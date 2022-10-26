Read on for the best breast tapes of the year.

But, if you’ve never used boob tape before, admittedly, it can seem a little intimidating. Booby Tape is a great catchall for every boob shape, cup size, and occasion. But we spoke to experts to find other just-as-good options.

Boob tape does exactly what it sounds like — they’re fabric strips with strong adhesive to lift and shape the breasts into a fixed position. For those who don’t go braless, boob tape is a total savior. “Boob tape allows people to wear certain styles they may not feel comfortable wearing without a bra,” Charlotte Ryder, Director of Marketing Perky Pear tells InStyle, “It not only can create the look and cleavage they want in their outfits whilst being completely braless. It also gives people confidence in their clothes and helps them feel good.”

It’s hard to find the right bra. But it’s even harder to find the right bra for your outfit. The endless dress-then-undress cycle—trying on a push-up bra with a v-neck, a strapless bra with a low back, the bralette, the sports bra, the stick-on bra—can be exhausting. Sometimes you do need the lift, but maybe just without uncomfortable underwires and constraining straps. Enter the solution: Boob tape.

Best Overall: Booby Tape The Original Breast Tape Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart What We Love: This no-show solution is waterproof, so you can pair it with a bathing suit. What We Don’t Love: Maybe a few more skin tones would be nice. To those who have a disappointing relationship with their strapless bra (you think you can count on it until it lets you — and the girls — down), to the repetitive proclaimers of “I can’t go braless!” and to those who have sworn off low-backs and plunging necklines entirely, I present to you the solution: Booby Tape. Booby Tape is a stretchy spandex and cotton blend that moves freely with your skin. The product gets our seal of approval because it’s seamless, sweatproof, and easy to remove. It’s also reusable and won’t irritate the skin. Overall, this is a stay-in-place miracle formula that gives you confidence and holds you throughout the night. Talk about uplifting. Booby Tape also has a wide range of products from silicone nipple covers to breast masks. (Yup, they offer skincare for your boobs.) We wish they offered a few more skin tones, but other than that, we don’t have any complaints. Price at time of publish: $17 Material: Cotton, spandex | Number of Colors: 4 | Reusable: Yes

Best Value: Nue A Boob Job On The Go Nue View On Thebrandnue.com What We Love: These pre-cut strips are perfect for vacations and weddings. What We Don’t Love: You might need to double up if you have larger breasts. Nue’s impressive boob tape makes our list twice—first for its ready-to-go form. These hypoallergenic, pre-cut strips are packaged in an easily resealable pouch, which makes them ideal for vacations and events. You won’t have to worry about packing scissors because these nine-foot rolls come in three lengths already cut for you to use in a pinch or on the go. One size fits most breasts, but our only advice would be to double up if you have a larger chest size. Price at time of publish: $15 Material: Cotton, spandex | Number of Colors: 4 | Reusable: No

Best Splurge: Nueboo Ultimate Lift Kit Nueboo View On Nuebootape.com What We Love: This product lasts all night, without the worry that it’ll come undone. What We Don’t Love: The removal is taxing compared to other options on this list. We know that tape does the job, but it’s always nice to have a few extra tools in your kit—and Nueboo’s Ultimate Lift Kit is a top-notch investment for exactly that reason. This splurge-that’s-actually-a-steal is equipped with sculpting tape and nipple covers to give ultimate coverage and comfort while supporting the boobs. Plus, there are silicone inserts for instant volume. And not only are all of the products as comfortable as they are sculpting, but they’re also plastic surgeon-approved. Dr. Douglas Grace, Founder and CEO of GraceMed, recommends the following tape as it “works well, is hypoallergenic, and has a strong hold on the skin.” To remove, you need to rub coconut oil all over the tape, then let it sit for 15 minutes before slowly and gently pulling the tape off. Because of how strong it is, you could damage the skin (and your nipple for that matter if you choose not to wear a cover) if you don’t follow these steps—a blessing and a curse. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Cotton | Number of Colors: 3 | Reusable: Yes

Best For Large Breasts: Kmboobies Boob Tape Kmboobies View On Kmboobies.com What We Love: This brand supports up to M cup size. What We Don’t Love: The recommended use is only for up to six hours, so it’s not ideal for all-day events or wears. This breast tape from Kmboobies is the real deal for large breasts. Not only does it support cup sizes up to M, but it also completely transforms them. Whether it’s in a low-cut v-neck or a one-shoulder look, this tape lifts and shapes the boobs the same way a typical push-up bra would. It’s a tape that defies gravity and puts the myth to rest that larger breasts can’t be held up with adhesive. The removal is also easy and pain-free compared to other options, just be sure to use oil when you do take the strips off. It can only be worn for up to six hours, though, so this won’t be ideal for all-day events. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Cotton, spandex | Number of Colors: 4 | Reusable: No

Best For Small Breasts: Perky Pear Mini Lifts Perky Pear View On Boohoo.com View On Marissacollections.com View On Prettylittlething.us What We Love: These “mini lifts” provide a much stronger hold than your typical pasties. What We Don’t Love: There could be a wider shade range. Ideal for spaghetti-strapped silhouettes and cups A-C, these “mini lifts” don’t come as high on the chest bone due to not needing to hold as much weight. And while these circular pads have minimal coverage, they provide maximum lift. The brand offers tons of styles and solutions, but this one is a true game-changer for smaller breasts when you want some extra oomph. They’re also sweatproof, waterproof, and hypoallergenic, offering a comfortable feel on the skin. Plus, their website has an easy and helpful step-by-step tutorial on how to apply, which we love. We only wish they offered more shades. Price at time of publish: $28 Material: Cotton | Number of Colors: 3 | Reusable: Yes

Best Supportive: Brassybra 3 Sets Adhesive Bra Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com View On Hsn.com What We Love: This is designed to fit cup sizes A-G and delivers an unmatched lift, no matter your cup size. What We Don’t Love: We wish it was more than one-time use for the price. Ethically produced, inclusive, and ultra-supportive, this brand provides tape that doesn’t show under clothes and acts as a second skin by breathing and stretching with the body to maximize support. Brassybra uses a unique heat-reactive adhesive, so when you apply the product, it works with you — not against you. This sticker-like formula is also designed with larger breasts in mind. Oh, also: Stars like Miranda Lambert and Lizzo swear by it. Unfortunately, you can’t reuse the tape, which we find frustrating considering the high price tag. But for how supportive it is, it might be an easy factor to look past. Price at time of publish: $38 Material: Cotton | Number of Colors: 5 | Reusable: No

Best Lifting: Nue Breast Tape Free People View On Freepeople.com What We Love: The roll design makes it easy to cut and customize, depending on your outfit. What We Don’t Love: This ultra-lifting tape is for one-time use only. For ultimate lift and cleavage, Nue shapes and covers with just a few strips. “As a woman, you’re sometimes made to feel like you can’t wear certain things for your body type, which is simply not true,” entrepreneur Serena Kerrigan, TV Personality, CEO, and Creator of LFD tells InStyle. “I can easily wear anything and feel confident doing so with just a few pieces of Nue’s magical tape.” Kerrigan’s go-to way to secure the right fit is to cut four strips into the same size, place them underneath the nipple, then pull them up so that the end of the tape is behind the shoulders—almost like a stirrup. For a tighter fit, she recommends a friend strap you in. “Once it’s on, there’s no need to mess with it. I’ve worn it everywhere from red carpets, weddings, bachelorette parties, dates, and everything in between.” You can’t reuse them, but the one-time lift will be worthwhile. Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Cotton, spandex | Number of Colors: 4 | Reusable: No

Best Reusable: Bras & Honey Reusable Self Adhesive Boob Tape Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: Adjustment will not be needed throughout the night. What We Don’t Love: The removal is sometimes painful. With a stronghold that adheres to the skin, this Bras & Honey shapewear essential is as gentle, as it is supportive. The cotton-based tape lifts and shapes for however long you want and for as many times as you need, ensuring that you feel confident and your breasts stay perked up throughout the night. It’s also adjustable and customizable, stretching to the desired size for the body. And while it’s reusable, you won’t tell a difference between whether it’s the first or third-time use. You should always wear nipple covers when sporting this tape, only because removal is a little painful without them. Removing properly also is key to being able to use it again, so make sure you go slow when taking it off. Price at time of publish: $15 Material: Cotton | Number of Colors: 4 | Reusable: Yes

Best Plunge: NOOD Game Changer Lift and Shape Bra Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Express.com View On Freepeople.com What We Love: These offer a phenomenal, no-budge hold. What We Don’t Love: It’s pricey compared to other tape options. If you’re looking for a discrete, full-lift for your next decolletage-focused outfit, this is the tape for you. Exceptional for prolonged use or events like weddings, this easy-apply tape will last you all night. It’s ideal for backless, strapless, and plunging necklines, as it’s a molding and shapeable product. For deep Vs specifically, it can be placed on the sides of the boob for a dramatic lift. Also, it’s made of eco-friendly hemp, making it breathable and lighter than most other tapes. It comes in four different sizes, fitting up to DDD and G cup sizes, but regardless of your size, you’ll still receive the same lift whether you’re a B or G cup. Price at time of publish: $49 Material: Hemp | Number of Colors: 4 | Reusable: No