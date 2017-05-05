I Swear By: Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

I love glowing, dewy skin, so I typically save setting powders for my marathon days and long glittering nights. But because my skin is typically on the slicker side, my eyeliner can usually be found somewhere on my cheek by lunchtime. So when a makeup artist shared this trick with me, I knew it would be a game-changer: After applying eye makeup, load up a fluffy shadow brush with a healthy sprinkle of this nordstrom.com.

Courtesy $38 SHOP NOW Laura Mercier

Run it over your eyeliner and let it set for five or 10 minutes. After that, use a big fluffy foundation brush to dust off any excess. You’ll find your makeup will be absolutely bulletproof, no running, so smudging.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

That is how this Best Beauty Buy found a permanent place in my arsenal.