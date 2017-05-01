This Award-Winning Face Mask Completely Cleared My Pores

Face masks are like potato chips: you can’t just have one. There’s flavor options for every skin type and issue, whether its dullness, loss of elasticity, or dryness. But, it takes a lot of taste testing until you find the ones that are optimal for your skin’s needs.

When it comes to my own complexion struggles, I have hormonal acne that’s immune to any kind of preventative topical treatment. Mixed with my sensitive, combination skin type, most masks made for zapping pimples and sucking up excess dirt and oil from pores are usually spiked with a cocktail of ingredients that don’t sit well with my temperamental complexion. Whenever my mask session is over, my skin is usually more dry and red than when I started.

I was ready to break up with masks for good and render minimizing the daily mid-afternoon glazed donut-esque oil slick that is my T-zone impossible, but decided to give it one last shot with Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores ($26; sephora.com).

In all honesty, since this mask is charcoal and clay based, I expected it to completely dry out my skin and cause it to flake. But, the bamboo charcoal and white china clay is cut with glycerin and myrtle water, which keeps my complexion hydrated.

Speaking of charcoal and white clay, the mask’s duo acts like power magnets to draw out dirt, impurities, and keep excess oil under control. If I mask at night while binge-watching Law and Order: SVU reruns, I wake up in the morning with smoother skin that’s significantly less shiny at the end of the day. It also works wonders if you’re prone to blackheads, too. Since clogged pores are the biggest culprit behind blackheads, the porosity of the charcoal and clay combo in Origins’s formula keeps pores clear, and ultimately, blemish-free. No wonder the mask has Khloé Kardashian’s seal-of-approval and is a 2017 InStyle Best Beauty Buys winner.

As if you needed another excuse to do a face mask.