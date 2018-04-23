The Perfect Daytime Moisturizer with SPF Exists—and This Is It

For our 23rd annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can’t get enough of. The votes are in: You’ll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers.

As a beauty editor, I couch my recommendation of any lotion, potion, or cream by saying that skincare is far from one size fits all. But if there’s one product that’s beneficial pretty much across the board, it’s a daytime moisturizer with SPF.

That in mind, you’d assume beauty aisles are bursting with ‘em, no? Believe it or not, this basic is hard to pin down—and from what I’ve heard from cosmetic chemists, that’s because it’s tricky to add SPF to a daytime moisturizer without making the formula feel chalky.

All that is to say that I’ve finally found a blend that protects and nourishes my skin but still feels smooth and silky under makeup. I present to you Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25 ($29; target.com).

As its name implies, the texture of this stuff is airy and soufflé-like. A little goes a long way, since the cream turns to liquid on contact. It melts into skin within seconds, so you can follow up with makeup almost immediately.

Olay has three iterations of this same whipped, SPF-infused formula, but it’s this one—from their Regenerist line— that took home a top prize in our 2018 Best Beauty Buys Awards. That’s because it’s not only a cosmetically elegant daytime moisturizer with SPF—it’s also loaded with the brand’s signature peptide complex, which has a proven track-record when it comes to treating wrinkles and fine lines. What more could you want in a face cream?