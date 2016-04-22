Get Excited – Our 2016 Best Beauty Buys are Here!

Musicians have the Grammies and actors have the Oscars. For beauty products, earning a spot in InStyle’s coveted beauty awards is the industry pinnacle. With over 100 winners in 2016, these contenders are carefully chosen and vetted by the industry’s top experts—dermatologists, hair stylists, makeup artists and manicurists. With a process that takes over six months, we begin sending out super detailed (and long!) surveys in October and then tally up the results. As our beauty closet begins to fill up, we interview our pros to find out why they really love these products and why they deserve some real estate in your makeup bag.

This year our team of beauty editors selected their favorite tried and true shades so you can find your perfect match—whatever your skin tone. But the icing on the cake? That would be our Editor’s Pick category. These innovative new products are not only game changers but we’ve worked with the brands to offer you a 20% discount, so it makes it that much easier to add these lust worthy goodies to your shopping cart. Once you’ve stocked up on your fabulous new finds, come on back to InStyle.com to view all our amazing how-to videos with our experts and editors to find out the best ways to apply that silky smooth foundation and that pore zapping microdermabrasion tool. You’re welcome.

