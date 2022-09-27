The Best Black Nail Polishes for Long-Lasting, Chip-Free Manicures

If you’re ready to take your manicure or pedicure to the next level, keep reading for the best black nail polishes of 2022.

To find the lacquers worthy of praise, we did a deep dive into the best black nail polish on the market. We also tapped industry experts for their expertise on the matter. In the end, each polish was selected with longevity, vivid color, and nail health in mind. OPI Nail Lacquer in Black Onyx came out on top as our favorite black polish thanks to its glossy finish and chip-proof formula.

Sure, all black nail polish might look the same on the outside, but take it from us: Not every formula is created equal. So, what makes a notable black polish? Well, it has to go on evenly without any streaks, it must be opaque with one to two coats, and it can't be prone to chipping.

In the same way that a little black dress is essential in every wardrobe, black nail polish is needed in every at-home manicure collection. The rich, inky hue can instantly transform fingertips, making nails look bold, sophisticated, and elegant. Just like a LBD, black nail polish also pairs effortlessly with anything, including edgy makeup looks , everyday outfits, and a range of accessories.

Essie Nail Polish in Now or Never at Ulta

Best Overall: OPI Nail Lacquer in Black Onyx Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta What We Love: Two coats of this polish is all you need to get a rich, shiny finish. What We Don’t Love: The applicator is thick, meaning if you have small nail beds, the polish might get on your skin. There’s a reason this nail polish has over 7,500 five-star reviews on Amazon: It’s as classic as it gets, touting a jet-black hue that doesn’t turn violet or navy in bright light. Thanks to the deep, dark color and high-quality formula, this nail polish only requires two coats for a gorgeous finish. One thing particularly notable about this lacquer is that it has a mildly thick formula that makes the paint look almost gel-like. The sturdy polish sticks to nails and rarely chips – especially when used for pedicures. To get the most out of this polish, seal in the inky black color with the help of a clear top coat. If you want to take things one step further, apply two drops of OPI DripDry Lacquer Drying Drops to ensure they stay smudge-free. While there’s so much to love about this lacquer, the one thing we would change is the included brush because it’s a bit thick, and makes for a messy application if you have small nail beds. Size: 0.5 fl oz. | Finish: Glossy | Certifications: 3-free Price at time of publish: $11

Best Value: LeChat Nails Dare to Wear Nail Lacquer in Black Velvet Walmart View On Walmart What We Love: This $6 polish has a creamy finish. What We Don’t Love: Too many coats can make it prone to chipping. Celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein swears by this drugstore pick when it comes to creating the perfect dark mani. “I like it because it’s solid and ultra-glossy,” she tells InStyle. “You can even get away with doing just one coat.” If you’re still not convinced, Gerstein gave Blake Lively a black manicure with this polish for the premiere of A Simple Favor, and the finished product was nothing short of spectacular. As for professional nail artist and Le Chat Nails educator, Syreeta Aaron, she describes this polish as “the perfect creamy, classic black.” One of the main draws of this polish is its gorgeous opaque hue. The formula is highly pigmented and bright, which makes it the ideal base for glitter, nail designs, and even nail stickers. Feel free to use one to two coats, because trust us, you won’t need any more. And actually, the more you add the more prone it is to chip, so keep it simple with one swipe. Size: 0.5 fl oz. | Finish: Creamy | Certifications: Cruelty-free Price at time of publish: $10

Best Splurge: Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquer in Run The World Macy's View On Beyondpolish.com View On Macy's View On Mischobeauty.com What We Love: This polish is vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and doesn’t contain artificial fragrances. What We Don’t Love: It takes three coats to get a high-shine finish. If you want a collection of luxe polishes that are worth every penny, let us introduce you to Mischo. The Black female-founded beauty brand formulates polishes without toxins, meaning your nails will be protected from harmful ingredients. Our favorite polish from the line is Run the World — a pitch-black hue that has a bright, glossy finish. We love that it’s ultra buildable, so you can add as many layers as desired without worrying about it getting goopy. To get the best results, we recommend applying a base coat to clean nails. Follow that with three coats of Run the World (this will ensure a seriously shiny finish) and one layer of top coat. After that, your mani will be chip-resistant for up to seven days. Size: 0.37 fl oz. | Finish: Glossy | Certifications: 10-free, Vegan-friendly, Cruelty-free, Gluten free Price at time of publish: $20

Best Glossy Finish: Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro in Fade to Black Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Deborahlippmann.com What We Love: This polish allows you to create a gel manicure at home without the hassle of UV light kits. What We Don’t Love: This formula can get thick and goopy. PSA: You don't need to go to the nail salon or deal with DIY UV light kits to get a gel-finish manicure at home. Deborah Lippman Gel Lab Pro Nail Color in Fade to Black stays shiny and chip-free for days just like gel – sans nail damage. On top of that, the formula is infused with ingredients like biotin, primrose, and green tea extract, which condition and strengthen nails. It’s even made with silk fibers for an extra smooth finish. Oh, and did we mention you can get this lacquer off with regular nail polish remover as opposed to wrapping nails in acetone-soaked cotton balls? The Deborah Lippmann line, which is named after one of the most notable celebrity manicurists in the industry, is known for its good-for-your-skin ingredients and long-lasting formulas, which makes sense as to why this inky black gel polish secured a spot on our list. You can expect nothing but the best with Fade to Black — vibrant color, a safe formula, and a full coverage finish are guaranteed. Size: 0.5 fl oz. | Finish: Glossy | Certifications: 7-free, Vegan, Cruelty-free Price at time of publish: $17 (originally $20)

Best Matte: Chanel Boy De Chanel Nail Color in 404 Black Chanel View On Chanel.com View On Orchardmile.com What We Love: You don’t need a base or a top coat for this polish to last. What We Don’t Love: It’s only marketed towards men, even though anyone can wear black nail polish. Tired of the same old nail look? It’s time to try matte polish. Our favorite matte nail lacquer comes from Chanel, which means yes, it’s expensive, and yes, it’s worth it. The Boy de Chanel Nail Colour in 404 Black is as sophisticated as it gets, with a built-in oversize brush applicator that ensures a streak-free finish. Keep in mind that if you want to keep the bold matte finish, you should avoid applying a top coat. It’s also recommended to apply this polish directly onto the nail (no base coat needed). Pro tip: Use it for nail art to achieve an eye-catching matte effect. Size: 0.4 fl oz. | Finish: Matte | Certifications: Toluene-free Price at time of publish: $30

Best Glitter: Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Dirty Baby Amazon View On Amazon View On Bluemercury.com What We Love: Even though this polish is glittery, it’s still easy to take off. What We Don’t Love: The glitter can make the polish feel rough on the nail, so a clear top coat is recommended. Take a traditional black mani to the next level and opt for a glittery alternative. This Smith & Cult nail lacquer looks beautiful on nails thanks to its deep black hue and ultra-fine silver glitter. Complete with a thin precision brush, your manicure will stay neat and shine brighter than ever before. To make the most of this shimmering polish, apply a base coat to nails first. Then, add one to two coats of Dirty Baby, and seal it in with a clear top coat (this final step is extra important if you want a smooth finish). The best part: Even though this Smith & Cult shade is shinier than a disco ball, it's easy to take off with any remover. And, you also won’t find random flecks of glitter on your face, sheets, or clothes after the fact, which is a major bonus. Size: 0.5 fl oz. | Finish: Glittery | Certifications: 8-free Price at time of publish: $18

Best Gel: Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Blacky O RiteAid View On Albertsons.com View On Ecosmetics.com View On Riteaid.com What We Love: This polish is extremely chip resistant. What We Don’t Love: This is a two-step gel system, which means you’ll need to get the Sally Hansen top coat to use with this polish. Sally Hansen Miracle Gel has earned cult status for its ultra-glossy, super-pigmented finish that rivals a salon manicure. Their take on the blackest black, Blacky O is extra dark, meaning you’ll only need one coat to get a rich, inky shade. What we love about this product is that the formula is chip-resistant, so you won’t have to deal with a grungy, chipped black polish look. Another plus about this affordable product is that while you get gel results at home, no UV light is required. Additionally, the polish comes off with regular nail polish remover, so you don’t have to go to the salon to get it off – or worse – rip it off yourself (which we’re all guilty of). Just make sure you get the Sally Hansen top coat so you can seal in the color and get the best results. Size: 0.5 fl oz. | Finish: Glossy | Certifications: Formaldehyde-free, Camphor-free, DBP-free, Toluene-free Price at time of publish: $11

Best for Nail Art: FingerPaints Striping Polish in Ch-Art-Coal Black Sally Beauty View On Sallybeauty.com What We Love: This polish features a super thin brush. What We Don’t Love: The formula dries out easily. Creative nail designs change with each season, bringing new colors and inspiration to every set of fingertips. While some nail art trends revolve around bright, neon hues or chrome accents (read: fall 2022 trends), there’s nothing more classic than a bold black design. That’s where FingerPaint striping polish comes in handy. Ch-Art-Coal, the jet-black hue, comes with an extra skinny brush to ensure that completing new designs is a breeze. Experiment with a moody black French manicure, a checkerboard design, or even vampy floral nail art — the sky's the limit and the possibilities are endless with this lacquer. Size: 0.25 fl oz. | Finish: Glossy | Certifications: Toluene-free Price at time of publish: $4

Best Quick-Drying: Essie Quick-Dry Nail Polish in Now or Never Ulta View On Ulta View On Ecosmetics.com View On Riteaid.com What We Love: The angled brush makes for easy self-application with both hands, even your non-dominant one. What We Don’t Love: This polish can look streaky if applied too fast. Let's face it, you want your manicure to last without taking forever to dry. That's where the Essie Expressie collection comes in. It’s designed to dry completely in just one minute (which is essentially like magic, if you ask us). So no, your black manicure won't smudge even if you have to shimmy into a pair of jeans immediately after application. We aren’t the only ones who love it. Gerstein also gushes about this Essie pick, describing it as “a highly pigmented, one-coat needed, extremely quick-drying polish.” Aside from its dark black hue and smudge-resistant capabilities, the formula itself is worthy of praise since it’s made without toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, or animal-derived ingredients. Size: 0.33 fl oz. | Finish: Creamy | Certifications: 8-free, Vegan, Toluene-free Price at time of publish: $10