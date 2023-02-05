News Awards & Events Grammys These Are the Best Beauty Looks from the 2023 Grammys From Lizzo's pink eyeshadow and Marren Morris's bleached eyebrows. By Pia Velasco Pia Velasco Instagram Twitter Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on February 5, 2023 @ 07:41PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Award season is in full swing, which means celebrities are dressing to the nines and upping their beauty game to match. However, unlike other events, stars seem to take more risks for the Grammy Awards. This year, celebs are donning everything from classic, classic Hollywood looks (ahem, Taylor Swift) to super-trendy, angsty ones (hello, GAYLE). Regardless of where they land on the pendulum, one thing is for sure: Their hair, makeup, and nails deserve their own awards. From Lizzo to Kim Petras, see below for the best beauty looks from the 2023 Grammys. All the Best Beauty Products From the 2023 Grammy Awards Celebrity Looks 01 of 09 Lizzo Amy Sussman/Getty Images Lashes? Check. Pink eyeshadow? Check. Swirled finishing curl? Big check. 02 of 09 Marren Morris Lester Cohen/Getty Images With the resurgence of indie sleaze come the inevitable invisible eyebrows, and we love it. Here, the country singer paired them with a trendy wet look, nude lipstick, and tight-lined eyes. 03 of 09 Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/Getty Images She's got that red lip, classic thing that we liiiiiiike! (Real ones will know.) Here, Swift combined her signature red lips and cat eye with an updo and bold bangs. 04 of 09 Anitta Kevin Mazur/Getty Images The Latin pop singer is serving major goth-girl-meets-Jessica-Rabbit vibes with cool copper hair, a smoky eye, and metallic lips. 05 of 09 GAYLE Jon Kopaloff/WireImage We called it — Gemini hair is set to be one of the biggest hair color trends of 2023. Here, the "abcdefu" singer and first-time nominee blends two dark, complementary tones for a true rock n' roll look. 06 of 09 Doja Cat Amy Sussman/Getty Images Punk is alive and well — just ask Doja Cat. Between the choppy pixie cut, metallic lips, bleached eyebrows, and the elongated wings, we don't know which part of this look is our favorite. 07 of 09 Kim Petras Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Leave it to the pop singer to bring alt-bride fashion vibes and match it spectacularly well to her classic red lips and pin-straight platinum hair. 08 of 09 Heidi Klum Amy Sussman/Getty Images The supermodel brought her signature beachy-glam aesthetic to the red carpet and expertly paired it with a beaded, gold gown. 09 of 09 Mary J .Blige Amy Sussman/Getty Image Bow down to the platinum-haired icon. Apart from the half-up half-down style, we love how radiant her skin looks and the perfection of her smoky eyes.