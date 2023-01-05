Every Product Our Beauty Editors Loved in December

Dry skin? We don't know her.

Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves is the Executive Beauty Editor for InStyle, overseeing all beauty coverage on the site.
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco

Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

Published on January 5, 2023
And just like that, 2022 has come to end — what a year it was.

Outside finally (and safely) opened back up for business, there were dozens of new launches, and we saw a surge of celebrity-founded lines like never before. For better or for worse, TikTok beauty trends reigned supreme, and while we wouldn't recommended testing out everything you scroll upon on the app, we did have a major appreciation for all the multi-purpose products we stumbled on.

That said, a lot of the goodies we loved in December were old reliables that could be used in multiple ways, with a few standard tools for good measure. And to start off the new year, we want to share them all with you.

Read on to discover our favorite beauty products of December 2022 — 'cause we're sure you'll love them, too.

Tom Ford Rose Prick

SEPHORA

To shop: $390; sephora.com

If there's one thing Tom Ford will not be doing, it's making a mediocre fragrance. While Rose Prick isn't a new launch, I fell in love with the scent this month after discovering a sample in the InStyle beauty closet. I typically opt to spritz this scent on during the daytime thanks to its uplifting key notes of rose de mai, Bulgarian rose, and sichuan pepper. Another thing I love about this fragrance — and specifically why I loved wearing it during one of the coldest months of the year — is the fact that the juicy floral notes remind me of spring, a season I cannot wait to make a comeback. — Kayla Greaves, Executive Beauty Editor

T3 Away Travel Hair Dryer

T3

To shop: $180; t3micro.com

I'm always on-the-go, so I need beauty products that travel well. This, of course, extends to my hair tools. Since voltage changes from country to country, there are many hot tools that explode (yes, they go up in flames) when plugged in and turned on. As such, finding tools with universal and adaptable voltage is key. This hairdryer has been my saving grace as I hop around for the holidays as I don't have to subject my hair to (often harsh) hotel hairdryers. This travel-sized pick is foldable, lightweight, and offers six heat and speed settings — I couldn't imagine a vacation without it. — Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty Editor

Nécessaire The Body Oil

Sephora

To shop: $40; sephora.com

Brisk December air equals dry skin season, and I want to avoid that at all costs. One hack I use to curb it is to apply an oil straight out of the shower while my skin is still wet. I love The Body Oil from Nécessaire, because it doesn't only act as an emollient. The formula features omega fatty acids 6, 7, and 9, which help to nourish and soften skin, vitamins C and E for antioxidant protection, as well as a host of minerals that work to calm and soothe irritated, dry skin. Sometimes I even use it on dry ends. — Kayla

Philips One Rechargeable Toothbrush by Sonicare

Phillips

To shop: $40; philips.com

I'm obsessive about my oral care. At home, I have a water flosser, an electric toothbrush, and have backup packs of dental floss picks. However, when I travel I'm subject to manual toothbrushes. It's not the end of the world, of course, but my teeth and mouth don't feel as clean as I like to keep them. Thankfully, this electric toothbrush was designed for travelers. It comes with a convenient travel case and a USB charger — but a single charge can last up to 30 days so you don't even have to bring it with you if you're traveling for less than a month. - Pia

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream

Sephora/ InStyle

To shop: $22; sephora.com

Once my body has been oiled up, I love to slather on this body butter from Fenty Skin. Not only is the texture silky and luxurious, but key ingredients like shea butter and glycerin hydrate, repair the skin's moisture barrier, and add a really sexy sheen to my body. Plus, the scent is irresistible, so I don't really need to double up with a perfume. — Kayla

Violette_FR Bisou Blush

Violette_FR

To shop: $35; violettefr.com

The lack of sunlight over the past few months seems to have drained the life from my face. Thankfully, blush does just the trick to make me look healthy and alive — and this marbled, cream option has been my latest obsession. The multidimensional pigments create a natural-looking flush, and the matte-like formula melts beautifully into the skin for a true no-makeup look. I take it everywhere I go, and since it's dual-ended with a blending brush on the flip side, I can easily apply on-the-go. Plus, you can also use it to add some color to the eyes. - Pia

