Black Jeans Are a Closet Staple — Here Are The 16 Best Pairs You Need to Shop

If you don’t already own a pair of black jeans, we have to ask: what’s the hold-up? They’re sleek, versatile, and elegant. Plus, they can be dressed up much easier than their indigo counterparts, while also suiting a casual occasion equally as well. Basically, if you’re in the midst of building your capsule wardrobe, then a pair of black denim is a must. But just like blue jeans, finding the perfect pair can be tough. That's why we consulted experts and tried a bunch of pairs ourselves to find the absolute best pairs you should buy right now, from distressed picks to ones that perfectly hug your curves. As soon as you have a pair in your rotation, you'll question why it took you so long, too.

Best Overall Agolde Riley Long High Rise Straight Agolde View On Agolde.com What We Love: This straight jean hugs the body but still has a relaxed feel. What We Don’t Love: The brand recommends sizing up if you’re in between sizes. Known for body-flattering silhouettes, vintage-inspired designs, and use of high-quality material, Agolde takes the cake when it comes to denim. The Riley Long High Rise Straight style meets all the standards we look for in a good pair of black jeans: They’re ultra-comfortable, stylish, and have a rich color. The sleek silhouette and finished hem give these jeans a polished look, and we love that they have a vintage feel to them. We find that a high-rise and straight cut helps to elongate your legs, making us look taller. Plus, this pair also features four utilitarian pockets that are deep enough to store your phone, keys and maybe your wallet. Wear them on casual days with sneakers or to the office with heels or boots. Note that the inseam is cropped at 26 inches, which may be a little too short for our tall ladies. The brand also recommends sizing up if you’re in between sizes, as the non-stretch denim can feel a bit tight. Price at time of publish: $188 Size Range: 22—34｜Rise: High｜Materials: Organic cotton, viscose, elastane

Best Budget Universal Thread High Rise Slim Straight Jeans Target View On Target What We Love: There is a wide size range, including options for petite, tall, and plus size. What We Don't Love: The cropped hem makes this a more of a spring to fall jean, rather than a winter jean. Don't sleep on Target's clothing line Universal Thread. The affordable retailer doesn't skimp out on style, as proven by these high-rise slim straight jeans. You could wear the cropped look to brunch and to work, and no one would be any wiser that you spent a mere $20 on them. Aside from having a wide size range, the jeans come in a variety of lengths as well. Choose between a short (24-inch inseam), a regular (26-inch inseam), and a tall (28-inch inseam). There are plus-size options as well, marked as "w" for wide, which will curve around your hips comfortably. The cropped nature of the jeans might make it a little difficult to wear in the winter (unless you pair it with ankle boots), but for a budget piece, the pants have quite a lot to offer. Price at time of publish: $20 Size Range: 00–16, short, regular, long, plus｜Rise: High｜Material: Cotton, polyester, spandex

Best Splurge TOTEME Twisted Seam High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans TOTEME View On Net-a-Porter What We Love: The unique twisted seams add a chic flare to the classic black jean. What We Don’t Love: The 28-inch inseam will look quite cropped on taller people. Black jeans are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style. If you’re willing to invest in a pair that will last forever, Toteme is the way to go. The Original High-Rise Straight Leg Jean is New York-based stylist Jordanna Sharp’s go-to recommendation. “When a brand is known for quality pieces, like Toteme, then it is worth the investment, especially on items like denim that we typically wear over and over,” she shares. Cut from stretchy denim in Italy, Sharp raves about the superior craftsmanship and Toteme’s ability to elevate classics. The twisted seam adds a stylish accent to the pants, giving an elongating illusion. The slightly cropped leg is ideal for showing off new shoes, too. Keeping that in mind, if you’re on the taller side, make sure the 28-inch inseam is to your liking before making a purchase. Price at time of publish: $300 Size Range: 24—31｜Rise: High｜Material: Cotton, polyester, elastane

Best Mid-rise Rag & Bone Peyton Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Johnlewis.com What We Love: These jeans are fade-resistant, so the color will stay crisp. What We Don’t Love: These need to be air dried. Finding a mid-rise jean that hits your waist at the ideal point can seem like a daunting task, but fortunately these pants make it easy. They hit perfectly between the hips and belly button, elongating your legs and accentuating your waistline. The bootcut silhouette makes it a bit more formal, making this great for office days and date nights alike. Our favorite detail is the no-fade material, though. No matter how many times these get washed, they will remain just as crisp as the day you bought them. As long as they’re hung to dry instead of thrown in the dryer, the shape will stay fresh, too. Price at time of publish: $225 Size Range: 23—32｜Rise: Mid｜Material: Viscose, cotton, lyocell, polyester, elastane

Best High-Waisted RE/DONE '70s Ultra High Rise Wide Leg Jean RE/DONE View On Shopredone.com What We Love: The rigid denim will mold into your body and last a lifetime. What We Don’t Love: The 32-inch inseam is extra long, making it only suitable for tall ladies. To splurge or not to splurge is not even a question where Re/Done is concerned. With a 100 percent rigid cotton that will last a lifetime, a 32-inch inseam that gives you legs for days, and a flattering waist that cinches in your belly, these jeans deserve the splurge. For former senior commerce editor Chloe Anello, who owns them in blue, these pants have been the highlight of her years of denim experience. As someone on the taller side with wide hips, these pants have been heaven-sent, complementing her figure as if they were custom-made to her curves. That being said, it’s possible the pants are too long for anyone under five foot seven. Unless you’re prepared to pair them with some very high heels, we recommend these pants for our taller ladies. Price at time of publish: $295 Size Range: 23–32｜Rise: High｜Material: Cotton

Best Low-rise Levi’s Noughties Bootcut Women’s Jeans Leviâs View On Levi.com What We Love: These come in three different lengths. What We Don’t Love: The distressed details make them more suitable for casual events rather than formal ones. These low-rise bootcut jeans combine trends from the early 2000s and the 1970s, giving you a nostalgic pair of denim that every TikToker would envy. But unlike short-lived trends, the superior craftsmanship brought forth by Levi’s would last for decades (basically until the trend gets resurrected again). You’ll even find the classic flap back pockets on this pair, adding to the old-school aesthetic. “They are immaculately constructed and have some great sustainability credentials,” says London-based stylist Joanne M Kennedy. We love that you can choose between two different lengths to find the best fit for your body — a special feature that not many companies offer. The faded color and rips make this pair harder to dress up, so you’ll have to reserve them for your casual outings. Price at time of publish: $98 Size Range: 23—34 ｜Rise: Low｜Material: Cotton, lyocell, elastane

Best Bootcut Citizens of Humanity Lilah High Rise Bootcut 30" Citizens of Humanity View On Citizensofhumanity.com What We Love: Even through years of wear, these jeans won't lose their shape or fade in color. What We Don’t Love: They run slightly large, so we recommend sizing down. Worn with a cool metallic cowboy boot, a fun stiletto, or an effortless black bootie, bootcut jeans are easy to style and instantly flatter your silhouette. Recommended by Kennedy, these sleek jeans are constructed from a blend of cotton, spandex, and polyester, so they easily slide on and hug curves in all the right ways. The sleek design and deep black colorway make these look tailored and polished, too. “I continuously reach for these jeans as they have aged exquisitely and work as a timeless wardrobe classic,” says Kennedy. With an inseam of 30 inches, even our long-legged ladies can sport the flared look. Conversely, if you’re on the shorter side, consider pairing with platform sneakers or heeled boots to avoid having the hem drag on the floor. Price at time of publish: $260 Size Range: 23—34｜Rise: High｜Material: Cotton, polyester, spandex

Best Boyfriend E.L.V. Denim Sustainable Black Match Boyfriend Jeans E.L.V. Denim View On Elvdenim.com What We Love: The brand offers a tailoring service for free. What We Don't Love: It comes with complicated washing instructions. Kennedy loves E.L.V.'s sustainable and made-to-measure approach to denim. The oversized style and fun asymmetrical back pocket design offer a cool twist on the classic boyfriend jean. Not to mention, the baggier design is hand-crafted from upcycled jeans, so you can feel good about making a sustainable purchase. While the brand does offer a wide size range, if something does not fit you perfectly you can get a complimentary tailoring done through their made-to-order services. Having a pair of jeans perfectly tailored to your fit is absolutely priceless. Price at time of publish: $435 Size Range: 25—38｜Rise: Mid｜Material: Upcycled Cotton, Polyester

Best Straight Good American Good Straight Jeans Good American View On Goodamerican.com What We Love: They have a great inclusive size range. What We Don’t Love: The material feels a bit stiff at first, but with a few washes it gives some stretch. Good American has transformed the jean industry by creating high-quality jeans that flatter all body types, and these straight-leg jeans are no exception. Made of 95 percent organic cotton, this pair hugs your hips and waist deliciously, while coming down into a straight cut. It can be difficult to find jeans with a relaxed fit that don’t completely drown your figure. However, this style immediately accentuates the curves, proudly placing your natural shape on display. Despite making you look like a million bucks, they come at a more affordable price point. Plus, Good American prides itself on offering an inclusive size range, as evidenced by the sizes spanning from double zero to thirty-plus. It’s important to note that these jeans may feel a bit stiff at first, but after a few washes, begin to give a little more stretch. Trust me, you’ll be running back to Good American after you buy these. Price at time of publish: $99 Size Range: 00-30 Plus｜Rise: High-rise｜Material: Organic cotton, elastane

Best Flare Mother Denim The Weekender Mother Denim View On Motherdenim.com View On Neiman Marcus View On Stitchfix.com What We Love: The stretch denim makes these jeans extra comfortable for all day wear. What We Don’t Love: The 31-inch inseam might be a little too long for women under five foot seven. If I could only wear one pair of jeans for the rest of my life, it would hands down be this exact pair. I have never found a more comfortable, flattering, or better-fitting jean, than Mother Denim The Weekender. Assembled from their ultra-soft stretch cotton material, these jeans instantly contour your body. When I first slipped these on I was astonished at how toned my legs and bum looked. I also didn’t have a gap in the back at my waist, like I so often do with jeans. Plus, the flare adds a unique touch to these beauties. It elongates the jeans and gives the pants a cool ’70s vibe that’s trending right now. Style the mid-rise flare with a cropped shirt to play into the trend or pair it with a bodysuit and stiletto boots for a more sophisticated take. Note that the inseam is 31 inches long, which is suitable for women between five-foots-even, and five-foot-nine. Those below might feel the hem drag on the floor, and those above might find the crop to look a little awkward around the ankles. Price at time of publish: $250 Size Range: 23-34｜Rise: Mid-rise｜Material: Cotton

Best Skinny Frame Le High Skinny in Film Noir Bloomingdale's View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Frame-store.com What We Love: They’re extremely soft and stretchy, making them comfortable enough to wear all day. What We Don’t Love: Despite being called a high-rise, these sit a little lower on the belly than traditional high-rise pants. These are the perfect — and we do mean perfect — pair of skinny jeans. Why? Well, to start the stretch denim makes them glide over your legs like melted butter. When commerce writer Bianca Kratky first tried a pair of jeans from Frame, she was flabbergasted that jeans could balance so expertly between soft, thick, sturdy, and stretchy — almost like a professional acrobat. Despite being skin-tight, it’s still made of substantial material and doesn’t look like you just painted pants on. You can squat, kick, and probably do a split in them (if you possess such talents). Although the brand claims them to be high-rise, Kratky finds them to sit a little lower on the belly, so expect a mid-rise cut to arrive in the mailbox. Price at time of publish: $208 Size Range: 23–34｜Rise: High｜Material: Cotton, polyester, elastane

Best for Curvy Figures Madewell The Curvy Perfect Vintage Straight Jean Madewell View On Madewell.com What We Love: This jean is offered in plus, petite, standard, and tall. What We Don’t Love: The distressed hem could tangle or come undone with time. Looking for the perfect jean to accentuate your curves? Madewell’s The Curvy Perfect Vintage Straight Jean is a dream, or at least that’s what plenty of our InStyle editors claim. It’s the reason why we voted it the best overall high-waisted jeans of 2023. Oftentimes, those who have a smaller waist-to-bottom ratio (like myself) struggle with finding jeans that fit their bums without gaping at the waist. Fortunately, Madewell fitted these to be more snug around the waist, while curving out around the butt before shooting down to a straight leg. Coming in plus, petite, standard, and tall sizing, there’s an inseam length and a size perfect for all. However, you may want to be careful with the distressed hem —- we fear it may tangle or come undone if not properly cared for. Price at time of publish: $100 Size Range: 23-33, 14W-28W｜Rise: High-rise｜Material: Cotton, spandex

Best Petite Frame Le Crop Mini Bootcut Jeans Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bloomingdales What We Love: Without any rips or distressing, the pants can be worn just about anywhere. What We Don’t Love: Some shoppers claim the pants run a little snug. Don’t you just love brands that offer the same favorite styles everyone wears, but in extended sizing? J.Crew is one of those brands, which is why these all-black toothpick jeans can be snagged in a petite (and a tall) as well. To J.Crew, petite means a 26-inch inseam and a nine-inch high-rise, intended for women five foot four and under. The cotton is blended with some elastane and polyester, so you can expect them to stretch over your curves as well. The classic style doesn’t have any rips or unique tailoring to it and instead acts as a clean blank slate for you to dress up or down as you please. Just be aware that some shoppers claim the pants run a little small, so size up if you’re in between sizes. Price at time of publish: $110 Size Range: 23–32｜Rise: Midrise｜Material: Cotton, polyester, elastane

Best Plus Size Spanx Flare Jeans Clean Black Spanx View On Spanx What We Love: Core-shaping technology rounds out your behind while cinching in your waist. What We Don’t Love: There are no buttons or zippers, so you have to wiggle your way in a little. Should we talk about how sleek and stunning these flared jeans are? Or perhaps, how the hidden core-shaping technology (that’s oh-so-famous at Spanx) deliciously hugs your curves? Maybe it’s the deep and rich hue of black that makes these look so classy. Whatever selling point pulls at your heartstrings the most, these jeans simply scream, “Wear me." You can choose between regular, petite, and tall inseam lengths, as well as sizes up to three XL. With a reasonable price tag, there really isn’t much that should hinder you from making these your favorite new pair of denim, except maybe the fact that they are pull-on. That’s right, there are no buttons or zipper closures, so be prepared to wiggle and hop your way through. Price at time of publish: $148 Size Range: XS–3XL｜Rise: High｜Material: Cotton, polyester, elastane

Best Distressed Joe’s Jeans The Icon Joes Jeans View On Joesjeans.com View On Saksoff5th.com What We Love: The stretch denim make the skin-tight feel of the pants more comfortable. What We Don’t Love: The 28 inch inseam will look very cropped on tall people. Distressed denim doesn’t have to look unpolished, and Joe’s Jeans The Icon is the perfect example of distressed done well. Featuring a minor destruction on the knee, these jeans still remain sophisticated and put together, while also appearing cool and edgy. I guess that’s why Jennifer Garner keeps wearing hers on repeat. Pair with a cool heel or stiletto boot for a fun night out or dress them down with a Chelsea boot or sneakers for everyday wear. It’s important to note that the jean is hemmed just above the ankle and 28 inches, so they may not be best suited for those that are taller. Luckily, Joe’s Jeans has many other great length options perfectly suited for all heights. Price at time of publish: $188 Size Range: 23-34｜Rise: Mid-rise｜Material: 80% cotton, 18% Lyocell, 2% Elastane