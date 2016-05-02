Shop Best Beauty Buys Winning Hair Picks

After months of tallying, interviewing, and testing, the 21st annual Best Beauty Buys is here! With over two decades of history, we've nailed the art of picking out the creme de la creme. With over 100 winners in 2016, these contenders are carefully chosen and vetted by the industry’s top experts—dermatologists, hair stylists, makeup artists and manicurists.
If you love to scroll through Instagram and Pinterest for celebrity hair inspiration, you'll also love discovering the products red carpet stylists use to create those looks.
We surveyed the pros and assembled the winning strand-formers, from the best curl shaper to the ideal volumizing spray. And we’ve got the lowdown on the hottest tools, too, including the can’t-live-without hot iron and what we like to call the Bentley of blow dryers. See All Our Hair Winners Here!