apricot and sunflower seed oils, mango butter | Size: 0.19 oz

Best Stick Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick in Biscuit Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Credo Beauty View On Sephora What We Love: A conditioning blend of cocoa seed, mango seed, and cupuacu butters ensures the rich, creamy texture blends and buffs out like a dream for a natural glow. What We Don’t Love: There are only three shades. Senior Beauty Commerce Editor Kaitlin Clark has been a loyalist to this silky bronzer since it debuted five years ago. Founded by the renowned celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman, who became famous for her “second skin” approach to makeup, creating impossibly dewy and naturally glowy looks for clients, including Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow, the line is both clean and luxurious. This soft, buildable formula comes in three shimmer-free shades that melt into skin without ever looking overdone — a nightmare for anyone with light skin. Plant seed oils and fruit extracts moisturize skin, leaving behind a supernatural radiance, while the addition of China clay absorbs excess oil so your complexion is the perfect level of dewy (and never shiny). “Biscuit is a delightfully neutral shade that still has enough oomph that it just looks like I’m standing in my best light all day long,” says Clark. “I had never really used a bronzer regularly before this one, mostly because I had been scarred from past experiences that left me orange, but the stick is totally foolproof to use and build or layer when I want to kick up the intensity.” Price at time of publish: $48 Type: Cream | Finish: Natural | Shades: 3 | Key Ingredients: Jojoba seed oil, kaolin clay, berryflux vita | Size: 0.21 oz

Best for Body MAC Cosmetics Radiant Bronzer in Radiant Medium Golden Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Belk.com What We Love: It’s an incredibly long wearing formula that is also waterproof and sweat- and humidity-resistant up to 24 hours, so you can keep glowing throughout the dog days of summer. What We Don’t Love: Proceed with caution if you choose to wear a white top. For many of us, a light dusting of bronzer is a quick fix to camoflauge our weary-looking skin and what’s better than a gorgeous bronzer that perfectly compliments your visage? One that compliments your face and your body. “The biggest mistake I see people making when they are fair skinned is they don’t bronze the neck,” says Berry. “I think it’s so important to make the makeup look cohesive and connect the neck and face.” In other words, to achieve a natural and healthy-looking sun-kissed color, it shouldn’t stop at your face — or even your neck. “Just take that same bronzer you just used on your face, grab a large, fluffy brush, and blend the bronzer all over the neck, collarbone and the tops of your shoulders,” says Los Angeles-based makeup artist, Maria Vargas. “I save the shimmer and the iridescent textures for the body,” says Vargas, who adds that flashes of glitter or shine can highlight any uneven texture on the skin, especially if you have tech neck.” And if you’re game to get a little playful, a body bronzer is the way. “It may sound weird, but I love a slim, elegant collarbone, and in the summer, I like to highlight mine to really enhance the look,” says Clark. “However, I’m also a sweaty mess in the summer and the cream bronzer that I use on my face doesn’t work at all for my decollete — it rubs off at the slightest touch. A powder is the only way for me to get the look I want.” Yet after MAC discontinued Clark’s beloved powder bronzer, she thought all hope was lost for her collarbone — until they replaced it with this one, which she says she likes even better. “Radiant Medium Golden looks phenomenal on my skin, and the radiant finish has the magical effect of a soft, sunset glow,” she says. “I also appreciate that it’s dermatologist-tested because my temperamental skin needs no excuse to break out.” Specs of shimmer not your thing? Fear not, there’s also a matte option for each glorious shade (Medium Matte Golden is the matte twin to the one Clark loves), plus four more, designed to flatter every undertone. Price at time of publish: $35 Type: Cream to powder | Finish: Radiant | Shades: 5 | Key Ingredients: MAC’s proprietary Marshmallow Cushion Blend | Size: 0.26 oz

Best for Mature Skin Tom Ford Soleil Glow Bronzer Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Bergdorfgoodman.com What We Love: The oil-free bronzer won’t clog pores or irritate sensitive complexions, and instead uses natural ingredients like cocoa extract to supply the skin with a natural radiance. What We Don’t Love: It might take some time to build up to a more defined look. We were initially skeptical about this bronzer — how could a powder really moisturize the skin without caking to dry patches or sinking into fine lines? In this case, the answer is by using a surplus of natural, plant-based ingredients like mango, cupuaçu, and cocoa butters. This trio conditions the skin and allows the bronzer glides across complexions without skipping, leaving an illuminating brilliance in its wake, and making it an especially great pick for anyone with mature skin who wants to combat dullness. Plus, the brand thoughtfully left out potentially irritating ingredients such as mineral oil and parabens so that sensitive skin can reap these dazzling benefits as well. And, trust us, no one will want to be left out of the conversation here since both shades, Terra and Gold Dust, look like they were touched by Midas himself as they boast just a hint of shimmer, imparting a sophisticated amount of color onto the skin. If you are looking for a more snatched beat it’ll take a few more minutes to build up the subtle bronzers; however, we promise the payoff is worth it. Price at time of publish: $70 Type: Powder | Finish: Matte | Shades: 2 | Key Ingredients: Mango, cupuaçu, and cocoa butters | Size: 0.3 oz