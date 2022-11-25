32 Best Black Friday Deals of 2022, According to a Beauty Editor

Save up to 72 percent on brands like Kiehl's, Vegamour, Tatcha and Merit.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on November 25, 2022

Early Editor-Loved Beauty Deals Roundup
Black Friday sales have already started, and it is a lot, even for me, who spends 40 hours a week shopping for a living. Rather than spending your valuable time navigating the ever-changing holiday sales from every retailer and brand, let InStyle editors do the hard work for you. I searched the active beauty sales far and wide and found 32 discounts and products you need to shop this week. 

For easy browsing, I’ve separated them into four categories: skincare, haircare, makeup, body care, and fragrance. Most of the deals on this list fall under the skincare category, but this is partially because I need to restock my go-to products frequently. These are all noteworthy deals, but some standouts include Kiehl’s eye cream, Exponent Beauty’s vitamin C system, Vegamour’s editor-loved lash serum, Oprah-approved bath salts, and Tatcha’s The Dewy skin cream, which is at its highest discount ever. 

Best Skincare Deals

  • Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream, $52 with code CYBER22 (Originally $69); tatcha.com
  • RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream, $52 with code FRIDAYFEELS (Originally $74); aveneusa.com
  • Peace Out Puffy Eyes, $18 (Originally $25); peaceoutskincare.com
  • Fleur and Bee Brightening Moisturizer, $23 (Originally $38); amazon.com
  • 111Skin Nocturnal Eclipse Recovery Cream Nac Y; $224 (Originally $280); 111skin.com 
  • Exponent Beauty Brightening Boost Vitamin C System, $133 with code GREAT20 (Originally $166); exponentbeauty.com 
  • Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment, $28 (Originally $55); nordstrom.com
  • Drmtlgy Needle-less Serum, $48 (Originally $69); drmtlgy.com 
  • Foreo Bear, $229 (Originally $329); foreo.com
  • Sand and Sky Australian Pink Clay Total Detox Kit, $67 (Originally $160); sandandsky.com
  • Remedial Day and Night Eye Cream, $14 (Originally $50); amazon.com
  • U Beauty Resurfacing Compound, $118 with code SIREN (Originally $148); ubeauty.com
  • Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint, $38 with code WONDERLAND (Originally $48); iliabeauty.com

Best Haircare Deals

  • Vegamour Gro Lash Serum, $54 (Originally $72); vegamour.com
  • Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit, $72 (Originally $96); vegamour.com
  • Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask, $24 (Originally $32); virtuelabs.com
  • BoldPlex Bond Restore Treatment, $24 (Originally $30); amazon.com
  • René Furterer Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate, $41 with code ENJOY25 (Originally $54); renefurtererusa.com

Best Makeup Deals

  • Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder, $4 (Originally $7); amazon.com 
  • Merit Flush Balm Cheek Color, $22 with code EARLYACCESS22 (Originally $28); meritbeauty.com
  • Julep 101 Crème to Powder Eyeshadow Stick, $13 (Originally $16); amazon.com
  • Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara, $10 (Originally $26); nordstrom.com
  • Yves Saint Laurent Tatouage Couture Velvet Cream Liquid Lipstick, $19 (Originally $38); nordstrom.com
  • Saie Brightening + Blurring Trio, $62 (Originally $82); saiehello.com
  • Kjaer Weis The Beautiful Primer, $41 (Originally $55); kjaerweis.com
  • Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss, $17 (Originally $22); kosas.com
  • Kosas The Brighten and Blur Set, $47 (Originally $63); kosas.com
  • Ilia ​​Limitless Lash Mascara, $22 with code WONDERLAND (Originally $28); iliabeauty.com

Best Bodycare and Fragrance Deals

  • Aveda Hand Relief Hand Cream, $8–$20 (Originally $10–$26); nordstrom.com
  • Costa Brazil Bath and Candle Kit, $146 (Originally $225); livecostabrazil.com
  • Aopvui IPL Laser Hair Removal Device, $80 with coupon (Originally $120); amazon.com
  • Soft Services Smoothing Skin Set, $87 (Originally $102); softservices.co

Drmtlgy Needle-less Serum 

Needle-less Serum

Drmtlgy

Shop now: $48 (Originally $69); drmtlgy.com 

This serum is called Needle-less because although the results look professional, it’s merely a topical treatment — no injections required. 

This product’s primary purpose is to improve the skin’s moisture barrier in order to encourage cascading benefits as a result, such as increasing skin’s fullness, reducing the depth of fine lines and wrinkles, smoothing out texture, and minimizing the appearance of wrinkles. 

The successful formula, according to shoppers, behind this involves niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, peptides, ceramides, vitamin B, and more. A 77-year-old shopper said their years of using this have paid off because there has been a “marked difference” in their skin. 

Many reviewers say that although they started out with the small, one-ounce bottle, they’ve since moved onto the two-ounce bottle since Needle-less “hydrates my skin, makes it look plump, gets rid of fine lines, and smoothes texture.” The shopper summed it up by adding, “it’s like a miracle in a bottle.”

RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream

RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream

Avene

Shop now: $52 with code FRIDAYFEELS (Originally $74); aveneusa.com

Avène is a celebrity-loved brand with so many effective products, but one that shoppers are particularly obsessed with is the RetrinAL .1 Intensive Cream. It uses retinaldehyde, a more potent version of retinol, vitamin E, and peptides to do everything you could ask an anti-aging product to do, including firming, plumping, and moisturizing skin while boosting elasticity and fading dark spots. 

According to the hundreds of five-star reviewers, there’s a lot to love about this product. One thing that comes up repeatedly in reviews is that despite its highly concentrated formula, “it doesn’t irritate sensitive skin.” 

One reviewer wrote, “I’ve been using this for several years now… when people ask my age and I tell them I'm close to 70, they are so surprised. [They say] ‘you can't be 70, you have no wrinkles.’”

U Beauty Resurfacing Compound

Resurfacing Compound

U Beauty

Shop now: $118 with code SIREN (Originally $148); ubeauty.com

I’m going to be straight with you: I did not want to like this product because of its $148 price tag. I’m willing to admit, however, that it is worth every penny and might actually cut down on my skincare costs in the long run; It’s completely replaced both my toner and my $170 serum.

U Beauty Resurfacing Compound is a bunch of skincare steps rolled into one. Since I started using this product, I’ve cut my routine down to two steps: First, I apply the Resurfacing Compound, then I use Tatcha’s The Water Cream (which is also on sale). This two-step process has made my skin look the best it has in years. It brightens, exfoliates, and smooths skin, while also reducing the size of pores and the appearance of dark spots. Per the brand, this formula is designed to fight fine lines and wrinkles, too.

Discounts and sales for the brand are rare, so I urge you to try it or restock your favorites now. 

Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

Vegamour

Shop now: $72 (Originally $96); vegamour.com

Vegamour is a hair health and growth brand beloved by shoppers, editors, and celebrities, including Nicole Kidman. The Gro shampoo and conditioner kit was also a big hit with InStyle readers this year; it was the most-shopped product from the brand — and with good reason. 

The vegan, protein-rich formulas include marula oil and mung bean, which work together to prevent additional hair loss while encouraging new healthy hair growth. 

One shopper who left a five-star review said “I have always had very long, thick hair and last year, I had post-Covid hair loss and literally half of my hair fell out. I had bald spots in the back.” The “devastating” situation was remedied after using this kit for a few months. “[My hair] is back to being beautiful and thick again.”

Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara

Perversion Volumizing Mascara

Nordstrom

Shop now: $10 (Originally $26); nordstrom.com

This buildable mascara promises feathery, fanned out lashes with a thin-yet-buildable and dramatic formula. It’s also one of the most-discounted products on this list, at a whopping 72 percent off, and it has over nearly 1,800 perfect reviews, with shoppers saying it makes lashes “super black and super long [with] plenty of separation.” 

Another reviewer in their 60s said, “this mascara makes your eyes just pop. It is smooth and colors the lashes deeply.” Shop it while it’s marked down to a drugstore price. 

Costa Brazil Bath and Candle Kit

BATH AND CANDLE KIT

Costa Brazil

Shop now: $146 (Originally $225); livecostabrazil.com

Costa Brazil’s Bath Salts made Oprah’s 2022 Favorite Things List, which already says a lot. Thanks to incredible, unique fragrances, chic refillable packaging, and divine ritual-like products, Costa Brazil has also become one of my favorite new brands. 

This kit includes the aforementioned bath salts in addition to a large candle housed in a round silver container. On their own, the Bath Salts retail for $125 ($94 during this sale) and the candle for $165 ($105 currently) so this bundle is truly worth the money at $146. I personally recommend buying it as a little indulgence for yourself, but it makes for a great gift, too. 

Shop More of the Best Black Friday Deals: 

