Afrochella Set the Bar High for Beauty Looks in 2023

Escaping the brutal winter weather seems to be on everyone’s annual to-do list, and this past holiday season was no different. Thousands of travelers from around the world finally got a chance to bask in the warm sun as they flocked to Afrochella Festival in Accra, Ghana – arguably the biggest music and culture gathering on the African continent. With creativity in full focus under the theme of “Afrofuturism,” the beauty moments at this year’s edition did not let us down – with idyllic displays of makeup, manicure, and hair highlights that undoubtedly set the tone for what’s to come in 2023.

From resplendent, whimsical shimmers that glistened on sun-kissed skin, to metallic face embellishments, and show-stopping Afrocentric hairstyles, patrons created their own runway moments at El-Wak Stadium for two days.

While it's hard to pick favorites when it comes to looks, there's no question that the real winner of Afrochella was gorgeous, hydrated skin. And with on-site touch-up stations from global beauty brands such as Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and skincare giant Topicals, festival organizers ensured that patrons had the opportunity to refresh their looks throughout the day and keep that glow well into the evening’s live performances.

There’s something for every beauty lover at Afrochella, so if you’ve been looking for a reason to visit Ghana for Detty December – this is your sign to start getting organized for next year.



But until then, let’s get inspired and recap the major beauty moments from the scene at Afrochella 2022.