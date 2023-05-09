The versatile piece comes in a wide range of styles and materials, however, so finding the best belt bag came with a little more R & D than usual. We individually tried almost all of the listed belt bags, so that we could see what perk each option offered — be it ample amounts of pockets or hidden water bottle pouches. We also relied on the influences of the internet, finding highly rated products that shoppers can’t seem to get enough of. Together, we were able to find the top belt bags for any occasion, below.

Belt bags have been creeping into the fashion scene over the last few years — and for good reason. Unlike a classic shoulder purse or tote, the hands-free pouch can be worn to casual, formal, and athletic ventures all the same. It’s no surprise, therefore, that blogger and style consultant Lauren Parry converted to mostly using the belt bag over any other bag in recent times. “Whether I’m headed out for errands, traveling, going to a concert venue or sporting event, belt bags are a game changer.”

Best Overall Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack Dagne Dover View On Babylist.com View On Babylist.com View On Dagnedover.com What We Love: Out of all the belt bags we tested, we found ourselves reaching for this one the most thanks to its effortless style, long belt, and comfortable wear. What We Don’t Love: There isn’t an extra slot for you to hide your phone away. We fell in love with the Dagne Dover fanny pack the second we pulled it out of its pouch. Everything from the size, material, and ergonomics appealed to us. Unlike your typical cotton or leather belt bag, this one is made of premium neoprene, Dagne Dover’s signature tear-resistant fabric, which feels thick, plush, and high-end. There are two zipped pockets — a little one at the front and another for the main pocket — with a little credit card slot, key hook, and chapstick strap inside. None of these slits were big enough to compartmentalize our phones away, so that needed to sit in the main cabin along with our wallet, snacks, hair clip, and notebook. The strap also felt substantial — thick, sturdy, and easily adjustable. It can extend up to 36 inches long, which made it easy to sling across our bodies and change up the style a little. It even fit flawlessly over our thick coat — one that has hide sleeves. Price at time of publish: $95 Colors: 7 | Material: Premium neoprene, recycled repreve | Size: W 9.25” x H 5.5” x D 2.75 Bianca Kratky

Best Budget Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag with Adjustable Strap Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: Despite the small size, we found that we can fit a lot of items into the pouch. What We Don’t Love: The stichting doesn’t feel extremely sturdy. There’s a certain very popular belt bag, namely the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag (more on that below), and we found this Ododos Mini Belt Bag to be the perfect dupe. We found it extremely practical, because although it’s quite small in size, it still fit all our essentials. The strap adjusts easily, allowing us to alternate between carrying it around our waist and as a sling depending on the activity we were engaged in. We’ve taken it on hikes, to run errands, to festivals, and on travels, as it can be easily incorporated into any outfit and holds almost anything we put in it, from wallets to phones to granola bars and keys. We could even stuff a small Fiji water bottle in it. The mesh divider inside the pouch also helped compartmentalize some items. As an affordable item, the stitching is not always extremely sturdy, we found. At times we worried that the zipper might rip, but if it ever did, it wouldn’t hurt to repurchase the item at this price. Price at time of publish: $17 Colors: 20 | Material: Nylon | Size: W 8” x H 5” x D 2” Chloe Caldwell

Best Splurge Senreve Aria Belt Bag Senreve View On Senreve.com What We Love: You can customize the strap. What We Don’t Love: The leather wont weather great against friction or sweat, so it’s only reserved for more elevated events In keeping with Senreve’s luxurious style, the Aria belt bag has to be one of the brand’s most practical bags. Coming with a stylish front flap (with a magnetic snap closure), an extra exterior pouch, and a stain-resistant micro-suede interior, the bag will fit all your essentials, including a small notebook, pens, wallet, and phone. The leather belt portion isn’t sewn onto the bag, though, so it can be removed and swapped with something else if you so wish. For example, you can swap the belt for the link chain instead to use as a crossbody bag. We wouldn’t recommend this for a hike or any physical activity, but we definitely suggest it for the stylish visits to the city. Price at time of publish: $495 Colors: 22 | Material: Italian leather | Size: W 8” x H 5” x D 2”

Best Sport Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Lululemon View On Lululemon What We Love: It seems to expand internally, holding all of our essentials with ease. What We Don't Love: You cannot wash this bag. Hikers, runners, and ballers, if you don't already have the Lululemon belt bag, allow us a minute of your time to convert you. The bag somehow expanded internally to fit whatever we wanted, not unlike the bag Mary Poppins had, even though the exterior seems small and compact (and thereby never getting in the way of our activities). We were able to fit our phones, keys, airpods, lip balms, and even the ball we then used to play tennis with. For us trail blazers, this bag holds trail mix and a bottle of facial sunscreen as well. In the back pocket, we were able to stash our phones and keep it flush against the body. The water-repellent fabric makes it ideal for outdoor use, too. The only con here is that you cannot wash it. If we want to give it a little refresh, we have to spot clean it carefully. Price at time of publish: $48 Colors: 4 | Material: Recycled polyester, recycled nylon | Size: W 8.3" x H 5.7" x D 2.2"

Best Plus Size Athleta All About Belt Bag Athleta View On Gap.com What We Love: It has a UPF 50+ protection and is water-repellent. What We Don’t Love: The ecru version shows dirt and stains easily.



For a little more sporty and casual look, take a look at this belt bag from Athleta, which entrepreneur and fashion consultant Katie Sturino wears on power walks. We found this one to be smaller and more compact compared to the other options, like the Dagne Dover or Calpak bags, which made the bag much more discreet and practical for grabbing our essentials and running out the house. The smaller size also makes it easier to wear underneath a jacket without looking too bulky. And while most exterior pockets usually come in a tiny slit, big enough for maybe some keys, this one is big enough to fit a 1.52 ounce hand cream. And as a little cherry on top, it’s both water-repellent and UPF 50+ protected, making this ideal for everyday adventures out and about. We tried the ecru color, however, and already noticed that it picks up stains rather easily, especially in the interior. The brand recommends spot cleaning with a wipe, so if you know yourself to be a little careless with what you throw in your bag, then we recommend going for a different color. Price at time of publish: $35 Colors: 3 | Material: Polyester, recycled polyester | Size: W 7” x H 4.5” x D 2”

Best for Travel Calpak Luka Belt Bag Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Calpaktravel.com What We Love: It's extremely spacious without being too bulky. What We Don’t Love: The strap feels a little flimsy. The luggage specialists at Calpak knew what they were doing when they designed this Luka belt bag. The bag is deceivingly spacious, fitting our large hair claw, wallet, phone, dog treats, and even a ball. But while most bags that fit that many things look and feel bulky, this one remains rather flat against the hip. It’s definitely bigger than the Athelta option, or even the Dagne Dover one, but we didn’t find it heavy or taking too much space. Most notable, however, was the hidden back pocket. It’s quite large, and even fit our phone sans-problem. We imagine this would become a huge help while on the go, when you want to keep your passport as secure and close to you as possible. And as a little extra bonus, the water-resistant exterior will keep everything nice and dry while you’re sightseeing, in case you get caught in the rain. The only thing we didn’t love was the strap. While it is very gracious in length, its softness lacks structure and width, making it feel a little flimsy. Price at time of publish: $48 Colors: 7 | Material: Polyester | Size: W 8.5” x H 5.25” x D 1.5” Bianca Kratky

Best Unisex Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com What We Love: It fits an impressive amount of items in the pouch. What We Don’t Love: We wish it had outer pockets. People of all genders and ages have something to love about the Uniqlo mini shoulder bag. While it isn’t labeled as a belt bag, it holds many of the same functions as one — and you can wear it as such. The simple demi-circle design might not seem like much at first, but it holds an impressive amount of items while on the go, including airpods, wallets, keys, and even a 16 ounce water bottle. The unisex appeal made it easy to share with our significant other, with whom we now alternate usage of the bag. Unfortunately, there aren’t many compartments inside the bag, nor is there an outer pocket. You will have to be okay with throwing everything into one big pouch. Price at time of publish: $20 Colors: 8 | Material: Polyester | Size: W 11” x H 6.7” x D 3.9”

Best for Waist Silver and Riley Parisian Leather Belt Bag Silver and Riley View On Silverandriley.com What We Love: The calfskin leather will only become better with time. What We Don’t Love: It comes with complicated care instructions. Few belt bags on this list are designed specifically to be worn at your waist — most fit around your hips or are intended to be worn as a sling — so if that’s how you intend on wearing it, we’d love to introduce you to the Silver and Riley bag. The belt on this one was sized to wrap around your waist, so it sits higher than your standard belt bag. It offers you the ability to wear it with different styles, like a dress, instead of just some jeans. Made with structured calf leather from Italy, the little pouch has a minimalist appeal, with only a single extra pocket in the interior, big enough to hold some cards or loose change. Otherwise, the sleek design feels very mature, and is available in light brown and pink as well. It does come with a few complicated care instructions, however. The brand recommends avoiding direct sunlight, rain, or heat. They also recommend keeping a tissue paper in the interior when not in use, to maintain the shape and absorb any moisture. If you hope to maintain its pristine condition, take heed of these precautions. Price at time of publish: $365 Colors: 3 | Material: Calf skin leather | Size: W 6” x H 5” x D 2.4”

Best Designer Bottega Veneta Cassette Belt Bag Bottega Veneta View On Bottegaveneta.com View On Harrods.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: The criss cross pattern is easy to dress up or down. What We Don’t Love: It’s not very big, so you won’t be able to fit all your essentials in it. The Bottega cassette bag took the world by storm, so of course, we had to mention it. Aside from being visibly very cute, the leather used by Bottega feels substantial, even more so than other designers. Writer Bianca Kratky has a similar bag from them, and can confirm that the 100 percent lambskin leather is softer, yet sturdier than anything she’s handled before. On top of that, the simple criss cross pattern can be incorporated into any outfit, be it sporty or classy. At 6.9 inches in width, it will fit less essentials than the Dagne Dover option, but it looks more elevated. And you can still fit most needs, like a phone, card holder, keys and some lipstick. But anything more might require you to fit it in your pants pockets or to leave home. Price at time of publish: $1,800 Colors: 10 | Material: Lambskin leather | Size: W 6.9” x H 3.7” x D 2”

Best Minimalist Banana Republic Heritage Leather Belt Bag Banana Republic View On Gap.com What We Love: Despite the lack of zippers, this all-leather belt bag remains securely shut at all times. What We Don’t Love: The one inch depth is a little too slim to fit a phone and a wallet side by side. This belt bag truly looks and feels like it was handmade by an Italian craftsman in a remote city — it even smells of fresh leather when you unbox it at first. The beautiful and minimalist style comes without any metal detailings (except on the belt closure), magnets, or hidden pockets. It’s a very straightforward leather piece that you close by inserting the little front strap through the loop. Despite the lack of zippers or fasteners, we were pleasantly surprised to find it remaining closed the entire time. There are also enough belt loops to tie it snug against the waist, which increased the number of ways we could style this bag. But the one-inch depth was too slim to fit both a phone and a wallet side by side. We had to swap some cards and coins into a card holder in order to make it all fit. Price at time of publish: $100 Colors: 1 | Material: Leather | Size: W 6” x H 3.5” x D 1.0”

Best Leather Polène La Petite Wallet No7 PolÃ¨ne View On Polene-paris.com What We Love: There’s a whole wallet inside the bag. What We Don’t Love: The magnetic closure doesn’t feel very secure to us. Time and time again, Polène’s leather goods, which we’ve written about before, have impressed us. The quality of their bags is not unlike some designer brands, but for a fraction of the price. This option, made of textured leather in Spain, is more than just a belt bag — it has an entire wallet stitched into the interior as well, with eight card slots and a zipped coin compartment. You’ll still find plenty of space for a smartphone, some keys, and a lipstick on top of that. You can adjust the belt portion with a whopping ten belt holes, but it can be completely removed as well to use it as a standalone wallet or clutch. You can sling it around your body or tie it closely around the waist. It can only be closed via a magnet, though, which doesn’t seem too secure in our opinion. Price at time of publish: $250 Colors: 6 | Material: Leather | Size: W 7.4” x H 4.5” x D 0.8”

Most Practical Caraa Sling Bag Caraa View On Caraa.co What We Love: The faux leather almost looks like real leather. What We Don’t Love: The two side zippers on the front are just for decoration. Offered in various sizes, colors, and textures, this leather bag (also available in vegan leather) works for pretty much all situations. It’s quite large in size, so it’s ideal for anyone who needs a little more room than many of these other stylish bags offer, like mothers or avid travelers who like to keep their hands free. We were able to stuff snacks (yes, snacks plural, as in you can fit granola bars, a pack of cheez-its, and more in here), a passport, a handkerchief, multiple beauty products, and of course, a wallet and a phone. We did find it a little odd, however, that the two zippers on the sides of the outer pocket don’t really lead to anything. While there is very tiny space inside, it’s only good enough for perhaps a few quarters. We believe this serves more as a design element than anything else. Price at time of publish: $118 Colors: 8 | Material: Leather, antique gold, nylon | Size: W 10.5” x H 4.5” x D 3.6”

Best for Hiking Beis Travel The Sport Sling Beis Travel View On Beistravel.com What We Love: There is a separate pouch to hold an entire water bottle, and can be packed away when not in use. What We Don’t Love: It can’t be worn around the waist. To set expectations right, this Beis bag is theoretically a sling, not a belt bag. With its impressive amount of pockets (we counted nine compartments), and an entire water bottle holder, it was too good not to include. It’s been especially useful on our long hikes in Los Angeles (where it’s extra hot) and tennis adventures, where frequent hydration is required. It’s been a dream to simply expand out the little pouch that’s otherwise neatly packed away in the back pocket, and place our extra large water bottles in it. When not in use, the pouch stays hidden, keeping the overall look of the sling clean. On top of the front slit where we kept our iPhones for easy access, there’s a zipped pocket that conceals three card holders. The main pocket is very large — large enough to even hide a book — and features a separate zippered mesh pocket as well, where we kept our sunglasses. In short, we continue to be amazed at all the functions of this bag, as if we never stop discovering new features and pockets. The key leash allowed us to further organize our belongings. Needless to say, it’s almost impossible to lose anything in this bag. Price at time of publish: $58 Colors: 3 | Material: Nylon, faux leather, recycled polyester | Size: W 6.7” x H 8.2” x D 2.7” Emily Cieslak

Best Quilted MZ Wallace Metro Belt Bag Bloomingdale's View On Bloomingdales What We Love: The quilted details continue up the strap a little as well. What We Don’t Love: We wish the zipper detail wasn’t red. We wanted to switch up the style a little, and a quilted belt bag felt very current and trendy. It allowed us to pair it with more than just athleisure, but a nice coat into town as well. Although we have to say, the red detailings on the zipper threw off the clean aesthetic a little, but that’s a personal preference. Otherwise, we loved that the quilting goes beyond just the bag, but into the belt a little as well. There are four compartments — a little zipped pocket in the front, and a main pocket that features another zip closure on one side and an open pocket on the other. While it might not be enough for an adventure on the mountain, it’s ideal for everyday needs and casual outings into town. Price at time of publish: $145 Colors: 1 | Material: Nylon, leather | Size: W 8” x H 5” x D 2”