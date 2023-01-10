All the Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes

The stars went off this year.

By
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves is the Executive Beauty Editor for InStyle, overseeing all beauty coverage on the site. She has previously held positions at HuffPost and Bustle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on January 10, 2023 @ 08:18PM
Golden Globes Best Beauty 2022
Photo:

Getty Images

It's been a while since one of the biggest nights in TV and film has aired. But, the 2023 Golden Globes are back in full force — and so is the red carpet glam. From Sheryl Lee Ralph's monochromatic purple eyes to Zuri Hall's blunt bob, we couldn't get enough of all the epic hair and beauty looks we've seen tonight.

And with the award show red carpets typically dictating the year's top trends, it's looking like 2023 will be one to remember. So without further ado, here are all the best beauty looks from the Golden Globes — from neutral, subtle glam to the unexpected.

01 of 16

Laverne Cox

Golden Globes Best Beauty 2022

Getty Images

The gorgeous Laverne Cox traded in her signature long, golden locks for a curly bob and Old Hollywood glam. She finished the look with a deep side part, smoky eyes, and a juicy red lip.

02 of 16

Zuri Hall

Golden Globes Best Beauty 2022

Getty Images

TV personality Zuri Hall also opted for a bob tonight — but decided to go blunt with her cut. Fringe rounded out the look, perfectly framing her face. And while she went with a subtle eye look, her wine-stained lips stole the show.

03 of 16

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy Coco Maurice

Golden Globes Best Beauty 2022

Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph and her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice both wore monochrome makeup that matched perfectly with their gowns. Ralph worked with makeup artist Mila Thomas to create a sultry, purple eye look, paired with a glossy nude lip. Hairstylist Moira Frazier finished off the look by giving the Emmy award-winning star's hair a long, sleek finish. As for Maurice, she opted for a similar makeup look, but in gold, along with cascading curls.

04 of 16

Liza Koshy

Golden Globes Best Beauty 2022

Getty Images

Social media personality and actress Liza Koshy went with a slicked-back style, piecey side bangs, and dewy skin. She rounded out the look with fluttery lashes and a glossy lip.

05 of 16

Mo Brings Plenty

Golden Globes Beauty 2022

Getty Images

Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty brought Indigenous American beauty to the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. He finished off the look with a black cowboy hat that matched perfectly with his tailored suit.

06 of 16

Kaley Cuoco

Golden Globes Beauty 2022

Getty Images

Brunette Kaley Cuoco worked with celebrity hairstylist Christine Symonds to create this gorgeous updo with face-framing fringe and tendrils. But before the final look, Symonds used the Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights line to prep the star's hair. As for makeup, Cuoco opted for neutral glam.

07 of 16

Dolly de Leon

Golden Globes Beauty 2022

Getty Images

Dolly de Leon is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture category for her role in Triangle of Sadness, but the star looked like anything but on tonight's red carpet. The gorgeous actress opted for a shimmery smoky eye, a nude lip, and slicked-back hair.

08 of 16

Quinta Brunson

Golden Globes Beauty 2022

Getty Images

Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson worked with hairstylist Alexander Armand to create this sleek ponytail, using products from Hairstory and the Dyson Corrale straightener to smooth out her curls. For the most part, Brunson kept her makeup neutral, with makeup artist Renée Loiz, using Beautyblender’s Bounce Always On Radiant Skin Tint, but the star still opted for a subtle smoky eye.

09 of 16

Jenna Ortega

Golden Globes Beauty 2022

Getty Images

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega opted for a shaggy lob, created by hairstylist David Stanwell, using products from Fekkai. For makeup, the actress decided on a bold eye, complete with a double wing liner and long, thick lashes.

10 of 16

Liza Colón-Zayas

Golden Globes Beauty 2022

Getty Images

Actress Liza Colón-Zayas chose natural curls and subtle glam tonight, proving that sometimes, less is more. Simply gorgeous.

11 of 16

Domee Shi

Golden Globes Beauty 2022

Getty Images

Animator Domee Shi is clearly loving the Barbiecore trend. The talent went with a monochrome look, complete with pink eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and a bright pink lip to match her ensemble.

12 of 16

Molly Sims

Golden Globes Beauty 2022

Getty Images

Molly Sims was simply gorgeous in a slicked-back twisted bun created by hairstylist Emily Hedicke. Makeup artist Joey Maalouf followed up with a soft pink smoky eye, glowing cheeks, and a pearly lip.

13 of 16

Monica Ahanonu

Golden Globes Beauty 2022

Getty Images

Illustrator and model Monica Ahanonu made her 2023 Golden Globes red carpet look all about the eyes. But when you're this gorgeous, you really don't need to do much else.

14 of 16

Jeremy Pope

Golden Globes Beauty 2022

Getty Images

Actor Jeremy Pope paired his high-top fade with gorgeous dewy skin.

15 of 16

Jenny Slate

Golden Globes Beauty 2022

Getty Images

Actress and comedian Jenny Slate opted for a wavy updo with side tendrils this year. For her glam, she kept things simple with neutral eyes and a subtle pink lip.

16 of 16

Julia Garner

Golden Globes Beauty 2022

Getty Images

Hairstylist Bobby Eliot used René Furterer products on Julia Garner to create this sleek look with piecey bangs. "The inspiration for Julia’s Golden Globe Awards look was her baby pink Gucci gown," he shared in a statement. "The dress is like a breath of fresh air, and we wanted the hair to feel easy and modern to compliment it." As for makeup, Garner opted for a simple winged liner and a velvety pink lip.

Related Articles
Laverne Cox Golden Globes 2023
Laverne Cox's Wore "Mainly Rare Vintage" at the 2023 Golden Globes, According to Her Stylist
Sheryl Lee Ralph Golden Globes 2023
Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Her "Heavy, Heavy" Golden Globes 2023 Dress Reminds Her of Her 'Dreamgirls' Days
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Has Been Loyal to This Unassuming Denim Trend for Years
Afrochella
Afrochella Set the Bar High for Beauty Looks in 2023
Rita Ora 2023 Pre-Golden Globes Party Purple Lace Dress
Rita Ora Put a Sexy Twist on Cottagecore in a Purple See-Through Dress
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson's One-Shoulder Gown Had Two Midriff-Baring Cutouts
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Put a Modern Spin on the Classic Supermodel Off-Duty Uniform
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Super-Sized Suit Looks Like It Came From Justin's Closet
Shaina Twain
Shania Twain Combined Barbiecore With Bikercore in Full Leather and Pastel Pink Hair
Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Foundation going viral
Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Launched a TikTok-Viral Foundation That Comes in 30 Shades
The Best Silk Pillowcases, Tested and Reviewed
The 10 Best Silk Pillowcases of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Shaina Twain
Shania Twain's Hot Pink Capri Pants Look Is Giving Fran Drescher
ZIIP New Year 20% off sale
Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, and More Use This Facial Toning Device — and It’s on Sale for 20% Off
Spanx End of Season Sale Roundup
I’m a Self-Proclaimed Spanx Expert, and All My Favorite Pieces Are the Cheapest I’ve Ever Seen
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Twinned Yet Again in Itty Bitty Bras and Model Off-Duty Basics
The Top 10 Items Amazon Shoppers Are Buying For 2023
These Are the Top 10 Trending Items on Amazon So Far This Year, Including a Pair of Best-Selling Jeans for $20