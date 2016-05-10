Shop The Best Picks for Your Complexion from the 2016 Best Beauty Buys

When you’re a beauty editor, you’re often asked questions like “what’s the best lipstick” or “what’s the best hairspray?” But more than anything else, people always want to know what products are right for their skin type.

RELATED: Stars Share How Their Beauty Routines Have Changed Since Becoming Moms

We get it, it can be tough to fork over a ton of moola for an eye cream or serum that you just aren’t sure will work but now you have your answer; we spoke to the country’s top dermatologists to find out exactly what products they recommend for your complexion. Whether you’re plagued by blemishes, wrinkles or flakes, we’ve got a pick for you. No doctor’s appointment required, you can thank us later.