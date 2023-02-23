10 Black-Owned Hair Care Products I Can't Live Without

There are so many amazing products out there that can help you achieve the perfect hairstyle while also supporting Black-owned businesses . From styling products to nourishing treatments, I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite Black-owned hair care products that I love — I know you will, too.

When it comes to haircare, there's nothing quite like finding products that were made specifically for your hair type. And, if you can find them from Black-owned businesses, even better. If you’re looking for haircare products that are made with love by Black founders, then look no further

01 of 10 Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil Mielle To shop: $10; mielleorganics.com This award-winning hair oil from Mielle went viral on TikTok — and for good reason. Not only does it smell amazing (it has a light, refreshing rosemary and mint scent), but it also makes my hair feel amazing. The oil is infused with biotin (a vitamin that helps with the production of keratin), rosemary oil (known to help fight balding and improve hair retention), and 30 other essential oils and nutrients. These are all designed to encourage stronger and healthier hair growth, nourish the hair follicles, smooth split ends, and even fight a dry scalp. You can apply it to your scalp, use it in specialized scalp treatments, enjoy it during a hot oil treatment, or use it as regular split-end care. It works with all hair types and textures.

02 of 10 Retro Rich Empress Chebe Hair Butter Retro Rich To shop: $21; retrorichcompany.com I have very dry hair that struggles to keep in moisture. I’ve tried a lot of products and believe me, this cream is one I can really say works. This rich cream is made with shea butter and natural chebe powder, an extract that's been used by women in Chad (a region in Africa) to help keep their hair long and healthy for centuries. I found that my hair was able to hold in moisture for a much longer amount of time which made it stronger. In turn, I avoided breakage and was able to retain length.



03 of 10 Miss Jessie's Honey Curls Curl Enhancer Miss Jessie's To shop: $16; missjessies.com If you're looking for a curl enhancer that's full of natural goodness, look no further than this sweet almond oil and honey styling emulsion. It's clear that Miss Jessie's spent extra time perfecting this product, as it helps create beautiful, shiny, curl definition without any greasy build-up. It also locks in moisture all day and has long-lasting conditioning hold. What's more, its consistency will make you feel luxurious each time you apply it. Treat your locks to this amazing cream - your curls will thank you for it.



04 of 10 Meeno Cosmetics Hair Growth Oil Meeno To shop: $40; meenocosmetics.com Let's be honest, hair loss has become an increasingly common problem amongst young ladies, especially those who regularly do styles that create a lot of tension on the scalp. Jazmine Otchereh, founder of plant-based cosmetics brand, Meeno Cosmetics, developed her haircare line with the goal of providing solutions to hair growth issues of any kind. The inclusive collection of all-natural products is designed for both men and women and provides remedies for all hair types. This incredible hair oil contains six Ayurvedic herb-infused natural oils that are packed with a powerful combination of proteins, vitamins, and essential fatty acids. The oil is designed to help nourish your scalp, too.

05 of 10 Naturally Drenched Restore Hair Moisture Mask Naturally Drenched To shop: $48; naturallydrenched.com If your curls are dry, brittle, or breaking, this masque is for you. Chances are, your hair just needs a little extra love and hydration. This magical concoction is a little bit of heaven for your locks. It's formulated to optimize moisture balance and prevent against future breakage by deeply hydrating the hair. Its intensive formula is packed with active ingredients to soften, smooth, and revive dry strands, sealing split ends and preventing hair loss. Your curls will be left with a healthy shine and a newfound bounce.

06 of 10 Plantmade Drizzle Hydrating Mist Plant Made To shop: $29; weareplantmade.com After struggling with hair loss caused by alopecia, Ama Amo-Agyei, founder and CEO of the natural hair care brand Plantmade, decided to create the solution by blending her science background with ancient Ayurvedic and African ingredients inspired by her Ghanaian heritage. I love the entire Plantmade range, but one of my favorites has got to be this weightless leave-in hair mist — it’s like a drink of water for your hair. It supports hair growth, soothes the scalp and strands, alleviates dryness and detangles your hair in just a few sprays. I like to apply it to my scalp first thing in the morning to give my hair a boost of moisture.



07 of 10 Taliah Waajid Protective Styles Regimen for Braids Hair Care Taliah Waajid To shop: $57; naturalhair.org Braids are a great protective style, especially during the Fall — I’m a big fan. It’s easy to get your hair braided and forget about your natural hair for a few weeks — I've made that mistake, but whilst wearing braids, it’s important to still look after your locks. This six-piece collection makes it easy. It has everything you need to keep your braids fresh, including an anti-itch serum, a moisturizing shampoo, a dry gel shampoo, a strengthening leave-in conditioner, a growth oil and a conditioning and restoring serum.



08 of 10 Ominira Naturals Honey & Watermelon Infusion Ultimate Moisture Leave-in Conditioner Ominira To shop: $31; ominiranaturals.com If you’re tired of having dry, brittle and damaged hair that never seems to grow, you're not alone! Dry hair is one of the leading causes of hair loss and breakage. But don't worry! This effective and powerful formula infused with watermelon, honey and avocado, helps to instantly add moisture to parched strands, strengthening them and helping to prevent breakage.

09 of 10 As I Am Rice Water Conditioner COURTESY. To shop: $10; walmart.com For those looking to give their hair the royal treatment, this conditioner is a must-try. Formulated with an impressive list of ingredients, including forbidden black rice water, biotin, inositol, saw palmetto, beta-sitosterol, ceramide, copper tripeptide, and betaine, this conditioner is the perfect recipe for hair and scalp health. Using sub-micron technology, it helps to strengthen the hair strands and leaves your mane feeling silky soft, nourished, and healthy. Not to mention, it helps ease both wet and dry combing and will give you a much smoother detangling experience.

