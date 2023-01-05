Every Product Our Beauty Editors Loved in December

And just like that, 2022 has come to end — what a year it was.

Outside finally (and safely) opened back up for business, there were dozens of new launches, and we saw a surge of celebrity-founded lines like never before. For better or for worse, TikTok beauty trends reigned supreme, and while we wouldn't recommended testing out everything you scroll upon on the app, we did have a major appreciation for all the multi-purpose products we stumbled on.

That said, a lot of the goodies we loved in December were old reliables that could be used in multiple ways, with a few standard tools for good measure. And to start off the new year, we want to share them all with you.

Read on to discover our favorite beauty products of December 2022 — 'cause we're sure you'll love them, too.