Need a Lift? These Are The 10 Best Boob Tapes of 2022 for Just That Booby tape might replace your go-to bra. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Booby Tape It's hard to find the right bra. But it's even harder to find the right bra for your outfit. The endless dress-then-undress cycle—trying on a push-up bra with a v-neck, a strapless bra with a low back, the bralette, the sports bra, the stick-on bra—can be exhausting. Sometimes you do need the lift, but maybe just without uncomfortable underwires and constraining straps. Enter the solution: Boob tape. Boob tape does exactly what it sounds like — they’re fabric strips with strong adhesive to lift and shape the breasts into a fixed position. For those who don’t go braless, boob tape is a total savior. “Boob tape allows people to wear certain styles they may not feel comfortable wearing without a bra,” Charlotte Ryder, Director of Marketing Perky Pear tells InStyle, “It not only can create the look and cleavage they want in their outfits whilst being completely braless. It also gives people confidence in their clothes and helps them feel good.” But, if you’ve never used boob tape before, admittedly, it can seem a little intimidating. Booby Tape is a great catchall for every boob shape, cup size, and occasion. But we spoke to experts to find other just-as-good options. Read on for the best breast tapes of the year. 7 Best Backless Bras of 2022 Our Top Picks Best Overall: Booby Tape The Original Breast Tape at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: Nue A Boob Job On The Go at Thebrandnue.com Jump to Review Best Splurge: Nueboo Ultimate Lift Kit at Nuebootape.com Jump to Review Best For Large Breasts: Kmboobies Boob Tape at Kmboobies.com Jump to Review Best For Small Breasts: Perky Pear Mini Lifts at Boohoo.com Jump to Review Best Supportive: Brassybra 3 Sets Adhesive Bra at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Lifting: Nue Breast Tape at Freepeople.com Jump to Review Best Reusable: Bras & Honey Reusable Boob Tape at Amazon Jump to Review Best Plunge: NOOD Lift and Shape Bra at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best for Sensitive Skin: Good Lines Classic Cut Boob Tape Kit at Goodlines.com Jump to Review Best Overall: Booby Tape The Original Breast Tape Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart What We Love: This no-show solution is waterproof, so you can pair it with a bathing suit. What We Don’t Love: Maybe a few more skin tones would be nice. To those who have a disappointing relationship with their strapless bra (you think you can count on it until it lets you — and the girls — down), to the repetitive proclaimers of “I can’t go braless!” and to those who have sworn off low-backs and plunging necklines entirely, I present to you the solution: Booby Tape. Booby Tape is a stretchy spandex and cotton blend that moves freely with your skin. The product gets our seal of approval because it’s seamless, sweatproof, and easy to remove. It’s also reusable and won’t irritate the skin. Overall, this is a stay-in-place miracle formula that gives you confidence and holds you throughout the night. Talk about uplifting. Booby Tape also has a wide range of products from silicone nipple covers to breast masks. (Yup, they offer skincare for your boobs.) We wish they offered a few more skin tones, but other than that, we don’t have any complaints. Price at time of publish: $17 Material: Cotton, spandex | Number of Colors: 4 | Reusable: Yes Best Value: Nue A Boob Job On The Go Nue View On Thebrandnue.com What We Love: These pre-cut strips are perfect for vacations and weddings.What We Don’t Love: You might need to double up if you have larger breasts. Nue’s impressive boob tape makes our list twice—first for its ready-to-go form. These hypoallergenic, pre-cut strips are packaged in an easily resealable pouch, which makes them ideal for vacations and events. You won’t have to worry about packing scissors because these nine-foot rolls come in three lengths already cut for you to use in a pinch or on the go. One size fits most breasts, but our only advice would be to double up if you have a larger chest size. Price at time of publish: $15 Material: Cotton, spandex | Number of Colors: 4 | Reusable: No Best Splurge: Nueboo Ultimate Lift Kit Nueboo View On Nuebootape.com What We Love: This product lasts all night, without the worry that it’ll come undone. What We Don’t Love: The removal is taxing compared to other options on this list. We know that tape does the job, but it’s always nice to have a few extra tools in your kit—and Nueboo’s Ultimate Lift Kit is a top-notch investment for exactly that reason. This splurge-that’s-actually-a-steal is equipped with sculpting tape and nipple covers to give ultimate coverage and comfort while supporting the boobs. Plus, there are silicone inserts for instant volume. And not only are all of the products as comfortable as they are sculpting, but they’re also plastic surgeon-approved. Dr. Douglas Grace, Founder and CEO of GraceMed, recommends the following tape as it “works well, is hypoallergenic, and has a strong hold on the skin.” To remove, you need to rub coconut oil all over the tape, then let it sit for 15 minutes before slowly and gently pulling the tape off. Because of how strong it is, you could damage the skin (and your nipple for that matter if you choose not to wear a cover) if you don’t follow these steps—a blessing and a curse. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Cotton | Number of Colors: 3 | Reusable: Yes Best For Large Breasts: Kmboobies Boob Tape Kmboobies View On Kmboobies.com What We Love: This brand supports up to M cup size. What We Don’t Love: The recommended use is only for up to six hours, so it’s not ideal for all-day events or wears. This breast tape from Kmboobies is the real deal for large breasts. Not only does it support cup sizes up to M, but it also completely transforms them. Whether it’s in a low-cut v-neck or a one-shoulder look, this tape lifts and shapes the boobs the same way a typical push-up bra would. It’s a tape that defies gravity and puts the myth to rest that larger breasts can’t be held up with adhesive. The removal is also easy and pain-free compared to other options, just be sure to use oil when you do take the strips off. It can only be worn for up to six hours, though, so this won’t be ideal for all-day events. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Cotton, spandex | Number of Colors: 4 | Reusable: No Best For Small Breasts: Perky Pear Mini Lifts Perky Pear View On Boohoo.com View On Marissacollections.com View On Prettylittlething.us What We Love: These “mini lifts” provide a much stronger hold than your typical pasties. What We Don’t Love: There could be a wider shade range. Ideal for spaghetti-strapped silhouettes and cups A-C, these “mini lifts” don’t come as high on the chest bone due to not needing to hold as much weight. And while these circular pads have minimal coverage, they provide maximum lift. The brand offers tons of styles and solutions, but this one is a true game-changer for smaller breasts when you want some extra oomph. They’re also sweatproof, waterproof, and hypoallergenic, offering a comfortable feel on the skin. Plus, their website has an easy and helpful step-by-step tutorial on how to apply, which we love. We only wish they offered more shades. Price at time of publish: $28 Material: Cotton | Number of Colors: 3 | Reusable: Yes Best Supportive: Brassybra 3 Sets Adhesive Bra Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com View On Hsn.com What We Love: This is designed to fit cup sizes A-G and delivers an unmatched lift, no matter your cup size.What We Don’t Love: We wish it was more than one-time use for the price. Ethically produced, inclusive, and ultra-supportive, this brand provides tape that doesn’t show under clothes and acts as a second skin by breathing and stretching with the body to maximize support. Brassybra uses a unique heat-reactive adhesive, so when you apply the product, it works with you — not against you. This sticker-like formula is also designed with larger breasts in mind. Oh, also: Stars like Miranda Lambert and Lizzo swear by it. Unfortunately, you can’t reuse the tape, which we find frustrating considering the high price tag. But for how supportive it is, it might be an easy factor to look past. Price at time of publish: $38 Material: Cotton | Number of Colors: 5 | Reusable: No Best Lifting: Nue Breast Tape Free People View On Freepeople.com What We Love: The roll design makes it easy to cut and customize, depending on your outfit. What We Don’t Love: This ultra-lifting tape is for one-time use only. For ultimate lift and cleavage, Nue shapes and covers with just a few strips. “As a woman, you’re sometimes made to feel like you can’t wear certain things for your body type, which is simply not true,” entrepreneur Serena Kerrigan, TV Personality, CEO, and Creator of LFD tells InStyle. “I can easily wear anything and feel confident doing so with just a few pieces of Nue’s magical tape.” Kerrigan’s go-to way to secure the right fit is to cut four strips into the same size, place them underneath the nipple, then pull them up so that the end of the tape is behind the shoulders—almost like a stirrup. For a tighter fit, she recommends a friend strap you in. “Once it’s on, there’s no need to mess with it. I’ve worn it everywhere from red carpets, weddings, bachelorette parties, dates, and everything in between.” You can’t reuse them, but the one-time lift will be worthwhile. Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Cotton, spandex | Number of Colors: 4 | Reusable: No Best Reusable: Bras & Honey Reusable Self Adhesive Boob Tape Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: Adjustment will not be needed throughout the night. What We Don’t Love: The removal is sometimes painful. With a stronghold that adheres to the skin, this Bras & Honey shapewear essential is as gentle, as it is supportive. The cotton-based tape lifts and shapes for however long you want and for as many times as you need, ensuring that you feel confident and your breasts stay perked up throughout the night. It’s also adjustable and customizable, stretching to the desired size for the body. And while it’s reusable, you won’t tell a difference between whether it’s the first or third-time use. You should always wear nipple covers when sporting this tape, only because removal is a little painful without them. Removing properly also is key to being able to use it again, so make sure you go slow when taking it off. Price at time of publish: $15 Material: Cotton | Number of Colors: 4 | Reusable: Yes Best Plunge: NOOD Game Changer Lift and Shape Bra Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Express.com View On Freepeople.com What We Love: These offer a phenomenal, no-budge hold.What We Don’t Love: It’s pricey compared to other tape options. If you’re looking for a discrete, full-lift for your next decolletage-focused outfit, this is the tape for you. Exceptional for prolonged use or events like weddings, this easy-apply tape will last you all night. It’s ideal for backless, strapless, and plunging necklines, as it’s a molding and shapeable product. For deep Vs specifically, it can be placed on the sides of the boob for a dramatic lift. Also, it’s made of eco-friendly hemp, making it breathable and lighter than most other tapes. It comes in four different sizes, fitting up to DDD and G cup sizes, but regardless of your size, you’ll still receive the same lift whether you’re a B or G cup. Price at time of publish: $49 Material: Hemp | Number of Colors: 4 | Reusable: No Best for Sensitive Skin: Good Lines Classic Cut Boob Tape Kit Good Lines View On Goodlines.com What We Love: These are seamless, appearing invisible underneath clothes. What We Don’t Love: They only carry up to size E (which converts to a DD). Good Lines is a no-show solution with ample coverage. When you’re wearing these pear-shaped stick-ons, there will be no worries about them falling off or poorly fitting, but most of all, there will be no concern that they’ll irritate sensitive areas. Not only is this tape medical grade and hypoallergenic, but there are also selections on the site for adhesive strengths that fit your skin; you can match the tape to your skin color and your desired bonding support. However, the brand recommends only choosing the “extreme” adhesive for anyone who has already tried the “strong” hold and didn’t think it worked for them because it’s so strong, it might damage the skin if used incorrectly. Good Lines offers a roll version or these pre-cut pieces, which we prefer because this kit also comes with nipple covers, so you don’t need to buy them separately. Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Cotton, spandex| Number of Colors: 4 | Reusable: No What To Keep In Mind Material When shopping for boob tape, it’s important to pay attention to fabrics and materials so that your skin doesn’t become irritated. According to Perky Pear Marketing Director Charlotte Ryder, adding trustworthy tapes to your cart that are “lightweight, breathable, and super soft materials like cotton” will lessen the likeliness of redness or irritation. Some feature a tiny bit of spandex for extra stretch, or in the case of NOOD, hemp for an eco-conscious, extra-sensitive tape. As always, be sure to patch test before applying to ensure no sensitivities or allergies. You can do this by applying a small piece of tape to the breast area and leave on for 24 hours. Skin Tone Inclusive skin-toned fabrics will blend into the body, ensuring a seamless and no-show effect. Unless a tape—or any undergarment—is close to your skin tone, it will be detectable under light-colored or sheer fabrics. All of the options on this list come in a multitude of shade ranges, so you’re sure to find the right one for you. Your Questions, Answered How do you apply boob tape? Different brands depend on the style of their tape (typically, the brand will have a how-to section on its website to advise). According to Bianca and Bridgett Roccisano, Co-Founders of Booby Tape, the general rule of thumb is to apply to clean skin that is free of moisturizers and oils. “You’ll want to place your breast in the desired position, then apply your tape to hold your breast in place,” the founders tell InStyle, meaning that you should stretch the body part, rather than the tape itself. Elevate the breast and use the other hand to tape the base of the boob tape with the base of your breast. You can do this laying down, too. Do not apply too much tension on the tape when pulling up, as it risks longevity of the adhesive and “it reduces the risk of irritation caused by excess skin traction.” How do you remove boob tape? Remove the skin from the tape — not the tape from the skin. “Boob Tape will come off easily if you take it off gently and carefully,” the Booby Tape co-founders tell InStyle. While it might be tempting to rip it off like a band-aid, paring the tape off slowly, while supporting the skin behind the tape, is your best bet for a painless peel. "That means, while one hand is peeling the tape off, the other hand is firmly holding back the skin behind the tape." To help with removal, use a skin-specific adhesive remover, or soak in baby oil/coconut oil for about 15 minutes. Plenty of brands like Perky Pear and Kmboobies have products that will dissolve the adhesive and help the removal. Why Trust InStyle Philadelphia-based freelance writer Morgan Sullivan has written for multiple publications, including Cosmopolitan, Refinery29, and Elle, focusing mainly on beauty, fashion, and health topics. For this story, she interviewed Serena Kerrigan, TV personality and creator of LFD, Bianca and Bridgett Roccisano, co-founders of Booby Tape, Charlotte Ryder, director of marketing for Perky Pear, and Dr. Douglas Grace, founder of GraceMed.