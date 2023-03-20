Whether you’re on the market for a sexy lace number or an everyday T-shirt bra, you need an undergarment that moves with you, without tugging, gaping, or otherwise getting in the way of your life. With a little research and a lot of help from bra fitting pros, we found a selection of bras that do just that, thanks to molded or removable cups, adjustable straps, stretchy fabrics, and other clever features that will help them fit your asymmetrical breasts naturally.

Believe it or not, most breasts are not completely identical. But if yours are noticeably different sizes or shapes, it might be challenging find a bra that actually fits your unique body. Don’t despair, though: We promise there are many perfect fits for you out there, at every budget and in every bra style.

Best Overall Chantelle C Jolie Memory Foam Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Chantelle.com What We Love: Memory foam cups create a perfect custom fit. What We Don’t Love: The side wire can sometimes tug uncomfortably. Somewhere between a T-shirt and a full-coverage bra, there’s this simple yet incredibly functional design from Chantelle. Those with asymmetrical breasts will love the ingenious memory foam cups, which create the perfect fit for every shape. “This is a well-fitting memory foam cup bra, and is very comfortable,” says Sapna Palep, the CEO of multi-brand lingerie retailer Journelle. “This cup will mold to your shape and features a super soft brush knit band.” The adjustable straps and J-hook mean you can further customize the bra to fit you, as well. Some people find the side wire tugs on their skin, so you may need to try a couple of sizes to ensure that doesn’t happen because the bra should be snug, but not uncomfortable. Aside from functionality, this is a really flattering bra, thanks to the lace details, the selection of classic and pretty colorways, and the metallic hardware detail. Price at time of publish: $78 Size: 30E-38E | Colors: 7 | Style: ¾ cup | Padded: No

Best Budget Boody Padded Shaper Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Boody.com View On REI What We Love: It’s extra soft, moisture-wicking, and eco-friendly. What We Don’t Love: It runs small. What’s the number one thing we all want in a bra? That’s right: to not feel like we’re wearing one at all. This one may not be a sexy lacy number, but that’s pretty much the only criticism we have. “Boody’s Padded Shaper Bra is a fabulous option,” says UK-based stylist Emma Lightbown. “Made from super soft stretchy bamboo fabric, it offers medium support and removable cups perfect for balancing out your breasts.” Contour ribbing provides a perfect fit and wireless support, and the bamboo viscose blend makes it incredibly comfortable, plus moisture-wicking and thermoregulating, so it’s a great one for braving those hotter months with minimal underboob sweat. This bra is also planet-friendly, made from responsibly managed and organically grown bamboo, and is certified free of harmful substances. While it’s designed as an everyday bra, it’s also totally suited for nursing and for light exercise — think gentle yoga rather than kickboxing, though, obviously. We also love that it comes in a range of nude tones, as well as a handful of lovely basic colors. It runs a bit small, though, so consider sizing up. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: XS-XL | Colors: 9 | Style: Sports | Padded: Yes

Best Splurge Empreinte Verity Spacer Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Herroom.com View On Sears.com What We Love: It’s supportive but not restrictive, especially for larger cup sizes. What We Don’t Love: The D cup version is made without the supportive side boning. “Empreinte Verity Spacer Bra is designed for fuller cup sizes,” explains Palep, and reviewers agree: Those who wear an E cup or higher love how comfortable and well-fitting it is. With that in mind, the D cup version is designed without the side boning, which people actually love for the additional support it provides. Verdict: If you wear an E cup or higher, this bra is more than worth the investment. Palep loves it for its lightly padded foam cups that mold to your unique shape — asymmetrical breasts included — and its actually comfortable, stretchy, adjustable straps. All in all, it’s a flattering, supportive bra that doesn’t dig into your skin and make you want to rip it off. And as we all know, sometimes that actually is a lot to ask. Price at time of publish: $180 Size: 30D-42F | Colors: 4 | Style: Full-coverage | Padded: Lightly

Best for Small Breasts Third Love 24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra Dia and Co View On Thirdlove.com What We Love: It’s designed with memory foam cups and removable pads for a perfect fit. What We Don’t Love: It’s not supportive enough for larger chests. In the decade since it was first founded, ThirdLove has become a total go-to for those with breasts of all shapes and sizes. The brand keeps pretty much everyone in mind and carries many designs that will complement uneven breasts wonderfully. While those with larger chests might need more support than this bra can offer, it is one of our absolute faves for smaller cup and band sizes. With sizes starting at a 32AA and going up by half-sizes from an A cup upwards, it features a subtle push-up style, memory foam cups, and removable pads to create exactly the effect you want, or to balance out uneven cup sizes. We love how this bra looks thanks to the sheer panels above the cups in the smooth version, but if you’re on the market for something a little sexier, the lacy version has your back (literally). But best of all, it doesn’t show under their clothes, either. Price at time of publish: $72 Size: 32AA-44H | Colors: 12 | Style: Plunge | Padded: Yes

Best for Large Breasts Parfait Casey Plunge Molded T-Shirt Bra Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Parfaitlingerie.com What We Love: It’s a plunge bra that provides amazing support. What We Don’t Love: It runs small. With sizes going up to a 42H, molded cups, and zero padding, this bra is perfect for those with larger chests, who also need a bra that will seamlessly adapt to asymmetrical breast sizes. Beware, though, because you will more than likely need to go up one band size in order to get the right fit. As long as you get the sizing right, you’ll find this one provides an amazing amount of support while allowing you to wear low-cut tops, thanks to its plunge design. It also features sweet lace and bow details, but still won’t show under your clothes, which makes it a winner in our book. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: 30DD-42H | Colors: 5 | Style: T-shirt | Padded: No

Best Post-Surgery AnaOno Molly Plunge Bra Target View On Nordstrom View On Target View On Anaono.com What We Love: It provides gentle support for sensitive, healing skin. What We Don’t Love: Some people find it shows through clothing. If you’ve recently had — or are preparing for — breast surgery of any kind, you’ll need a great bra that provides gentle support while not causing any irritation to healing tissue. AnaOno is a bra brand that caters exclusively to post-surgery bodies, so they really know what they’re doing on that front. With that in mind, though, you’ll also love the Molly bra long after your procedure, and even if you have asymmetrical breasts that aren’t the result of surgery. It features wireless cups with pockets for any pads you may need and is very comfortable. While it’s designed not to show under clothing, some people find it does. If that’s the case for you, you can always just snip off the middle bow so it doesn’t poke through. Easy! Price at time of publish: $59 Size: S-XXL | Colors: 3 | Style: Plunge | Padded: No

Best Underwire b.tempt'd Future Foundation T-Shirt Bra b.tempt'd View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com View On Bloomingdales What We Love: It’s gape-free and visible bra line-free. What We Don’t Love: Sizing is a little weird. This is the same basic t-shirt bra you’ve owned since you were in high school, only ten times better. It’s designed with stretch foam cups that mold to your shape — so there’ll be no unseemly gaping to speak of, even on asymmetrical boobs — and also features adjustable straps and underwire that don’t tug. You can wear it as a U-shape or racerback depending on what you’re wearing it under, which is always a handy option to have. And aside from providing a perfect fit, easy comfort, an extensive color selection, and no bra lines under your shirts, this bra also lasts a really long time as long as you take good care of it. The only problem is that sizing is a little haphazard — many shoppers found their usual size was not correct in this bra — so you might need to try a couple of sizes before you find your ideal fit. Price at time of publish: $44 Size: 30A-40DDD | Colors: 11 | Style: T-Shirt | Padded: No

Best Wireless Wacoal How Perfect Wire Free T-Shirt Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Barenecessities.com View On Belk.com What We Love: It’s like a classic T-shirt bra but without wires. What We Don’t Love: The side stays can dig into your skin depending on your shape. We love that this looks more like a classic T-shirt bra than the average wireless number, so those who hate underwire have something else to choose from besides bralettes or sports bras (not that we don’t love both, but we all could use a little variety). This bra is made with stretch foam cups that will hug your curves, adjustable straps, and side stays that provide extra support in lieu of an underwire. While most people find this bra extremely comfortable, not everyone is a fan of those side details, which some say tend to dig into their skin. Still, this is an excellent choice for those with uneven breasts, and is great for shallow breasts, too, if that’s what you’re working with. It comes in black or beige for those who prefer a basic, but we also love the pastel shades for something a bit more fun. Price at time of publish: $68 Size: 30A-40DDD | Colors: 15 | Style: T-Shirt | Padded: No

Best Unlined Le Mystère Smooth Shape Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com What We Love: It provides lift without underwires. What We Don’t Love: The letter sizing isn’t very helpful. This shaping bra by Le Mystère is perfect for those who prefer the ease of an unlined style, but still like a little modesty. It’s made using stitch-free technology and contains 38 percent spandex for a fit that moves with your shape. It also features a wider band and straps for additional support, as well as something magical-sounding called Sens-Elast technology, which provides a little lift with no underwires in sight. The super soft suede-like material is a huge selling point for people, but the letter sizing means it can be hard to actually buy the right fit for you, which is the one downside to this model. Price at time of publish: $60 Size: S-XXL | Colors: 5 | Style: Sports | Padded: No

Best Plunge Simone Pérèle Rêve 3D Plunge Bra Saks Fifth Avenue View On Bloomingdales View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Simone-perele.com What We Love: The lace details are a nice touch. What We Don’t Love: You have to hand wash it. This is “another great-fitting foam cup bra that molds to your shape,” says Palep. With a plunging neckline for wearing with low-cut clothing, the rounded cups, which give a classic T-shirt bra look, are made from lightweight synthetic foam that’s also breathable. The lace details on the straps, sides, and bands add a sweet touch to the powder pink bra — and a sexy one to the black version — proving once again that just because you need a bra that fits your asymmetrical breasts well doesn’t mean you should sacrifice style. Other fruit-inspired color options include lemon, cranberry, and apricot shades. You have to hand wash it, but given the price, you probably want to be as gentle with it as possible. Price at time of publish: $120 Size: 30D-40D | Colors: 5 | Style: Plunge | Padded: No

Best Full-Coverage Natori Chic Comfort Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Natori.com What We Love: It’s extremely comfortable and looks great on larger busts. What We Don’t Love: The straps could be a little wider. If you’re looking to avoid any spillage and need a little extra support, a full-coverage bra is the way to go. This one from Natori is a fan favorite because of how comfortable it is: The stretch contour fabric feels soft, smooth, and lightweight against your skin, and the straps don’t pull or rub on your shoulders. That said, some people would prefer them to be wider for extra support. Other than that, those with larger busts are obsessed with this one, which disappears under a shirt, hugs their curves without gaping, and creates a flattering look, too. Price at time of publish: $66 Size: 30DD-42DDD | Colors: 2 | Style: Full-Coverage | Padded: No

Best Bralette Aerie Lace Padded Longline Bralette Aerie View On Ae.com What We Love: It features removable cups. What We Don’t Love: There might be some spillage with this one. Just because your breasts aren’t the exact same size as each other doesn’t mean you don’t get to enjoy wearing a bralette. This adorable lacy number from Aerie features removable padding, so you can take one out to even out your breasts. The straps are also adjustable, so you can find an even closer fit. The longline style, plunge neckline, and fun color selection make this such a cute bralette, and we like that sizes XL and XXL feature an extra clasp for a more supportive fit. However, this design isn’t guaranteed spillage-proof, so maybe don’t wear it on, say, an intense hike. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: XXS-XXL | Colors: 7 | Style: Bralette | Padded: Yes

Best T-Shirt Victoria’s Secret Bare Infinity Flex Bra Victoriaâs Secret View On Victoriassecret.com What We Love: It has an innovative adaptive cup design. What We Don’t Love: The shape of this bra doesn't look great on larger breasts. Dora Lau, the founder of lingerie solutions company Dora L. International, loves this innovative bra from Victoria’s Secret. Its adaptive cups feature soft fabric that’s designed to stretch with your body, and it’s lined with a futuristic gel instead of a traditional underwire, so it’s sure not to tug on your underboob, while still providing enough support for daily wear. It’s super smooth all over, giving you a rounded and invisible look under your clothes. But the shape of it isn’t suitable for all breast shapes, especially those with larger breasts, because some people feel it smooshes their boobs together uncomfortably. Price at time of publish: $45 Size: 32B-44G | Colors: 8 | Style: Plunge | Padded: No