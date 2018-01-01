Best Lip Gloss 2018$37 SHOP IT
Best Beauty Buys
Lips
If your life is significantly improved by a swipe of lipstick, gloss, or stain, you’ll eat up this colorful category. The best of each type are all ahead, along with the best lip balm for makeup minimalists.
Explore By Category
Refine By
Best Lipstick 2018$37 SHOP IT
Best Liquid Lipstick 2018$26 SHOP IT
Best Inexpensive Lip Gloss 2018$5 SHOP IT
Best Inexpensive Lipstick 2018$26 SHOP IT
Best Balm 2018$6 SHOP IT
Best Lipstick 2017$34 SHOP IT
Best Inexpensive Lipgloss 2017
Best Inexpensive Lipstick 2017$7 SHOP IT
Best Lip Gloss 2017$32 SHOP IT
Iconic Color 2017$17 SHOP IT
Best Matte Lipstick 2017$9 SHOP IT
Iconic Colors 2017$6 SHOP IT
Best Eco-Friendly Lipstick 2016$18 SHOP IT
Best Lip Liner for Fair-Medium Skin 2016$17 SHOP IT
Best Lip Liner for Fair Skin 2016$24 SHOP IT
Best Lip Gloss for Fair-Medium Skin 2016$8 SHOP IT