Beauty Beauty Products & Tools Every Product Our Beauty Editors Loved in November Calming, soothing, and oh-so moisturizing. By Kayla Greaves Kayla Greaves Instagram Twitter Website Kayla Greaves is the Executive Beauty Editor for InStyle, overseeing all beauty coverage on the site. She has previously held positions at HuffPost and Bustle. InStyle's editorial guidelines and Pia Velasco Pia Velasco Instagram Twitter Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on November 28, 2022 @ 05:41PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Bo/ InStyle Somehow, 2022 is almost over and a new year is on the horizon. Crazy, right? And as fall turns to winter, we're turning to some of our favorite beauty products for comfort, warmth, and moisture as the weather gets a little more brisk. This month, we were into hydrating skincare products, cozy candles, and shiny eyeshadow palettes. Now, we're ready to share our favorite products from November with you. Discover our editors' picks, below. 01 of 06 Byredo Symphonique Candle Byredo To shop: $77; saksfifthavenue.com It's definitely cozy season, and this scented candle from Byredo is the perfect addition to my end of day lay-on-the-floor-and-zone-out routine. Top notes of anise and bitter orange are uplifting, while middle notes of ginger, beeswax, and clove add warmness. Finally, base notes of cedarwood and bran tie the gorgeous scent together. — Kayla Greaves, Executive Beauty Editor 02 of 06 SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 Skinceuticals To shop: $136; skinceuticals.com Ever since my dermatologist (shout out to Dr. Michelle Henry!) suggested I start using this face cream about a month and a half ago, my skin has transformed for the better. It's clearer, brighter, and even the texture has evened out. The lipid-rich cream replenishes the moisture in my dry and dehydrated skin without breaking me out. I love that while it's a deeply moisturizing product, it feels lightweight and absorbs quickly into the skin. - Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty Editor 03 of 06 Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash Courtesy Bathing Culture To shop: $18; bathingculture.com Living up to its name — Mind and Body Wash — with an indescribably spicy-yet-verdant-yet-hippie-yet-clean smell, this soap truly takes me to another place. It has vetiver, balsam and frankincense, juniper, cedar, and ylang ylang; really a who’s who of waking your nose right up. It smells and feels like cozying by a fire after an invigorating hike… in a cabin while someone else cooks for you, and hitting the bottom of the bottle really ruined my day. Already selected as InStyle’s pick for best sustainable body wash, this certified-organic soap is biodegradable, the bottle’s recyclable — and refillable! — and if you act right this second, on sale for Cyber Monday. I’d suggest getting the bigger one. —Laura Norkin, Senior Editorial Director 04 of 06 RÓEN 75° Warm Eyeshadow Palette Roen To shop: $49; roenbeauty.com There are few things that instantly perk you up, but sparkles certainly are one of those. This clean eyeshadow palette is perfect in every sense of the word. It has four shades to choose from — gold, warm taupe, terracotta, and dark brown — which can be worn alone, layered, or blended. It's been my recent go-to and every time I wear the shades I'm taken by how stunning they look and how elegant the formula feels. - Pia 05 of 06 House of BŌ El Sireno Bo To shop: $365; houseofbo.co Lately, I've been really into marine fragrances — there's just something about spritzing on a wet-smelling scent that's equally hypnotic, calming, alluring, and sensual. I would best describe it as an aquatic floral, with notes such as kelp, magnolia, and oakmoss. I've shown up to dinner and had an entire table of friends ask me what I'm wearing twice in the past month — one even bought the fragrance on the spot. That's the power this fragrance holds. - Pia 06 of 06 ROSE Ingleton MD Calming Hydration Booster Serum Sephora To shop: $70; sephora.com I recently got hella deep extractions done (I went to an esthetician, relax!) and my skin was looking rough right after. It's a necessary evil, and I'm fine with having a bit of hyperpigmentation on my skin as it heals, but my skin was ultra-sensitive for obvious reasons. Thankfully, ingredients like hyaluronic acid, sea whip extract, and green and white tea can help to add hydration, curb redness, and calm skin — and they can all be found in Rose Ingleton MD's Calming Hydration Booster Serum. My face has since calmed down and feels a lot smoother, but I'm still using this every night to curb winter dry skin. — Kayla