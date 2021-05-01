This Is the Only Lotion That Doesn't Leave a Greasy, Not-Soaking-In Feeling on My Skin
For our 26th annual Best Beauty Buys, the InStyle team worked with leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, wellness experts, fragrance connoisseurs, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. Now, the votes are in — and you'll want to get a hold of these 229 beauty game-changers.
Does anyone actually like putting on body lotion? Not that I have anything against lotion itself, but the effort of slathering my entire body in moisturizer after already spending nearly half an hour scrubbing, washing, and rinsing out everything is a hassle that I don't have the headspace for on most days. Plus, body lotions carry a bad rap — think greasy and heavy formulas that make it almost impossible to pull on pants or leave your bathroom without lint from bathrobes sticking to your legs. Simply put: ugh.
Yet, if there's one lotion I'd carve out time for, it's Nécessaire's The Body Lotion. Voted the best body lotion for InStyle's 2021 Best Beauty Buys, the dermatologist-approved cream is a lightweight but intensely hydrating boost for your skin. Dr. Shereene Idriss, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and one of InStyle's experts who recommended it, said it best: "Don't be fooled by its medium weight texture, as it has a great play time when applied (meaning a little goes a long way) and is incredibly fast absorbing."
Shop now: $25; sephora.com
What made Nécessaire's Body Lotion stand out to Dr. Idriss is its combination of oils and active ingredients like niacinamide that "strengthen the skin barrier while brightening skin and regulating oil production."
Usual suspects that make up great skincare are here, including shea butter, vitamins B, E, and C, and Omega-6 and -9 oils. Also, its fragrance-free formula makes it suitable for most people with sensitive skin.
Even more noteworthy is The Body Lotion's 4.75 to 5.75 pH level. Healthy skin's natural pH is around 5.5 to allow your skin to function at its best, so "opting for a product with a 'skin friendly' pH (usually around 6 or less) is probably the safer choice as it minimizes any risk of further irritating your skin," said Dr. Idriss. Having dealt with itchy, easily irritated legs that have suffered from ingrown hair for years, I concur entirely — Nécessaire's Body Lotion is one of the rare few that doesn't make me want to scratch off nearly all of the body cream I just rubbed on.
It's also impressively fast-absorbing. The Body Lotion feels as smooth as custard and resembles my favorite lightweight face moisturizer that easily melts away without leaving any greasy residue. In fact, I even use The Body Lotion when I'm too lazy to do a separate routine for my face (something that Dr. Idriss said might be too heavy for those who veer on the oilier or acne-prone side, so it's crucial to patch-test first). Pairing it with the brand's Body Serum allows me to add an extra dose of TLC to dry patches on my elbows and knees, too.
Nécessaire's The Body Lotion is so good, it actually softened my grudge against its entire category. If you want something specifically for your hands and feet, I also recommend the brand's Hand Cream — it melts away just as fast as the Body Lotion but keeps your skin so smooth and hydrated, I'd wash my hands multiple times just to put more on. Shop both at Sephora and Nordstrom now.
- The Secret to My Super Shiny Hair Is a Product I Never Would’ve Thought to Try
- People Say This Multi-Use Body Oil Is “Pure Gold” for Age Spots, Scars, and Stretch Marks
- We Sent Our Moms These Mother’s Day Bouquets and Got Their Very Honest Feedback
- This Is the Only Lotion That Doesn't Leave a Greasy, Not-Soaking-In Feeling on My Skin