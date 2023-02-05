These Are the Best Beauty Looks from the 2023 Grammys

From Lizzo's pink eyeshadow and Marren Morris's bleached eyebrows.

By
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

Updated on February 5, 2023 @ 07:41PM
taylor swift grammys 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

Award season is in full swing, which means celebrities are dressing to the nines and upping their beauty game to match. However, unlike other events, stars seem to take more risks for the Grammy Awards.

This year, celebs are donning everything from classic, classic Hollywood looks (ahem, Taylor Swift) to super-trendy, angsty ones (hello, GAYLE). Regardless of where they land on the pendulum, one thing is for sure: Their hair, makeup, and nails deserve their own awards.

From Lizzo to Kim Petras, see below for the best beauty looks from the 2023 Grammys.

01 of 09

Lizzo

lizzo grammys 2023 beauty

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lashes? Check. Pink eyeshadow? Check. Swirled finishing curl? Big check.

02 of 09

Marren Morris

Marren Morris grammys 2023 beauty

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

With the resurgence of indie sleaze come the inevitable invisible eyebrows, and we love it. Here, the country singer paired them with a trendy wet look, nude lipstick, and tight-lined eyes.

03 of 09

Taylor Swift

grammys 2023 beauty looks taylor swift

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

She's got that red lip, classic thing that we liiiiiiike! (Real ones will know.) Here, Swift combined her signature red lips and cat eye with an updo and bold bangs.

04 of 09

Anitta

anitta grammys 2023

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Latin pop singer is serving major goth-girl-meets-Jessica-Rabbit vibes with cool copper hair, a smoky eye, and metallic lips.

05 of 09

GAYLE

grammy awards 2023 beauty gayle

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

We called it — Gemini hair is set to be one of the biggest hair color trends of 2023. Here, the "abcdefu" singer and first-time nominee blends two dark, complementary tones for a true rock n' roll look.

06 of 09

Doja Cat

doja cat grammys 2023

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Punk is alive and well — just ask Doja Cat. Between the choppy pixie cut, metallic lips, bleached eyebrows, and the elongated wings, we don't know which part of this look is our favorite.

07 of 09

Kim Petras

kim petras grammys 2023

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Leave it to the pop singer to bring alt-bride fashion vibes and match it spectacularly well to her classic red lips and pin-straight platinum hair.

08 of 09

Heidi Klum

grammys 2023 heidi klum

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The supermodel brought her signature beachy-glam aesthetic to the red carpet and expertly paired it with a beaded, gold gown.

09 of 09

Mary J .Blige

mary j blige grammys 2023

Amy Sussman/Getty Image

Bow down to the platinum-haired icon. Apart from the half-up half-down style, we love how radiant her skin looks and the perfection of her smoky eyes.

