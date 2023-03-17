The 11 Best Bodysuits of 2023

Consider this your wallet's final warning. One (or all, we won’t judge) of these fabulous bodysuits might just make it onto your next bank statement.

To help you find your next favorite bodysuit, we researched the best retailers on the market and spoke with three style experts to answer all your need-to-know questions. While curating this collection, we searched high and low for options that were durable, flattering, and available in a wide range of sizes to suit any body type.

Bodysuits are the gift that keeps on giving. As a versatile clothing option that can instantly transform any look — and be dressed up or down — it’s no wonder they’re considered a wardrobe staple. Bodysuits complement every figure in a way that regular shirts simply can’t: Most help snatch in your waist and seamlessly tuck into pants without spills or folds, so you always look sleek and put together when wearing one.

Best Overall Girlfriend Collective Fern Coco Scoop Bodysuit Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com What We Love: This bodysuit (and every bodysuit Girlfriend Collective has to offer) comes with a built-in support band if you don’t want to wear a bra. What We Don’t Love: The bodysuit’s dye might bleed during the first wash. Girlfriend Collective is known for its high-quality and sustainable clothing, crafting their pieces with the environment and the consumer in mind. The “Coco Scoop” is made of 89 percent recycled plastic bottles and has a lightweight, soft feel to it. The inclusive size range covers bodies from XXS to 6XL; plus, you have the option to choose between a thong or brief bottom. When it comes to bodysuits, we constantly find ourselves asking: Will my girls get enough coverage or are nipple pasties in order? With this pick you can rest assured that your bust will be supported thanks to the seamless built-in bra that adequately holds you in. Without any clasps or closures the bodysuit is also extremely comfortable, and you won’t have to worry about anything poking into your skin. Honestly, there’s so much to love about this bodysuit, but be sure to wash it alone before wearing it — the dye can bleed a bit, but this issue should be resolved after one wash. Price at time of publish: $58 Size Range: XXS—6XL | Colors: 5 | Material: Recycled plastic bottles, spandex | Gusset Closure: Sewn

Best Budget Old Navy Fitted Sleeveless Square Neck Bodysuit Old Navy View On Gap.com What We Love: This bodysuit features a square neckline that adds an elevated touch to the silhouette. What We Don’t Love: If you put it in the dryer it can shrink. If there’s one thing Old Navy knows how to do, it’s make an affordable wardrobe staple. This bodysuit is the perfect option for anyone who wants to try out a bodysuit without breaking the bank. The square neckline adds a trendy aspect that elegantly frames your face, elevating your basic tank top. And, along with basic colors like white, black, and brown, this piece is also offered in a bright blue if you want to add a pop of color to your wardrobe. Part of Old Navy’s body-positive collection, this piece features a wide size range (up to 4XL) and beautifully hugs curves without feeling restrictive. Overall, we love this bodysuit for its quality, comfort, and impossibly flattering silhouette. It is, however, at risk of shrinking should you throw it in the dryer. Make sure to hang-dry instead to maintain the original shape. Price at time of publish: $25 Size Range: XS—4XL | Colors: 6 | Material: Cotton, spandex | Gusset Closure: Sewn

Best Splurge Goldsign Fonteyn Asymmetric Bodysuit Shopbop View On Shopbop.com What We Love: This bodysuit is an elegant addition to any outfit. What We Don’t Love: This piece is dry-clean only. Not all bodysuits serve as basic tank tops. Some are a statement on their own, and that includes this option from Goldsign. Personal stylist and founder of Howtobeestylish, Bee Stewart, recommends Goldsign for anyone looking to add some opulence to their wardrobe. “What I love most about this piece is that it isn’t as casual as most bodysuits tend to be,” she tells InStyle. “It’s very elevated and dressy, which is the cheat code to make any outfit feel put together without putting much thought into it.” This bodysuit features an asymmetric, off-the-shoulder neckline, a ruched bodice, and long sleeves. You can wear it to the office with pantsuits, a dinner party with a maxi skirt, or on a casual day out with jeans. The only caveat is that it must be dry-cleaned — avoid accidentally throwing it in the washer if you want it to maintain its texture and shape. Price at time of publish: $348 Size Range: XS—L | Colors: 1 | Material: Viscose, polyamide, elastane | Gusset Closure: Snap

Best Plus-Size Smash+Tess Sadie Scoop Neck Bodysuit Smash+Tess View On Smashtess.com What We Love: The fabric is incredible — it’s stretchy yet structured and also smoothes out your body all at the same time. What We Don’t love: The gusset is sewn closed, so you’ll have to completely undress if you need to use the bathroom. Smash + Tess’s Sadie Scoop Neck Bodysuit will cling to you in all the right places. The classic silhouette hugs curves and provides ample coverage with the scoop neck cut, so can comfortably wear a bra underneath, no problem. We absolutely love the fabric, too — it’s stretchy yet structured so it hugs curves and smooths out the contours of your body without feeling restrictive. We applaud Smash + Tess for showcasing models with different body types in the garment as well, because it gives shoppers a good idea of how it might look on them. Though it doesn’t go up to a 6XL like the Girlfriend Collective Fern Coco Scoop, it does go up to a 4XL, which is much more inclusive than many other options we found. We do wish the gusset had a snap closure for convenience (you have to get completely undressed if you want to use the bathroom), but we can forgive that minor detail for how this bodysuit makes us feel. Plus, if you want a more trendy style, you can check out the Olivia Cut-Out Bodysuit from the brand, which is also offered in an impressive size range. Price at time of publish: $49 (originally $70) Size Range: 3XS—4XL | Colors: 2 | Material: Rayon made from bamboo, cotton | Gusset Closure: Sewn The Best Plus-Size Clothing Box Subscriptions

Best for Long Torsos ASOS DESIGN Tall V Neck Lace Trim Long Sleeve Bodysuit ASOS View On Asos What We Love: This is made specifically for people who are 5’9 or taller. What We Don’t Love: The shoulders can stretch out if stored incorrectly. ASOS is a great resource for anyone with specific clothing needs. This bodysuit, specifically made for women 5’9 or taller, has an elongated body and a charming v-neck embellished with a small lace trim. Stylist Carla Rockmore especially recommends ASOS for modern designs. “They offer super trendy styles that won’t break the bank,” she says. This bodysuit is the perfect combination of timeless and timely, with its classic black or white colorways and long sleeves. Because this is made of jersey fabric, it’s best to fold it rather than hanging so the shoulders don’t stretch out. So long as you store it properly, the cut can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion for years to come. Price at time of publish: $29 Size Range: US 0—US 16 | Colors: 2 | Material: Jersey | Gusset Closure: Sewn

Best Short-Sleeve Aritzia Contour Crew Short Sleeve Bodysuit Aritzia View On Aritzia.com What We Love: The double-layered fabric is durable and has a supportive shapewear-inspired silhouette. What We Don’t Love: Basic colors sell out (very) quickly. Aritzia’s Contour Crew bodysuit is as stylish as it is functional. This bright green hue is perfect for the summer, but if that’s not your speed they have 21 other options to choose from. InStyle writer Bianca Kratky has this bodysuit, and finds it to be buttery soft yet sturdy. Despite them not having built-in padding around the chest, the double-layered fabric provides enough coverage for smaller chested women to go braless. The bodysuit has an overall luxe feel to it, so much so that even sweatpants look elegant when paired together. Its simple, cap-sleeved design makes it the perfect closet chameleon. Dress it up with a mini skirt and heels, or down with a pair of jeans and sneakers. You can’t go wrong either way. Just don’t leave it sitting in your cart for too long (especially if you’re eyeing a basic color), as they sell out quite quickly. Price at time of publish: $48 Size Range: 2XS—2XL | Color: 22 | Material: Nylon, elastane | Gusset Closure: Snap

Best Long-Sleeve Free People Turnt Bodysuit View On Belk.com View On Bloomingdales View On Freepeople.com What We Love: The deep v-neckline makes this the perfect option for a night out. What We Don’t Love: It may be difficult to find a bra that works with this piece. Free People’s Turnt bodysuit will take you from dinner to the bar, or anywhere else you’d like to go, for that matter. The plunging neckline along with the slinky fabric makes for a cheeky fit, while the elongated sleeves accentuate the arms and lean into a relaxed appeal. One of our favorite aspects of the design is the deep v-cut, but you may have issues deciding on what undergarment to wear with it (if anything at all). We recommend opting for nipple pasties or lean into a flirty look by allowing a lace bra to peep through. Price at time of publish: $68 Size Range: XS—XL | Colors: 9 | Material: Polyester, elastane | Gusset Closure: Snap

Best Shapewear Skims Crew Neck Bodysuit Skims View On Skims.com What We Love: The wide size range covers bodies from XXS to 5XL What We Don’t Love: The head hole is pretty small. Here to snatch your waist is the Skims crew neck bodysuit. It has a second-skin feel, made possible with their nylon and spandex material that hugs around your curves without feeling too tight or constraining. The design is thoughtful, too: The arm and leg openings are lined with a satin stretch stitching that prevents chafing, cuts, and any other discomfort. Going up to a size 5XL, you’ll find this bodysuit will look flattering on all bodies, especially when paired with an open cardigan and jeans. That being said, the head hole is really small. While it does stretch, we recommend doing your makeup after putting this on to avoid any mishaps. Price at time of publish: $68 Size Range: XXS—5XL | Colors: 3 | Material: Nylon, spandex | Gusset Closure: Snap

Best Backless Los Angeles Apparel Dance Bodysuit Los Angeles Apparel View On Losangelesapparel.net What We Love: This bodysuit has a classic dancer’s leotard look. What We Don’t Love: It runs a little small, so size up if you are unsure. Backless bodysuits can be a tricky find, but the right one adds a gorgeous detail to your look that’s worth the hunt. InStyle writer Bianca Kratky owns this backless option from Los Angeles Apparel, and adores how flattering it looks all around. On top of the open back, there is a low cut under the arm that offers a little side-boob action. This may sound like you’re showing a lot of skin, but it also features a high-neck front (so we recommend avoiding necklaces and opting for hoops when styling). Much like the name suggests, it gives you a 70’s dancing queen vibe. The material is mostly made of cotton, so it doesn’t have the same silky feel as the Skims option, but still provides ample comfort. Note that all of Los Angeles Apparel’s bodysuits run a little small, so size up if you're unsure. Price at time of publish: $38 Size Range: XS—XL | Color: 11 | Material: Cotton, elastane | Gusset Closure: Sewn

Best Strapless Lulus Endless Allure Satin Strapless Bustier Bodysuit Lulus View On Lulus What We Love: The shiny satin fabric is elegant yet sexy, making this perfect to wear on a night out. What We Don’t Love: Though the bodice is structured to support your chest, the cups are a tad too small for bigger busts. Anything strapless can walk a fine line — you need to feel supported so you’re not constantly hiking up your top all night. Luckily, we found a bodysuit that provides enough support without skimping on style: The Lulus Endless Allure Satin Strapless Bustier Bodysuit. We love that it combines elegant aspects, like the satin fabric and sweetheart neckline, with sultry details (the strapless, bustier cut gives this a bit of a lingerie feel). The padded underwire cups mold to your chest, and hidden no-slip strips are included along the top of the cup, so your girls will stay in place even if you’re out dancing. On the back of the bodysuit there’s also an exposed zipper. This smart design feature isn’t just for looks, it also ensures a snug fit so you feel comfortable throughout the night. Despite all of the support, the cups do run a little small, so if you have a larger bust size this may not be ideal for you. Price at time of publish: $34 Size Range: XS—XL | Color: 3 | Material: Polyester, spandex | Gusset Closure: Snap