Not only did we found bralettes that work perfectly for smaller chests, but we also went out of our way to find some that were so supportive they work on DDs as well. And there were even bralettes so comfortable that we could sleep in them. So forget the old narrative that they are just dainty little pieces of fabric, intended to just cover the nips. Bralettes have evolved to serve multiple purposes, cover various chest sizes, and still be the less-structured, more laid back sister to the wired bra. To find your bralette match, scroll through the list and read our first-hand reviews of the best bralettes.

Bralettes are like the more relaxed, free-spirited, and easygoing sister to the standard bra. And although they come with less structure, wires, and padding, we found many of them to still be equally supportive. By wearing various bralettes over the course of two weeks, we were able to narrow down our initial list of 16 popular bralettes to the following best ones, based on comfort, support, and fit.

Best overall Commando Butter Soft Support Adjustable Bralette 4.8 Commando View On Wearcommando.com What We Love: The material is so soft and comfortable that we actually fell asleep in it. What We Don’t Love: The full coverage bra would sometimes peek out from under clothes when worn under low-cut shirts. For our best overall selection, we searched for something equal parts supportive, comfortable, and inclusive in size. The Commando Butter Soft-Support bralette lived up to its name, with a ridiculously soft fabric that had us falling asleep in it on more than one occasion. This isn’t your traditional bralette, though – it comes with removable pads, a back hook closure, and adjustable straps. The scoop-neck also offers more support than many triangle-shaped bralettes do, which is why we loved how it fit larger chest sizes (specifically E-F cups). The everyday bralette didn’t show any cleavage either because it didn’t scoop too low. But we did have difficulty wearing this under low cut shirts or spaghetti strapped tops, as the fabric of the bra would peek out. Thanks to the padding, which we kept inserted for the majority of the time we wore it, our nipples were always properly covered – something we found to be rather uncommon for bralettes. The thicker straps gave our chests a little lift without ever digging into our shoulders. The bra also layered under clothing very well, as our tops lay over the soft fabric perfectly. We felt as though this may be the only bralette with enough support to actually replace some of our standard bras. Price at time of publish: $78 Material: Modal, elastane | Size: XS-XL | Color: 4 | Coverage: Full

Best Plus-Size Harper Wilde Bliss Bralette 4.2 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Harperwilde.com What We Love: The bra provides ample amounts of support. What We Don’t Love: It runs a little snug, which becomes slightly uncomfortable after a few hours. There are two things this bra is great for: using it as a micro top to lounge around in, and getting great support during light exercises. Because whe wide band and straps held everything up nicely, it hugged our rather large chests into a reassuring embrace.We never worried about any accidental spillage or needing to adjust the bra midday. From lunges to stretching, we felt supported at all times in this sports-bra-esque bralette, thanks to the double-lined fabric. Not only did that cover our nipples up, but it offered medium compression and kept our chests packed in. While at home, the ridiculously soft material made it a dream to relax around in, and looked very cute as-is, sans top. We did find it a bit of a hassle to slip into, however, as it didn’t come with a back clasp like on the Commando piece. We had to pull it over our heads, and due to its tightness, made us perform the wiggle dance to get into. It is the tiniest bit too snug, if you follow their size guide. It wouldn’t hurt to size up as we found the straps and the band digging into our skin after over eight hours of wear. Price at time of publish: $45 Material: Nylon, elastane | Size: XS-4XL | Color: 11 | Coverage: Full The 14 Best Bras for Asymmetrical Breasts For an Even Lift

Best Full Coverage Lively The Busty Bralette 4.2 Courtesy of Lively View On Wearlively.com What We Love: The bra allowed us to wear just about anything over it without peeking from underneath. What We Don’t Love: The sizing is limited and the band can feel a bit too snug. Finally, a triangle bra that also provides full coverage: the Lively Busty Bralette. Made specifically for women with larger breasts, the full cups prevent spillage, especially on our DD chests, thanks to its double-lined material that stretches over the entire breast and has an additional strap in the middle, connecting the two panels together. We felt comfortable pairing this with just about any top, never needing to worry about anything peeking through. The adjustable straps and three band lengths allowed us to adjust the snugness of the bra, too. We found the sizing to be a bit challenging to decipher, though, and wish it came in more than three choices. Size three, the biggest one, supposedly fit up to 40DD, but we thought the bras actually ran a bit small. Even though we followed the size guide, the band felt snug against our ribs, causing us to feel ever so slightly uncomfortable at times. Washing didn’t cause it to stretch, shrink, or pill, however, which we were grateful for. Knowing we can rely on this bralette to maintain its shape at all times felt like a huge relief. Price at time of publish: $38 Material: Nylon, spandex | Size: 1, 2, 3 | Color: 8 | Coverage: Full

Best Seamless Bombas Women's Ribbed Seamless Bralette 4.2 Bombas View On Bombas.com What We Love: The material is extremely stretchy and comfortable, molding around the body. What We Don’t Love: It’s not extremely supportive. For lounging around the house, we recommend this seamless, full-coverage bralette from Bombas, which we consider a cousin to the sports bra — only with less padding, seams, and a scoop neck. The ribbed material (which by the way, never pilled in the wash) made it extra stretchy, molding around our bodies as we moved. It did make it harder to pair with going-out shirts, unless we were in some athleisure like hoodies and leggings, because it would easily show from underneath. It didn’t give superb support, but it did keep the ladies collected and fitted to run some errands around town. The sizing scales from XS/S to 2XL, and when we followed the size guide, we found the recommended option to be a bit too large. Considering how stretchy the material is, it’s better to size down. The smaller size still felt completely comfortable, never digging into our skin or feeling too constrictive. In fact, we completely forgot it was on once we slipped into the top. Since there are no seams, there’s no underwire either. The only support there is comes from the full coverage and the straps, which you can adjust in sizing and crisscross into a racerback. We appreciate that it fit all chest sizes, but the stretchy ribbed material that came with no padding, this bra left our girls bouncing around rather freely. Price at time of publish: $38 Material: Nylon modal blend | Size: XS/S-2XL| Color: 6 | Coverage: Full

Best Supportive Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Lightly Lined Triangle Bralette Amazon View On Amazon View On Anthropologie View On Barenecessities.com What We Love: The bralette gave us enough support to wear to the office as well. What We Don’t Love: Throwing it in the dryer revealed some fraying around the stitchings. “Support” and “bralettes” are usually not two words you find pieced together in a sentence. Understandably so, as a bralette typically comes sans all the supportive elements, like underwires and padding, in order to maintain its slim and comfortable features. While a bralette might not fully replace a full-support bra, we did find that the Calvin Klein seamless triangle bralette was the next best thing. The two adjustable straps that meet in a racerback gave our girls a nice gentle lift. On the front, there are full coverage cups molded into a triangular-shaped sports bra-like appearance that feature removable pads. The microfiber felt super soft against the skin and molded around our natural shape. We never worried about slipping out over the top or any accidental sideboob action; the bralette kept everything nicely tucked in. While we often only ever wear our bralettes in the house, this one actually enabled us to wear it to the office, thanks to the all day comfort and support it provided. After a long day’s wear, we threw the bra into the washer and dryer, just to find the beginnings of some fraying around the stitchings. To elongate its life, we recommend sticking to hand washing. Price at time of publish: $23 Material: Nylon, elastane | Size: XS-XL | Color: 15 | Coverage: Full

Best for Small Breasts Kalon Women’s 4 Pack Demi Padded Bralette 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: They’re low cut, which made them easy to wear underneath all kinds of tops. What We Don’t Love: The band portion begins to slide up after a few hours of wear. Considering bralettes are the less supportive sister to the traditional bra, it makes sense that smaller breasts gravitate to them more. We found the Kalon padded bralette to be quite minimal, both in coverage and in shape, which made them quite comfortable for our smaller girls. We felt like the bralette was doing the most with as little material as possible, which simply worked on small breasts because it fit out busts correctly (no gaping or excess fabric hanging around). Unlike the last few bralette options, this one has a deeper cut at the front, which made it much easier to pair with low-cut shirts and dresses. We wore them to the office without a problem and continued to wear them at home thanks to their comfort. We also appreciated that this one comes with clasps in the back with three different adjustable sizes, as well as adjustable straps as well, to help customize the fit. That being said, though, no matter how fitting we made the band, it started to slide up our chests after some hours. Nothing that bothered us at home, but in public, we constantly had to readjust it. The fabric also stretched along our bodies, and whipped back into its original shape after tossing it into the dryer. Price at time of publish: $35 Material: Nylon, spandex | Size: XS-XXL | Color: 15 | Coverage: Mid The 16 Best Pieces of Shapewear of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Large Breasts Wacoal Soft Sense Bralette 4.4 Wacoal View On Wacoal-america.com What We Love: The double-lined mesh in the cups gave our girls a good amount of coverage. What We Don’t Love: The lace tends to show from underneath your clothes. Yes, supportive and cute bralettes exist for bigger busts as well. Sapna Palep, CEO of luxury lingerie brand Journelle, explains that the “key is to make sure you are in the proper size, as the support comes from the band, rather than the wires.” This bralette from Wacoal, made with larger breasts in mind, starts from a size small, which according to their size guide, reflects a bra size of a 32D/DD. After trying it out, we think the size guide is accurate because it fit like a glove. Decked out in lace from the band to the straps, the bra looks as beautiful as it is functional. It covers the chest in a traditional bra shape (rather than a sports bra). And while it is still a bralette and doesn’t keep the chest together like a wired bra, we did find the double mesh lining in the cups to create a supportive fit unlike the others we’ve tried. The thicker lace straps frame the decolletage well and turn into a traditional strap that can be adjusted in the back.. On our large bust and small rib-caged body, the bra sizing fit miraculously well. Nothing ever dug, itched, or felt uncomfortable in any way while wearing this. The only thing we noticed was that the lace was not easy to hide. On any shirt with an open front, the lace poked out from the sides – something we found to look quite good, but we know that isn’t always a desired effect. On form-fitting tops, you could see the texture of the lace from underneath as well. Perhaps it’s more for a special occasions top, where you intentionally want to show the lace from underneath. Price at time of publish: $46 Material: Nylon, spandex | Size: S-2XL | Color: 5 | Coverage: Full