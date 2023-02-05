These Are the Best Beauty Looks from the 2023 Grammys

Award season is in full swing, which means celebrities are dressing to the nines and upping their beauty game to match. However, unlike other events, stars seem to take more risks for the Grammy Awards.

This year, celebs are donning everything from classic, classic Hollywood looks (ahem, Taylor Swift) to super-trendy, angsty ones (hello, GAYLE). Regardless of where they land on the pendulum, one thing is for sure: Their hair, makeup, and nails deserve their own awards.

From Lizzo to Kim Petras, see below for the best beauty looks from the 2023 Grammys.