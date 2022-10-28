While we loved in-shower products that helped us feel fresh, clean, and rejuvenated after a long day, we're also into simple hair tools that make all the difference and makeup products that give us a summertime glow — even on the gloomiest of days.

01 of 06 Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Body Scrub Courtesy Brand To shop: $42; sephora.com This product has a perfect five-star rating on Sephora, and after I tested it out for the first time, it was easy to see why. The formula's 10% AHA/BHA resurfacing complex clears out pores and exfoliates dead skin overtime, while crushed maracujá seeds instantly sloughs away rough, dead skin cells. My body was left feeling so soft after one use, that I thought I didn't rinse the product off properly. But after about ten minutes under the shower, I came to the realization that this is just how the scrub works — it gives you instantly smooth, silky skin. — Kayla Greaves, Executive Beauty Editor

02 of 06 Yves Durif The Yves Durif Classic Brush Courtesy Brand To shop: $95; yvesdurif.com After trying the Yves Durif Classic Brush, I fully get why the celebrity hairstylist's namesake brushes have such a cult following. It's made with natural rubber resin bristles that gently detangles and breaks up knots without pulling or tugging on my hair. On dry hair, it smooths without causing static like boar bristle brushes often do. — Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor

03 of 06 The Radiant Rhino Lavender Shower Steamers Courtesy Brand To shop: $25; theradiantrhino.com Developing a wind down routine before bed has done wonders for me when it's come to relieving stress and actually getting a good night's rest. But what's kicked things up a notch are these gorgeous shower steamers. Every night, I place this in the tub and turn on the water as I brush my teeth and wash my face over the sink. Once I step into the shower, it's immediate bliss. The strong, yet comforting notes of lavender are instantly calming. And by the time I make it to bed, I'm so at ease that I have no issues falling asleep. — Kayla

04 of 06 Jones Road The Best Blush Courtesy Brand To shop: $28; jonesroadbeauty.com Up until now, I was always loyal to gel and cream-based blushes as they typically do the best job at giving that second-skin and lit-from-within effect. However, this product is the exception. Bobbi Brown created the perfect silky powder that blends seamlessly into the skin and stays put all day. Considering her track record of creating first-in-class products, I shouldn’t be shocked at how good this blush is, but I still am. The buildable, talc-free formula has earned a permanent spot on my makeup rotation and I’ll wax poetic about it every chance I get. — Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty Editor



05 of 06 Soft Services Comfort Cleanse Ultra Soothing Shower Gel Courtesy Brand To shop: $32; softservices.co While Soft Services Comfort Cleanse body wash gets its name because it cleanses skin of dirt and grime without stripping it, I get a warm wave of nostalgia wash over me when I lather it up in the shower because it smells exactly like the blowing bubbles I loved playing with in my backyard growing up. — Erin

