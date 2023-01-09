Beauty Makeup Face Afrochella Set the Bar High for Beauty Looks in 2023 Sheesh. By Tenille Clarke Published on January 9, 2023 @ 05:07PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: VIA OPEIMU Escaping the brutal winter weather seems to be on everyone’s annual to-do list, and this past holiday season was no different. Thousands of travelers from around the world finally got a chance to bask in the warm sun as they flocked to Afrochella Festival in Accra, Ghana – arguably the biggest music and culture gathering on the African continent. With creativity in full focus under the theme of “Afrofuturism,” the beauty moments at this year’s edition did not let us down – with idyllic displays of makeup, manicure, and hair highlights that undoubtedly set the tone for what’s to come in 2023. From resplendent, whimsical shimmers that glistened on sun-kissed skin, to metallic face embellishments, and show-stopping Afrocentric hairstyles, patrons created their own runway moments at El-Wak Stadium for two days. While it's hard to pick favorites when it comes to looks, there's no question that the real winner of Afrochella was gorgeous, hydrated skin. And with on-site touch-up stations from global beauty brands such as Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and skincare giant Topicals, festival organizers ensured that patrons had the opportunity to refresh their looks throughout the day and keep that glow well into the evening’s live performances. There’s something for every beauty lover at Afrochella, so if you’ve been looking for a reason to visit Ghana for Detty December – this is your sign to start getting organized for next year.But until then, let’s get inspired and recap the major beauty moments from the scene at Afrochella 2022. Black-Owned Beauty Brands Aren't Just For Black People 01 of 08 Metallic Moments VIA OPEIMU There’s no such thing as going overboard in the jewelry department, and we spotted some next-level metallic accents at this year’s Afrofuturism-themed celebrations. UK-born, Trinidad-based stylist Crystal Ivy London believes this trend at Afrochella 2022 is about to spill over into 2023 Fashion Week installations. “These metallic accessories aren’t just incredible to look at, but they also have big history behind them and hold important cultural conversations. Now more than ever, people are always interested in connecting the stories behind these statement beauty looks," she says. 02 of 08 Body Art VIA OPEIMU Since the festival’s inception, Afrochellans have always stayed true to the meaning of tradition – and these makeup looks were once again out in full force this year. Made out of clay from dried plants and flowers, white face paint in particular is known to symbolizes hope, purity, and light. With face painting artists at the venue working to transform faces over the two days of the festival, it’s where African traditions highlight culture and embrace community – the true embodiment of the ultimate Afrochella experience. 03 of 08 A Little Sparkle VIA OPEIMU Who doesn’t love a good sparkle? Rhinestones were all the rave at Afrochella this year, as women and girls dared to shine from day to night. Owusu says the trick to making glitter and gems last the entire day is in the application. “You’ll want to invest in a good primer, as well as a solid adhesive that can stand up to the heat,” she said. 04 of 08 Skin Will Always Be In VIA OPEIMU We love our hydrated hotties! With daytime temperatures hitting 90 degrees and above in Accra, some Afrochella attendees chose to bare it all in the skin department – opting for makeup-free looks instead and letting the skin do the talking. Your best bet in the battle against the Ghanaian heat is to stay hydrated, according to Ghana MUA Guru Lawrencia Owusu. “Keep a water bottle full and handy and always wear your sunscreen with SPF 30 and above – it’ll protect you more than you know,” she advised. Maybe soca superstar Patrice Roberts was really onto something when she sang “drink water and mind your business.” 05 of 08 Hair Hardware VIA OPEIMU Can you say showstopping? Natural hair and protective styles were on full display at Afrochella – but these hair accents added an extra flair and were the true stars of the show. 06 of 08 Bold Lips VIA OPEIMU Many Afrochella festivalgoers opted to make a statement without saying a word by going with a bold lip. For award-winning Ghanaian Makeup Artist Lawrencia Owusu, the era of the “matte and muted” finish is taking a backseat to vinyl applications and hyper-gloss finishes in non-traditional colour choices. “We’re seeing a lot of unconventional options like bright blues, reds, and even darker options like tar, and for the ultimate festival look those choices can really take your look to another level of glam.” 07 of 08 Glow-Getter VIA OPEIMU With Fenty Beauty landing in Accra for Afrochella 2022, thousands of patrons flocked to the global beauty giant’s Glow + Go Beauty Bar to maintain that luminescent glow throughout the day. Top makeup artists were on hand, such as popular Ghanaian Makeup Artist, Zulky. “Our focus was on enhancers like KillaWatt, Trophy Wife, Diamond Bomb, as well as a shade-matching operation to find the customers’ perfect shade. The Gloss touch ups are also truly loved by everyone and of course our new fragrance, Fenty Eau De Parfum was a big hit,” revealed Vanessa Azar, Fenty Beauty’s Regional Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa. 08 of 08 Afrocentric Hairstyles VIA OPEIMU From Fulani braids and Bantu knots to the Tanavoho of Madagascan origins, traditional hairstyles reigned supreme at Afrochella, which proudly represented a variety of African cultures. “The visitors which I believe are mostly diasporan Africans want to connect with the motherland, the culture and to feel like a part of it," says Instagram blogger @moyoafrika. "Braids, bantu knots, and all other African traditional hairstyles are an integral part of Black culture – it doesn’t matter which part of the African diaspora you belong to." Perfect for every occasion including festivals and more formal affairs, these traditional hair looks are the centerpiece to the African aesthetic and definitely turned heads.