See All the Amazing Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2023 Golden Globes

And with the award show red carpets typically dictating the year's top trends, it's looking like 2023 will be one to remember. So without further ado, here are all the best beauty looks from the Golden Globes — from neutral, subtle glam to the unexpected.

It's been a while since one of the biggest nights in TV and film has aired. But, the 2023 Golden Globes are back in full force — and so is the red carpet glam. From Sheryl Lee Ralph 's monochromatic purple eyes to Zuri Hall 's blunt bob, we couldn't get enough of all the epic hair and beauty looks we've seen tonight.

01 of 16 Laverne Cox Getty Images The gorgeous Laverne Cox traded in her signature long, golden locks for a curly bob and Old Hollywood glam. She finished the look with a deep side part, smoky eyes, and a juicy red lip.

02 of 16 Zuri Hall Getty Images TV personality Zuri Hall also opted for a bob tonight — but decided to go blunt with her cut. Fringe rounded out the look, perfectly framing her face. And while she went with a subtle eye look, her wine-stained lips stole the show.

03 of 16 Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy Coco Maurice Getty Images Sheryl Lee Ralph and her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice both wore monochrome makeup that matched perfectly with their gowns. Ralph worked with makeup artist Mila Thomas to create a sultry, purple eye look, paired with a glossy nude lip. Hairstylist Moira Frazier finished off the look by giving the Emmy award-winning star's hair a long, sleek finish. As for Maurice, she opted for a similar makeup look, but in gold, along with cascading curls.

04 of 16 Liza Koshy Getty Images Social media personality and actress Liza Koshy went with a slicked-back style, piecey side bangs, and dewy skin. She rounded out the look with fluttery lashes and a glossy lip.

05 of 16 Mo Brings Plenty Getty Images Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty brought Indigenous American beauty to the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. He finished off the look with a black cowboy hat that matched perfectly with his tailored suit.

06 of 16 Kaley Cuoco Getty Images Brunette Kaley Cuoco worked with celebrity hairstylist Christine Symonds to create this gorgeous updo with face-framing fringe and tendrils. But before the final look, Symonds used the Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights line to prep the star's hair. As for makeup, Cuoco opted for neutral glam.

07 of 16 Dolly de Leon Getty Images Dolly de Leon is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture category for her role in Triangle of Sadness, but the star looked like anything but on tonight's red carpet. The gorgeous actress opted for a shimmery smoky eye, a nude lip, and slicked-back hair.

08 of 16 Quinta Brunson Getty Images Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson worked with hairstylist Alexander Armand to create this sleek ponytail, using products from Hairstory and the Dyson Corrale straightener to smooth out her curls. For the most part, Brunson kept her makeup neutral, with makeup artist Renée Loiz, using Beautyblender’s Bounce Always On Radiant Skin Tint, but the star still opted for a subtle smoky eye.

09 of 16 Jenna Ortega Getty Images Wednesday star Jenna Ortega opted for a shaggy lob, created by hairstylist David Stanwell, using products from Fekkai. For makeup, the actress decided on a bold eye, complete with a double wing liner and long, thick lashes.

10 of 16 Liza Colón-Zayas Getty Images Actress Liza Colón-Zayas chose natural curls and subtle glam tonight, proving that sometimes, less is more. Simply gorgeous.

11 of 16 Domee Shi Getty Images Animator Domee Shi is clearly loving the Barbiecore trend. The talent went with a monochrome look, complete with pink eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and a bright pink lip to match her ensemble.

12 of 16 Molly Sims Getty Images Molly Sims was simply gorgeous in a slicked-back twisted bun created by hairstylist Emily Hedicke. Makeup artist Joey Maalouf followed up with a soft pink smoky eye, glowing cheeks, and a pearly lip.



13 of 16 Monica Ahanonu Getty Images Illustrator and model Monica Ahanonu made her 2023 Golden Globes red carpet look all about the eyes. But when you're this gorgeous, you really don't need to do much else.

14 of 16 Jeremy Pope Getty Images Actor Jeremy Pope paired his high-top fade with gorgeous dewy skin.

15 of 16 Jenny Slate Getty Images Actress and comedian Jenny Slate opted for a wavy updo with side tendrils this year. For her glam, she kept things simple with neutral eyes and a subtle pink lip.