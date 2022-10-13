After a little bit of a lull due to that COVID virus or whatever (you may have heard of it!), Fashion Month is back in full force — and designers, along with the top makeup artists, hairstylists, and nail artists, are making up for lost time.

From New York to Paris, we saw some of the most stunning makeup looks and hairstyles for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, including punk-inspired eyes, picked-out afros, and a full face of glitter.

And while it was tough to narrow down, we somehow managed to roundup our favorite looks of the season. From Christian Cowan to Chanel, discover our top picks for the best beauty looks from this season.

New York Fashion Week

Christian Cowan

Getty Images

According to Christian Cowan's latest runway show, punk makeup is here to stay.

Sergio Hudson

Getty Images

A long side bang and black liner is giving us all the Y2K nostalgia we need. The model's skin was prepped using products from Relevant Skincare, while Stila’s Head of Artistry and Global Beauty Director Charlie Riddle created sultry glam.

alice + olivia

Getty Images

A case of the blues — but in the most beautiful way. Elyse Reneau, Executive Director of Global Beauty at Too Faced created the gorgeous makeup look for the show, while skin was prepped using Arbonne products.

Naeem Khan

Getty Images

A top knot and forest green eyeshadow was the perfect pairing for this hot pink number from the brand's latest Ready to Wear collection.

Christian Siriano

Getty Images

Can't go wrong with glowing skin and a bright red lip. Both are courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury.

Telfar

Getty Images

A big, bold afro never goes out of style.

Badgley Mischka

Getty Images

"For Badgley Mischka‘s return to the runway for Spring 2023, we went with 'pure joy' for the makeup," Mary Irwin, lead makeup artist at Badgley Mischka shared in a statement. "[We're] so inspired by Morocco — Marrakech and Casablanca, rich colors and textures." We're predicting that we'll be seeing even more subtle, monochrome pink makeup moving forward.

Theophilio

Getty Images

Theophilio brought the beauty of locs to its 2023 runway.

Fe Noel

Getty Images

The art of laying down baby hairs was taken to the next level by hairstylist Lacy Redway using TRESemmé products.

Tom Ford

Getty Images

Disco glam, smoky eyes, and lived-in curls stole the show on the Tom Ford runway.

Collina Strada

Getty Images

Barbiecore has been trending since summer, and with bright pink hair on the Collina Strada runway, there's no sign of the look slowing down.

Dauphinette

Getty Images

Structural braids and a glorious kitchen in the back.

Rebecca Minkoff

Getty Images

Rebecca Minkoff opted for subtle makeup for her Spring/Summer 2023 show. Instead, she let the jewels — that were used to adorn the model's faces — do all the talking.

Proenza Schouler

Getty Images

You can't ever go wrong with a slicked-back style. If you need inspiration for your next ponytail, look no further than Proenza Schouler's Spring/Summer 2023 runway.

London Fashion Week

KWK by Kay Kwok

Getty Images

A shimmering mix of green and aqua eyes stole the show.

Halpern

Getty Images

Makeup artist Lynsey Alexander used Nars products to make the models' eyes pop.

Mark Fast

Getty Images

Makeup artist Pablo Rodriguez created a dazzling otherworldly look for Mark Fast's latest show.

Pronounce

Getty Images

Makeup artist Porsche Poon demonstrated that eye makeup doesn't have to match.

University of East London

Getty Images

The bleached brows and glossy lips seen at the University of East London show prove that you don't have to do the most to create an impactful look.

Susan Fang

Getty Images

There's no right or wrong way to adorn the face with glitter. Let makeup artist Annie-Sophie Costa's abstract work at the Susan Fang show be proof of that.

Bora Aksu

Getty Images

Makeup artist Janeen Witherspoon make model's eyes stand out using white mascara from MAC.

BMUET (TE)

Getty Images

Makeup artist Maria Papadopoulou proved that pearls aren't just embellishments for the eyes.



Pam Hogg

Getty Images

Leave it to none other than Pam Hogg to pair a beehive 'do with a fabulously dramatic cat-eye.

KNWLS

Getty Images

Hairstylist Eugene Souleiman blended a blunt bob and long braids to create this unforgettable look.

Milan Fashion Week

Fendi

Getty Images

Hairstylist Guido Palau made sure naturally coily hair was on full display at the Fendi show.

ANTEPRIMA

Getty Images

Sometimes, all you need is a little sunshine on your lids.

Del Core

Getty Images

Glossy eyes and lids never go out of style.

Daniela Gregis

Getty Images

Nothing like a little gray to kick an afro up a notch.

Moschino

Getty Images

Leave it to none other than makeup artist Kabuki to create this fun spin on Old Hollywood glamour.

Annakiki

Getty Images

The Spring/Summer 2023 Annakiki runway show took punk makeup to the next level.

Prada

Getty Images

Majorly long lashes, reimagined — all thanks to the brilliance of Pat McGrath.

Bally

Getty Images

Skin as glowy as the fashion.

Paris Fashion Week

Balmain

Kevin Tachman

Sometimes, all you need is some bold jewelry to do all the talking.

Dior

Kevin Tachman

Makeup artist Peter Philips put a brand new spin on the reverse cat-eye.

Thom Browne

Kevin Tachman

Of course Thom Browne did the most with bright makeup and fishnets — and we're here for it.

Giambattista Valli

Kevin Tachman

Hairstylist Cyndia Harvey used L'Oréal Paris products to create these unforgettable finger waves.

Zimmermann

Kevin Tachman

The simplicity of a picked-out afro and glowing skin added the perfect touch to the Zimmermann runway.

Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel Beauty

Dark punk-inspired makeup and cornrows was the perfect combo for Chanel's Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 show.