We Tested 18 Types of Body Makeup — These 8 Products Cover Everything from Varicose Veins to Tattoos

Designed to be used all over the body (not just your arms and legs), body makeup comes in a variety of finishes with coverage ranging from full to sheer. With that said, it can be tricky to find the right one for your needs. To help you out, we tasked InStyle testers to put 18 of the most popular body makeup products to the test. Keeping feel, coverage, transfer resistance, and water resistance top of mind, the testers narrowed down the eight best body makeup products of 2022. In the end, Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation came out on top thanks to its full coverage, smooth finish, and high scores in all of the aforementioned categories.

Makeup isn’t just for your face. It can be worn in so many ways below your neck. Whether you want to conceal a scar, a tattoo, a vein — you name it — or make the skin on your body look as glowy and snatched as your face, body makeup will be your new best friend.

A sheer alternative for your face and body, this option from MAC has a cult following for a number of reasons. First, it’s long-wearing, so it’ll last through a long day at the office or while out running errands. Second, it comes in 30 shades, making it easier to find your perfect match. And, finally, although it’s more see-through than other options on this list, it helps balance the look of discoloration and uneven skin on your body. “It seems more like a skin tint than a foundation, meaning it didn’t cover scars or tattoos very well. But, it evened out my skin,” our tester explains.

What We Love: This foundation comes in 30 shades, so it’s likely that you’ll find the right match.

Thanks to Dermablend Quick Fix Body Foundation Stick, covering an imperfection in a pinch has never been easier. Similar to a facial foundation stick, this glides across skin and deposits a creamy yet matte full-coverage pigment, enveloping you in a weightless second skin. “It covered all of my arm tattoos and looked just as great after exposure to water,” our tester mentions. “Even though it’s a thick formula housed in a compact stick, it feels lightweight and breathable.” Keep in mind, though, that blending can be a bit difficult because it dries on contact with the skin. It’s great for covering a small imperfection, but if you’re looking to blend it over a larger area, try the liquid version of the formula mentioned above.

What We Don’t Love: Blending can be a bit difficult if you let it sit too long.

When a situation calls for a big scar or tattoo to remain covered for a long period of time, you’re basically putting all of your trust in the power of a body foundation. If you need a product to last through hours of wedding photos or a lengthy business outing, Estée Lauder Double Wear Maximum Cover Camouflage Foundation for Face and Body is as long-lasting (and full coverage) as it gets. “Despite the formula being lightweight, it dries down to a matte finish that, in one pass, pretty much covered my entire arm tattoo,” our reviewer shares. “Even when I soaked my arm in water, it didn’t budge.” Something to note: The formula is on the thicker side, so it may involve a little extra effort to blend in. The tester admits she had the most success using a dense makeup brush (like Sephora Collection Pro Foundation Brush ) to blend everything in properly.

This Blurring Body Glow from +Lux Unfiltered is like an Instagram filter for your body. It offers a subtle bronzed tint that blurs the look of imperfections, and leaves skin looking dewy and glazed. It’s loaded with shea butter, squalane, sunflower seed oil, and vitamin C to keep skin nourished and hydrated, while also serving up a healthy dose of shimmer. “I used a conservative amount and it covered about half of my forearm,” our tester says. “Once it’s on your body, it stays there. Even when I rubbed my arm with a towel, a very minimal amount of product came off.” However, if you tend to take a less-is-more approach to makeup, this one may not be for you. “There was a lot of shimmer going on, and it was a little bit much for me,” she admits. “I wish there was an option with less glitter for those who want a glow but not a full-on shimmer.” With the bottle being the largest on this list, this one will last you a long time. If you plan on using body makeup daily, definitely consider this option.

Ever wonder how every inch of a celeb’s skin looks like it's glistening? We’ll let you in on a little secret: It’s body makeup. While body makeup can be great for hiding imperfections, it's also key to a glowy, runway-ready décolletage. The super-silky Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint from Fenty Beauty offers a sheer wash of coverage with a hefty helping of shimmer. “It’s velvety smooth to the touch but feels like I have nothing on,” our reviewer says. “It won’t cover a large tattoo or a dark scar, but it provides a nice glow with a hint of color and a blurring effect.” The best part is that it’s humidity-, sweat-, and transfer-resistant, so there’s basically nothing that can get in the way of your glow. “This one can come in handy for those who sweat a lot,” she adds. “Plus, a little goes a long way so you can get more use out of it.”

What We Don’t Love: You won’t be able to cover tattoos or scars with this, so if you’re looking for full coverage, you should try something else.

Tattoos are worth flaunting, but it’s understandable if you want to cover them up in certain situations. Enter: Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup. Suitable for all skin types, the full-coverage, fade-proof formula easily masks the look of tattoos, birthmarks, and more. “When I first applied it, I was worried that the shade I selected would be too light, but once it was blended in, I couldn’t tell where the foundation ended and where my skin began,” our tester explains. “Once it dried down, I ran my hand across my arm and it felt silky smooth.” Even after splashing her arm with water and blotting it with a towel, there was minimal transfer. “When I heavily wiped my arm with the towel, I’ll admit there was a bit of transfer, but given how rough I was being, it was expected,” she says. If there was anything we wish we could change about this product, it would be the shade range. While there are a bunch of options on both ends of the spectrum, there aren’t as many shades available for those with medium skin tones.

What We Love: With this body makeup, you can hide veins, stretch marks, and more while keeping your skin protected from the sun with SPF 25.

If a scar, mark, or vein is keeping you from flaunting what you’ve got, this full-coverage body concealer from Black Opal should be on your radar. The super creamy formula is easy to blend and effectively erases the look of blemishes in seconds. “The product is lightweight and easy to manipulate with the accompanying sponge applicator,” our tester explains. “Once it was blended in, the ultra-pigmented formula covered everything.” Even when submerging her makeup-covered arm in water and blotting it with a towel, the concealer stayed intact on her skin, making it the perfect choice for beach or pool days. One thing to keep in mind: There are only seven shades, each of which skews dark. While this is a fantastic pick for those with deeper skin tones, those with fair skin probably won’t find a proper match.

What We Love: This full-coverage concealer acts like an eraser to camouflage the look of blemishes, scars, tattoos, and more.

Like we mentioned before, body makeup can have a ton of different uses. But, no matter what you’re using it for, you want it to last. This foundation from Dior can be used on both your face and your body for cohesive, budge-proof coverage from head to toe. According to the brand, the formula is ‘extreme condition-proof,’ meaning you can wear it during a HIIT workout, through a heatwave, or in a rainstorm and it’ll stay put — no matter where you’ve applied it. It’s available in 40 shades, with a range of warm, cool, and neutral undertones, so you’ll be able to find a perfect match “I have neutral undertones and I was able to find my perfect fit,” our tester shares. “The foundation covered the veins in my arm without creasing or smudging; I actually felt naked even with the makeup on.” The best part of all is that a little goes a long way. Even though the bottle is small, you only need a little bit to cover large areas with ease.

What We Don’t Love: It has a watery consistency that can leak out of the bottle if not secured properly.

Our Testing Process

To start, we spent about a week researching the top-rated body makeup products on the market. After honing in on online ratings, we spent 24 hours putting the 18 most popular ones to the test. We had each of our testers try the formulas so that they could analyze the performance of each, and write down their insights throughout the process. In doing so, our testers rated each body makeup product on a scale of 1 to 5 in four key categories: Feel, coverage, water resistance, and transfer resistance. Once the data was collected, we were able to narrow down the original pool of products to the 8 best body makeup products of 2022.

What to Keep in Mind

Coverage

The type of coverage you should look for depends entirely on what you’re intending on using the body makeup for. If you’re in the market for something to cover up veins, scars, and birthmarks, a full-coverage option (like Black Opal Total Coverage Face + Body Concealer) is your best bet. But, if you’re after a subtle glow, a shimmery product, like +Lux Unfiltered N°10 Blurring Body Glow, is a good go-to. Just be sure to keep in mind that you should avoid using body makeup on broken skin or eczema. According to board-certified dermatologist Michelle Henry, M.D., the ingredients in most body makeup products can hinder the normal skin healing process. “Using body makeup during an eczema flare up can irritate the skin even more, causing redness, itchiness, and patchiness,” she explains.

Water-Resistance

If you’re planning on wearing body makeup to the beach or pool, make sure the formula you choose is water-resistant, like our best overall winner Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation. Our testers found each of these high-coverage body makeup products to be water-, transfer-, and sweat-resistant, which is key because the last thing you want is for your body makeup to come dripping off after one quick dip.

Cosmetic chemist Julie Pefferman tells InStyle that ‘waterproof’ and ‘water-resistant’ don’t mean the same thing. “The word waterproof indicates that less reapplication is needed, whereas water-resistant products (like sunscreen and body makeup) typically require touch ups,” she says. “While formulations vary, silicones (which are used in most body makeup products to help increase spreadability and blur imperfections) actually aid in water-resistance. These silicones make a permeable film that helps formulas be more long-lasting.”

Size

Another thing to consider when shopping for body makeup is the size of the bottle or tube. Generally, you’ll want the makeup to cover a large area (like an arm, a leg or a shoulder, for example), so look for a product that is big enough to last you multiple uses. The Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup, which is 3.4 oz., is one of the largest on this list, and, because a little goes a long way, you’ll get plenty of use out of it.

Your Questions, Answered

What is body makeup?

According to professional makeup artist Molly R. Stern, body makeup is a type of foundation that can be used directly on the body. Most often, it’s used to blur imperfections (like scars, veins, and bruises), and cover tattoos that take up a large surface area, but it can also be useful in evening out the overall look of your skin tone.

How do you apply body makeup?

There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to applying body makeup. “You can apply it with your hands, a body mit, a sponge, or brushes,” Stern says. “It all depends on what you’re going for. If it’s glowing legs, use your hands; but if you’re looking to cover up tinier imperfections or add details, opt for a brush.”

Can you use body makeup on your face?

According to Pefferman, the main ingredients in body makeup are quite similar to foundation for the face. “Foundation for the face usually has a higher percentage of powders, though, which may not feel great all over the body,” she explains. “Body makeup, on the other hand, contains more silicones and emollients, which make it easier to spread.”

Despite having a similar chemistry, Pefferman says that makeup created specifically for the body might be too much for the skin on the face. “Generally, if it’s for the body only, it will feel heavy and sticky on the face,” she adds. Unless, of course, the formula you choose is crafted for use both on the face and body, like MAC Studio Radiance Face And Body Radiant Sheer Foundation.

Can you wear body makeup and sunscreen at the same time?

Chances are if you’re using body makeup to cover up a scar while you’re wearing a bikini, a bottle of sunscreen isn’t too far away. “Body makeup formulas that also contain SPF can be a great way to give the skin extra protection against the sun’s harmful rays,” says Dr. Henry. As the name suggests, Estée Lauder Double Wear Maximum Cover Camouflage Foundation For Face and Body SPF 15 is a full-coverage formula that contains sunscreen. Even if your body makeup contains SPF, be sure to apply an SPF of at least 30 beforehand for adequate protection from the sun.

How do you make body makeup last a long time?

According to Stern, exfoliation is key. “Exfoliating the skin once a week will help the makeup wear longer,” she says. Pefferman, who has formulated long-lasting cosplay makeup, agrees. “Avoid using lotion before the body makeup — it works best if your skin is clean and dry,” she adds. “After applying the body makeup, add setting powder. Then, add more product on top of the setting powder to build coverage.”

What is InStyle Picks?

Did you notice the InStyle Picks seal of approval at the top of this story? That means our team of testers has reviewed every product on this list using a unique methodology to ensure it’s really worth your time, money, and attention. We may get samples for free to try but we never promise positive (or any!) coverage in exchange. Put simply: InStyle picks are products we love, and we’ve put them to the test to be sure you will too.

Why Trust InStyle

Caitlyn Martyn is a commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, makeup, hair, and fashion. With expert insight from a dermatologist, a makeup artist and a cosmetic chemist (plus tester first-hand experience), she poured over product specifications and rounded up our top picks for this story. Caitlyn has experience researching, testing and writing about beauty products.

Want more product recommendations? From best-in-class concealer to the black pants you need for work, check out all of our InStyle Picks content.

