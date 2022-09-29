Every Product Our Beauty Editors Loved in September

Here, we rounded up our hand-picked faves from September so you can enjoy them for the remainder of fall, too.

But just because the warmest season of the year is over doesn't mean we've given up on having a smooth, glowing complexion from head-to-toe (that, of course, we're protecting with SPF) and shiny hair.

01 of 06 Beekman 1802 Bloom Cream Daily Moisturizer Beekman To shop: $54; beekman1802.com I’ve always had acne-prone skin, and have struggled to find a thick moisturizer that doesn’t break me out — until I discovered Beekman 1802's Bloom Cream. Maybe it's the probiotic-rich formula that my skin's microbiome loves, or perhaps it's the moisturizing sunflower seed oil, the calming aloe extract, or another of the multiple skin-yummy ingredients. Whatever it is, now I don't have to sacrifice a clear complexion for a moisturized one — I can have my cake and eat it too. — Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty Editor



02 of 06 Giorgio Armani Neo Nude True-to-Skin Natural Glow Foundation Giorgio Armani To shop: $44; giorgioarmanibeauty.com Hands down, I have never received more compliments on my skin than when I'm wearing this foundation. It cancels out redness and evens out most of my dark spots, yet it still looks like my skin – just a lot glowier thanks to moisturizing ingredients hyaluronic acid and glycerin. Better yet, the formula truly feels like you're wearing nothing at all and doesn't oxidize or melt off mid day. — Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor



03 of 06 Light Water Skin Nutrition Replenishing Cream Lightwater To shop: $48; lightwaterskin.com With COVID finally losing its main character energy (fingers crossed and knock on wood), travel's definitely been back on the forefront. And on nearly every trip I've taken since the spring, I've brought Light Water with me. Each easy-to-pack pouch contains a perfect portion of the brand's Replenishing Cream, which works overtime as you sleep to help firm and rejuvenate the skin. And with a blend of ceramides, ferulic acid, antioxidants, and more, it's easy to see why it gets the job done. I wake up looking refreshed every time — no matter how jet-lagged I may be. — Kayla Greaves, Executive Beauty Editor

04 of 06 True Botanicals Skin Barrier Sun Shield SPF 30 True Botanicals To shop: $65; truebotanicals.com Many facial chemical sunscreens make me break out, which leaves me with mineral formulas. While physical sunscreens have definitely evolved over the years, many of the options are still chalky and feel thick under makeup. This True Botanicals SPF has quickly become my go-to facial sunscreen because it has a second-skin finish that doesn't leave a white cast and layers nicely under makeup without any piling. — Erin



05 of 06 Dove Hair Therapy 7-in-1 Miracle Mist Dove To shop: $8; target.com Dove is one of the few brands I trust to create products that can be used across numerous hair textures, and the 7-in-1 Miracle Mist is no exception. While I've used the product before, I recently got reintroduced to it during a press trip with Unilever (Dove's parent company). Celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen spritzed the product on my hair before giving me an epic blowout, and my hair was incredibly soft and smooth, with tons of movement. I'll definitely be adding this leave-in conditioner to my at-home haircare regimen. — Kayla