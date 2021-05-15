This Dermatologist-Approved Body Scrub Leaves Me Feeling Like a Brand New Person
For our 26th annual Best Beauty Buys, the InStyle team worked with leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, wellness experts, fragrance connoisseurs, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. Now, the votes are in — and you'll want to get a hold of these 229 beauty game-changers.
Maybe it has to do with the idea of literally shedding my dead skin, but something about using a body scrub leaves me feeling like a brand new person every time. As much as I hate adding a step to my no-frills, slather-and-rinse shower routine, I'll always make time for a scrub — especially when it's Herbivore's Coco Rose Exfoliating Scrub. I've subjected my sensitive skin to countless options in the past that left it rough as sandpaper; Herbivore's has always left my arms and legs soft as silk, and it's occupied my bathtub sill for years.
That's why I couldn't agree more with Dr. Sheila Farhang and all the experts who voted it an InStyle Best Beauty Buy this year. Dr. Farhang, a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon, said that the "gentle body exfoliation with clean ingredients" was what made Herbivore's scrub stand out to her. Hundreds of Nordstrom reviewers can't stop raving about it either, with one calling it "by far the best scrub" they've ever used and another saying it will "make you love the skin you're in."
Shop now: $36; nordstrom.com
Although it could conceivably be made with magic, Herbivore's scrub is actually just a simple formula with coconut oil and shea butter. Moisturizing ingredients might sound counterintuitive in an exfoliating product, but they're key to preventing your skin from being unnecessarily stripped bare. Coconut oil is "very hydrating, soothing, and anti-inflammatory," said Dr. Farhang, so it can help with itching and redness.
And did I mention how utterly dreamy it smells? Each whiff upon opening puts me in the middle of a rose garden amid a springtime drizzle. In reality, it's just me standing in my cramped bathtub with weak overhead shower pressure, which makes taking five minutes out of my day to rub Herbivore's scrub all over all the more worth it.
Although it's designed to target dullness and dryness, Dr. Farhang said she'd also recommend it to those with oily and acne-prone skin since "sebaceous oil glands are not on our arms and legs, so these areas tend to get dry in most people even if they have oily skin on the face." Just don't try it on your face, she said, as it could potentially lead to breakouts. If you're looking for an exfoliant that might help with ingrown hairs or the pesky little bumps on your arms known as keratosis pilaris, Dr. Farhang recommends trying chemical exfoliators such as lactic or glycolic acids instead.
For a daily gentle body scrub, nothing has come across my desk that could do it better than Herbivore Coco Rose scrub. Shop this dermatologist-approved body scrub at Nordstrom now.
- This Upper Lip Treatment Eliminates Fine Lines and Makes Lipstick Stay Where It Belongs
- Everything to Buy From Target’s Designer Dress Collection Before It Sells Out
- Supermodels Call This Skincare “Unicorn” the Most Important Thing They Use
- This Dermatologist-Approved Body Scrub Leaves Me Feeling Like a Brand New Person